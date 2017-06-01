Dover-to-Georgetown for Stewart Friesen on Friday

GEORGETOWN, DE – If 200 miles on the Dover International Speedway concrete wasn’t enough in a NASCAR Camping World Truck, Stewart Friesen will “double” his excitement on Friday (June 2), also competing at Georgetown Speedway in a dirt Modified.

Friesen, a Canadian who now resides in Sprakers, N.Y., makes his first career Dover start in the Halmar Friesen Racing No. 44 NASCAR Truck. Once the checkered drops, he will race south to Georgetown Speedway, the half-mile clay oval hosting its annual Deron Rust Memorial event, headlined by a $3,396-to-win big-block/small-block Modified 33-lap main.

His No. 44 Modified will be fully prepared and in the waiting at Georgetown thanks to crew chief Eric Mack. Friesen supporter Kevin Eyres will be in waiting once the Truck event is complete to begin the drive to Georgetown.

“It’s going to be busy,” understated Friesen, who won the 2016 Deron Rust Memorial at Georgetown. “I race for a living, so this opportunity to compete in a good-paying race got my interest.”

As a perk of his April victory at Bridgeport (N.J.) Speedway in the ‘South Jersey Shootout’ Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP event, Friesen had obtained a redraw position for Friday’s event. He will be last to draw, following the drivers transferring to a redraw position for the main during qualifying heats.

Joining the Modifieds on the card are Crate 602 Sportsman ($600 to win, $100 to start), Southern Delaware Vintage Stock Cars, Delmarva Chargers & Delaware Super Trucks.

Modified racers have the opportunity to compete for a very healthy Friday night payout: 1) $3,396; 2) $1,596; 3) $1,196; 4) $1,096; 5) $996; 6) $896; 7) $796; 8) $696; 9) $596; 10) $496; 11) $396; 12-Last): $296.

Pit gates will open at 4 p.m., with grandstand gates unlocked at 5 p.m., hot laps at 7 p.m. and racing at 7:45 p.m.

Adult grandstand admission is $20. Seniors (ages 65 and up) and Students (ages 13-17) pay $16. Kids 9-12 pay $10 and Children eight and under are FREE. Pit admission is $35 (ages 13 and up), $10 (ages 6-12) and $2 (five and under).

A complete ’17 Georgetown Speedway schedule is posted on the speedway website at: http://www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com/?page_id=28

Georgetown Speedway, originally constructed by Melvin L. Joseph in 1949, is located at the intersection of Route 113 and Speedway Road in Georgetown, Del., just miles from the Delaware beaches and less than a 40-minute drive from Ocean City, Md.

A new website is live for the speedway at www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com. Like Georgetown Speedway on Facebook, follow @thegtownspdwy on Twitter, e-mail [email protected] or by contacting the speedway hotline at 302.563.GTWN (4896).

-Georgetown Speedway Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com/MoJo Photos

