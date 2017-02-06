Diehard Patriots Fan Pitkat ‘Does His Job’ During Super Bowl

There’s a slogan in sports that ESPN coined to explain away any and all crazy things that sports fans do for their teams. They said, “It’s not crazy, it’s sports.” In the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s Super Bowl LI, diehard New England Patriots fan and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour driver Woody Pitkat was on his phone going “crazy” and deleting friends off of his Facebook page.

“It was maybe about 14 or 15 people, but when they were down in the fourth quarter I was looking at all of these people, and some of them I know and some of them I don’t,” explained Pitkat. “I probably shouldn’t have even been on my phone. I see all these people trashing us and normally never say anything. I just saw people running their mouths so I was like ‘delete, delete, delete.’ I’ll just keep deleting you no problem.”

Deleting people from his friends list wasn’t all that Pitkat did on Sunday night. Pitkat “unloaded” a few rants throughout the night. Some were negative as the Patriots trailed big in the first half and some of his friends started to abandon ship. Others were positive as the Patriots mounted the largest comeback in Super Bowl history (spoiler alert) to win in overtime 34-28 over the Atlanta Falcons.

Pitkat, a native of Stafford Springs, Connecticut and Patriots season-ticket holder, told Speed51.com powered by JEGS, that his wife, Erica, asked him this morning if he was embarrassed about his “Facebook antics” on Sunday night.

“I said no because it’s the reason they won the game. She said, ‘I don’t think any outcome in Texas was because of you last night on Facebook.’”

The new driver for Goodie Motorsports did, however, admit that he needed to clean up a little bit of the language he used in some of his posts and he said he took care of that earlier this morning.

“After you kind of wind down and get those vodkas out of you then you realize you probably shouldn’t have said what you said. But obviously it’s an emotional thing. I’ve been a die-hard Patriots fan for a long time. I just get pretty emotional. I’m sure you guys know that from seeing me at the race track,” Pitkat said with a laugh.

There’s only one other team that captured Pitkat’s heart the way the Patriots have. Unfortunately for him, and for many others in Connecticut, that team now resides in Raleigh, North Carolina. Pitkat said that’s part of the reason why he’s so passionate about the Patriots. They’re basically the only team that he really loves.

“I was really close to the Whalers when they left. Still to this day I don’t really have a (hockey) team. My helmet is a Whalers helmet. I’ll kind of cheer for the Bruins when they’re in the playoffs but they aren’t my team like the Whalers were and the Patriots are. I’ve always liked the Patriots. I like the Red Sox and the Celtics but I’m not as diehard with them as I am with the Patriots.”

That’s why Pitkat had to clean up his Facebook friends list. He just doesn’t have time for the haters. Whether that’s right or wrong, Pitkat doesn’t care. Because, after all, it’s not crazy; it’s just sports.

-By Rob Blount, Speed51.com Southeast Editor – Twitter: @RobBlount

-Photo Credit: Crystal Snape photo

