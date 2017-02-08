Don’t Miss the SRL Winter Showdown on Speed51 TV This Weekend

The 3rd Annual SRL Winter Showdown at California’s Kern County Raceway Park is just four days away. That means we’re less than a week away from knowing who will score a big $30,000 check in one of the biggest paydays in asphalt Super Late Model racing. That also means that now is the time to buy your Speed51 TV pay-per-view package if you have yet to do so.

We’re not trying to pressure you, of course, but we just don’t want our fans to miss out on one of the biggest races of the year. Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Bubba Pollard, Derek Thorn, Noah Gragson and more will all be in this race competing fender to fender for the big check. And it can be seen live on Speed51 TV for the second year in a row for $29.99 on Saturday and $19.99 on Friday.

Race fans also have the option of purchasing a two-day package for a total of $44.99. That is a savings of $10.

Speed51 Network yearly subscribers also will receive a 10-percent discount on their Winter Showdown PPV purchases.

Speed51 TV will be live on Friday, February 10 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Speed51 TV will carry Winter Showdown qualifying as well as the Winter Showdown qualifying races on Friday night.

On Saturday, February 11 Speed51 TV will be live at 8p.m. ET/5p.m. PT with opening ceremonies followed by the Winter Showdown 250 and the Lucas Oil Modified Series feature as well.

To purchase your Speed51 TV Winter Showdown pay-per-view ticket, click here.

-By Rob Blount, Speed51.com Southeast Editor – Twitter: @RobBlount

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

