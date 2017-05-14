Dillard Takes 4th Summit Spring Modified Nationals at Lonestar

KILGORE, TX – Cade Dillard secured his sixth USMTS victory of the season Saturday night at the Lonestar Speedway after Jon Mitchell was denied the first of his career when he came up light at the scales following an apparent win at the 4th Annual Summit Spring Modified Nationals.

From the outside of the front row, Mitchell led all 35 laps with Dillard close behind the entire distance, but during post-race technical inspection his machine was found to be underweight and he was disqualified, handing the trophy to Dillard.

For Dillard, the $3,000 triumph put a stamp on his Summit Racing Equipment USMTS Southern Region championship which earned him an additional $10,000.

Grant Junghans Rookie of the Year contender Travis Saurer received the runner-up honors, Jason Ingalls claimed the third spot, Zack VanderBeek followed up his win the night before with a fourth-place finish and Chris Brown followed VanderBeek to the checkered flag for the second straight race and wound up fifth.

Fourteenth-starting Ryan Gustin, Dereck Ramirez, Chris Henigan, Tyler Wolff and Kyle Pleasant completed the top 10. Henigan earned the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger Award for advancing 13 positions from his 21st starting spot.

Gustin came home second behind Dillard in the final regional standings with Brown, Jason Hughes and VanderBeek rounding out the top five. Sixth through tenth were Stormy Scott, Ramirez, Saurer, R.C. Whitwell and Joe Duvall. Wolff, Ricky Thornton Jr., Trevor Egbert, Johnny Scott and Adam Kates completed the top 15 and all locked themselves in to this year’s Hunt for the Casey’s General Stores USMTS National Championship powered by S&S Fishing & Rental.

In all, more $380,000 in purses and points fund money were earned by drivers during the 21-race Summit Racing Equipment USMTS Southern Region presented by Production Jars.

With events south of the Red River wrapped up for the 2017 campaign, the United States Modified Touring Series kicks off RHRSwag.com Northern Region action next Thursday, May 18, at the Ogilvie Raceway in Ogilvie, Minn., for the 2nd Annual Midweek Modified Madness presented by Chubbs Performance.

On Friday, the series moves to the I-94 Speedway in Fergus Falls, Minn., and then completes the opening weekend tripleheader with a first-time visit to the Devils Lake Speedway in Crary, N.D., on Saturday.

Memorial Day Weekend, May 26-28, will see three more shows in the RHRSwag.com Northern Region at the Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis., on Friday, Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minn., on Saturday and Upper Iowa Speedway in Decorah, Iowa, on Sunday.

To learn more about the United States Modified Touring Series, visit www.usmts.com online or call 515-832-7944. You can also like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usmts, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usmts and Instagram at www.instagram.com/usmts or subscribe to our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/usmtstv. Keep up to speed with everything USMTS by joining our email list at www.usmts.com/subscribe.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

USMTS Casey’s Cup powered by S&S Fishing & Rental – Summit Racing Equipment USMTS Southern Region presented by Production Jars

4th Annual Summit Spring Modified Nationals

Lonestar Speedway, Kilgore, Texas

Saturday, May 13, 2017

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (3) 1s Travis Saurer (r), Elizabeth, Minn.

2. (4) 7 Sean Gaddis (r), Diana, Texas.

3. (1) 78 Trevor Egbert, Salado, Texas.

4. (8) 2g Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas.

5. (2) 78 Billy Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas.

6. (6) 7x Rory Jordan, Victoria, Texas.

7. (7) 5a Wes Armstrong, Marshall, Texas.

8. (5) 75 Kyle Taylor, Longview, Texas.

DNS – 51 Micah Thompson, Haughton, La.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (3) 5 Jon Mitchell, Texarkana, Texas.

2. (2) 21 David Winslett, Bossier City, La.

3. (6) 21 Chris Brown, Spring, Texas.

4. (5) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

5. (9) 6x Kyle Pleasant, Natchitoches, La.

6. (7) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas.

7. (1) 24z Zane Farrell, Hermitage, Ark.

8. (8) 23 Adam Kates (r), Tonganoxie, Kan.

9. (4) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 5x Danny Veal, Princeton, Texas.

2. (4) 4w Tyler Wolff (r), Fayetteville, Ark.

