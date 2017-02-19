Dillard Thrills USMTS Shady Oaks Speedway Spectators

GOLIAD, Texas — The Shady Oaks Speedway saved the best for last with a barnburner 40-lap main event Saturday to close the curtain on the second of five Summit Racing USMTS Winter Speedweeks tripleheader weekends.

Several drivers took their shots, but in the end it was Cade Dillard of Robeline, La., claiming his first win of the season and 11th of his USMTS career.

Johnny Scott was the Sybesma Graphics Pole Award winner and led the first lap-his third time at the front of the pack in the season’s first six races-but Travis Saurer gained the top spot the next time around the 3/8-mile dirt oval.

Scott got it back two laps later, but Saurer was back in front again to lead lap 5 and Dillard followed into second on lap 8 after a hearty three-way battle at the front of the field.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gustin was closing in on the leaders and Rodney Sanders, who started 13th, was also narrowing the gap by using the low line around the racing surface.

Saurer held serve for the next 17 laps but after a couple of side-by-side laps with Dillard, relinquished control to ‘The Thriller.’

Dillard remained out front but Gustin and Sanders were both in hot pursuit and closing the gap before the race’s first caution waved on lap 29.

After another brief caution one lap later, Dillard led the field back to the green flag and then proceeded to pull away over the final ten laps to secure the $4,000 top prize.

Gustin held off Sanders to claim the runner-up spot, Zack VanderBeek moved up three spots to finish fourth and Scott beat Thornton to the flagstand by a bumper to get fifth-place money.

Friday night’s winner, Jason Hughes, was seventh, Saurer finished eighth, Chris Brown nabbed the ninth position and Joe Duvall rounded out the top 10 finishers.

The series treks into Mississippi for the first time next weekend, beginning at the Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram on Friday, Feb. 24, followed by the Whynot Motorsports Park in Meridian on Saturday, Feb. 25, and Greenville Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Each show pays $3,000 to the main event winner.

-USMTS Press Release. Photo credit: Buck Monson

SUMMIT RACING “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (3) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustom/ASI, 40, $4000.

2. (6) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Hughes/Mullins, 40, $2200.

3. (13) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustom/Hatfield, 40, $1500.

4. (7) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sput’s, 40, $1000.

5. (1) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., GRT/Durham, 40, $800.

6. (11) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz., Hughes/Mullins, 40, $700.

7. (16) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 40, $600.

8. (2) 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn., MBCustom/GMPP, 40, $550.

9. (8) 21 Chris Brown, Spring, Texas, MBCustom/Durham, 40, $500.

10. (9) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustom/Hatfield, 40, $450.

11. (15) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., LG2/Cornett, 40, $400.

12. (17) 91 R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz., GRT/GMPP, 40, $400.

13. (20) 34 Mickey Lassiter (R), Piedmont, Okla., Hughes/Sput’s, 40, $350.

14. (4) 78 Trevor Egbert, Salado, Texas, GRT/Mullins, 40, $325.

15. (22) 717 George Egbert IV, Salado, Texas, Rocket/Mullins, 40, $300.

16. (14) 4w Tyler Wolff (R), Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustom/Hatfield, 40, $300.

17. (12) 9 Kevin Rutherford (R), Flower Mound, Texas, MBCustom/Mullins, 40, $300.

18. (21) 4 Billy Vogel (R), West Fargo, N.D., LG2/Durham, 40, $300.

19. (24) 4m Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas, Rocket/Wells, 40, $300.

20. (23) 137 William Pittaway (R), Corpus Christi, Texas, Shaw/Wells, 27, $300.

21. (19) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas, MBCustom/KPE, 25, $300.

22. (5) 23 Logan Robertson (R), Shamrock, Texas, MBCustom/PPE, 15, $300.

23. (18) 89c Steve Whiteaker Jr., Corpus Christi, Texas, LG2/Durham, 11, $300.

24. (10) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., GRT/Mullins, 0, $400.

