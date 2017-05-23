Devil’s Bowl Opens 2017 King of Dirt Sportsman Tour

Fonda, NY — When Mother Nature forced the King Of Dirt Racing DIRTcar East region opener at Utica Rome to be rescheduled to June 18th, focus turned to Fair Haven Vermont for the Green Mountain State Clash at Devil’s Bowl Speedway as the first stop on the tour in 2017.

Last season the 1-800-GOT-JUNK? King Of Dirt Racing DIRTcar East Series presented by Andy’s Speed Shop, Dodson Construction, and Dean’s Electrical saw David Schilling put his number 20 into victory lane after 100 laps of racing during the Green Mountain State Clash. This season Mike Bruno’s Devil’s Bowl Speedway plays host to the event, which saw a host of drivers take advantage of open practice on Sunday.

Connor Cleveland heads into Devil’s Bowl as the defending King Of Dirt champion after sealing his title run last season during the Green Mountain State Clash. Perhaps his toughest challenge in repeating will come in the form of Jake Sprakers 1J driven by Rocky Warner, who won the King Of Dirt Racing Sportsman championship in 2015. Warner will rejoin the tour full time in 2017 in hopes of chasing a DIRTcar Sportsman title.

Five-time Lebanon Valley track champion Jeff Watson is stepping out of his comfort zone to compete in his first ever series in 2017, as he follows the KOD/DIRTcar East tour beginning at Devil’s Bowl. He joins fellow high bank hot shoe Michael Sabia on tour, which Sabia had a strong 2nd place run during last years Green Mountain State Clash.

Multi-time Albany Saratoga track champion Jeremy Pitts is expected to be in house at Devil’s Bowl. The Grennon Project Services 27 will chase the full KOD/DIRTcar East tour in 2017. Pitts has been a regular on tour the past two seasons, but has missed a pair of races each season.

Vermont’s finest drivers led by Kevin Chaffee, Adam Pierson, and Jason Gray may add to the talented field that will assemble along with track powerhouses Bobby Hackel IV, Kenny Tremont Jr., Vince Quenneville Jr., Tim Laduc, and Justin Comes to provide fans one intense throw down for the crown.

It all takes place Sunday May 28th at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Fair Haven, VT. $1,450 to win, $100 to start for the King Of Dirt Racing DIRTcar East series opener thanks to Mike Bruno and Andy’s Speed Shop. There will be a $20 entry fee for all drivers competing in Sportsman on Memorial Day weekend during the KOD event.

Admission prices for the evening are $15 for adults, $13 for senior, and $5 for teens. Pit admission is $30 with a license and $35 without. For more information visit www.devilsbowlspeedwayvt.com.

-King of Dirt Racing Press Release

-Photo Credit: Devil’s Bowl Speedway