3. (8) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

4. (5) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

5. (9) 18z Zane DeVilbiss (r), Farmington, N.M.

6. (2) 13 Robert Taylor, Frankston, Texas.

7. (7) 75 Kenneth Densman, Victoria, Texas.

8. (3) 99jr Rick Henry Jr., Pearland, Texas.

9. (6) 96 R.C. Whitwell (r), Tucson, Ariz.

THE JOIE OF SEATING HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 12 Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas.

2. (6) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

3. (7) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

4. (1) 10 Tye Clampitt, Henderson, Texas.

5. (5) 1 Jerry Jackson, Tyler, Texas.

6. (8) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

7. (4) 9 Kevin Rutherford (r), Flower Mound, Texas.

8. (3) 21 Austin Bonner, Elk City, Okla.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (10 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 18z Zane DeVilbiss (r), Farmington, N.M.

2. (1) 78 Trevor Egbert, Salado, Texas.

3. (3) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (5) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

5. (6) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas.

6. (10) 96 R.C. Whitwell (r), Tucson, Ariz.

7. (8) 75 Kyle Taylor, Longview, Texas, $75.

8. (9) 51 Micah Thompson, Haughton, La., MBCustom/PTS, $75.

9. (7) 75 Kenneth Densman, Victoria, Texas, MBCustom/Mullins, $75.

10. (4) 78 Billy Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas, GRT/Mullins, $75.

DNS – 5a Wes Armstrong, Marshall, Texas, TRE/PTS, $75.

DNS – 99jr Rick Henry Jr., Pearland, Texas, GRT/Henry, $75.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (10 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

2. (1) 6x Kyle Pleasant, Natchitoches, La.

3. (3) 10 Tye Clampitt, Henderson, Texas.

4. (4) 1 Jerry Jackson, Tyler, Texas.

5. (7) 24z Zane Farrell, Hermitage, Ark.

6. (6) 13 Robert Taylor, Frankston, Texas, Kraft/PTS, $75.

7. (8) 9 Kevin Rutherford (r), Flower Mound, Texas, MBCustom/Mullins, $90.

8. (5) 7x Rory Jordan, Victoria, Texas, MBCustom/Mullins, $90.

9. (9) 23 Adam Kates (r), Tonganoxie, Kan., LG2/Speedway, $90.

10. (10) 21 Austin Bonner, Elk City, Okla., GRT/Knowles, $90.

11. (11) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (35 laps):

1. (1) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustom/ASI, 35, $3000.

2. (4) 1s Travis Saurer (r), Elizabeth, Minn., MBCustom/Dakota, 35, $1700.

3. (8) 12 Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas, IRP/PTS, 35, $1000.

4. (6) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sput’s, 35, $1000.

5. (10) 21 Chris Brown, Spring, Texas, MBCustom/Durham, 35, $900.

6. (14) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Hughes/Mullins, 35, $800.

7. (9) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., LG2/Cornett, 35, $700.

8. (21) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas, MBCustom/Sput’s, 35, $650.

9. (5) 4w Tyler Wolff (r), Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustom/Hatfield, 35, $600.

10. (16) 6x Kyle Pleasant, Natchitoches, La., MBCustom/Hatfield, 35, $550.

11. (13) 18z Zane DeVilbiss (r), Farmington, N.M., DeVilbiss/DeVilbiss, 35, $500.

12. (24) 96 R.C. Whitwell (r), Tucson, Ariz., MBCustom/Hatfield, 35, $450.

13. (11) 21 David Winslett, Bossier City, La., GRT/TwinCity, 35, $425.

14. (19) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustom/Hatfield, 35, $400.

15. (18) 10 Tye Clampitt, Henderson, Texas, GRT/Sput’s, 34, $300.

16. (12) 2g Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas, MBCustom/PTS, 20, $350.

17. (17) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., GRT/Mullins, 17, $400.

18. (22) 24z Zane Farrell, Hermitage, Ark., MBCustom/ASI, 16, $250.

19. (7) 7 Sean Gaddis (r), Diana, Texas, MBCustom/PTS, 16, $300.

20. (3) 5x Danny Veal, Princeton, Texas, GRT/Mullins, 14, $250.

