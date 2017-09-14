Dixieland 250 Winner Heading to Nashville for All American 400

Coming off the biggest win of his career at the Dixieland 250, Casey Johnson is going trophy hunting at one of the most prestigious Super Late Model races in the country. Racing mainly in the Midwest for most of his career, the Wisconsin native has filed an entry for the 33rd Annual All American 400 at the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN).

For Johnson, the All American 400 has been a race in the works all season and he has had his eye on the prestigious race for quite some time. Fortunately, the chance finally arose with his team and Johnson jumped at the opportunity to run it.

“I was offered the opportunity to pick any fall special to run for Beale Racing and I’ve always wanted to run the All American 400. It was a no brainer for me to pick this race,” Johnson told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

Going into a big race like the All American 400 can be intimidating for someone coming into a new territory. Plenty of big names will make the trip to Nashville and Johnson is hoping to be a force to reckon with carrying his recent win into the race with him.

“The Dixieland win definitely gave my team confidence. We’ve been able to get some wins in some big events but that’s by far the biggest so far in my career.” Johnson said.

Not only is the competition for the All American 400 as thick as it can get, but the Wisconsinite has never turned a lap on the Nashville half-mile, which puts him at a minor disadvantage. But that isn’t stopping Johnson from trying and looking ahead at his plans for the 400-lap feature event.

“My biggest concern is trying to learn the track rather quick and figure out a pace I can run for 400 laps and not burn up the car too early.”

While many drivers might have been content capturing the biggest win of their career already this season, Johnson wants more and hopes to notch his name in the All American 400 record book.

The 2016 TUNDRA SLM Champion is looking to become an All American 400 champion but won’t disregard the great season he has already had.

“Overall I’d say 2017 has been a good year,” Johnson stated. “We’ve had lots of top-five finishes and six wins, but all the fall specials are coming up so I hope to add to the win total.”

The All American 400 kicks off on September 29 with practice. Qualifying for the big race will be held on September 30 before the 33rd Annual All American 400 on October 1.

-By Hannah Newhouse, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