21. (15) 78 Trevor Egbert, Salado, Texas, GRT/Mullins, 8, $300.

22. (20) 1 Jerry Jackson, Tyler, Texas, GRT/, 6, $250.

23. (23) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 1, $400.

DQ – (2) 5 Jon Mitchell, Texarkana, Texas, MBCustom/CB, 35, $300.

(r) = Grant Junghans Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Mitchell 1-35.

Total Laps Led: Mitchell 35.

Margin of Victory: 0.427 second.

Time of Race: 22 minutes, 3.387 seconds (4 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Hughes, Whitwell.

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: Henigan (started 21st, finished 8th).

Entries: 35.

Next Race: Thursday, May 18, Ogilvie Raceway, Ogilvie, Minn.

Summit Racing Equipment Southern Region Points (final): Dillard 1816, Gustin 1771, Brown 1750, Hughes 1724, VanderBeek 1665, S. Scott 1645, Ramirez 1574, Saurer 1506, Whitwell 1498, Duvall 1438.

Grant Junghans Rookie of the Year Points: Whitwell 1706, Wolff 1569, Saurer 1500, Kates 1145, Billy Vogel 929.

Engine Builder of the Year Points: Mullins 224, Durham 189, ASI 177, Sput’s 163, Hatfield 141.

Manufacturers Championship Points: Hughes 224, MBCustoms 219, GRT 202, VanderBuilt 167, LG2 156.

Contingency Awards:

Allstar Performance – Henigan.

American Racer – VanderBeek.

Beyea Custom Headers – Wolff.

BigDeal Car Care – Dillard.

BSB Manufacturing – Egbert.

Chix Gear Racewear – VanderBeek.

Day Motor Sports – Jackson, Hughes.

Deatherage Opticians – Veal.

Dickson Racing Shocks – Clampitt.

E3 Spark Plugs – Ingalls.

Edelbrock – Veal.

Fast Shafts – Winslett.

Forty9Designs.com – Duvall, S. Gaddis.

Fuel Safe Racing Cells – Gustin.

GRT Race Cars – Clampitt.

Hooker Custom Harness – Winslett.

Integra Shocks & Springs – Farrell.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Scott.

Keyser Manufacturing – Pleasant.

KSE Racing Products – Henigan.

Out-Pace Racing Products – K. Gaddis.

QA1 – Ingalls.

Real Racing Wheels – all non-qualifiers.

Simpson Performance Products – Saurer.

Sweet Manufacturing – Jackson.

Sybesma Graphics – Dillard.

Tire Demon – DeVilbiss.

VP Racing Fuels – Dillard.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Dillard.

Wilwood Engineering – Ramirez.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

USMTS OFFICIAL SPONSORS: American Racer Racing Tires, Argo Manufacturing, Casey’s General Stores, Chix Gear Racewear, CP-Carrillo, Deatherage Opticians, Fast Shafts, Intercomp, KSE Racing Products, Leaf Racewear & Safety Equipment, Malvern Bank, MSD, Pace Performance, RacerWebsite.com, RacinDirt.com, RacingJunk.com, S&S Fishing & Rental, Summit Racing Equipment, The Joie of Seating, VP Racing Fuels.

USMTS PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: Arizona Sport Shirts, ASi Racewear, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Duvall Electric, ElbowsUp.com, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Oreo, Production Jars, Rancho Milagro Racing, RHRSwag.com, YouDirt.com.

USMTS CONTINGENCY SPONSORS: 905 Ink, AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, BigDeal Car Care, BSB Manufacturing, Day Motor Sports, Dickson Racing Shocks, E3 Spark Plugs, Edelbrock, FK Rod Ends, Forty9 Designs, Fuel Safe, Genesis Racing Shocks, GRT Race Cars, Holley Performance Products, Hooker Custom Harness, Integra Shocks & Springs, Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts, Keyser Manufacturing, Out-Pace Racing Products, QA1 Precision Products, Real Racing Wheels, Simpson Performance Products, Sweet Manufacturing, Sybesma Graphics, Tire Demon, Wehrs Machine & Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes.

-USMTS Press Release

-Photo Credit: USMTS

Related Posts

« Solomito Wins After Late Contact with Coby at Langley Overton Outruns Outlaws at Smoky Mountain Speedway »