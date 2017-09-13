Desoto Speedway to Reopen Gates Under New Promoter

Desoto Speedway (FL) is pleased to announce that Andy and Lyn Breedlove will take over the promoting duties of the speedway, effective immediately. The Breedlove team will be known as Race Track Management LLC. The 3/8-mile paved oval that was built in the 1970’s will reopen Saturday, September 30 with Street Stocks, Mini Stocks Strictly Stocks and more to be announced at a later date.

Andy Breedlove decided to tackle opening the Desoto Speedway after years of driving and working for speedways from the flagging of events to the technical aspect.

Breedlove has eight races scheduled for this year. The full schedule will be announced shortly, although it is known that the Tour of Destruction will return on November 3.

Breedlove is working hard at putting the 2018 schedule together at this time. The 2018 season will open January 20, 2018, with the Icebreaker 125. Track officials are busy making contacts with the various racing groups to bring to the speedway.

In 2018, Race Track Management will also attempt to seal the pavement for a better grip on the high-banked oval.

Race Track Management will also have bands or entertainment after a night of racing.

“I have a bar I am going to use,” Breedlove said.

He is also in contact with musical bands/groups to bring more entertainment options to the area.

Desoto Speedway will be the center of family entertainment in the Sarasota/Bradenton area. The track is located right off Interstate 75 exit 220.

People may contact the Desoto Speedway directly at (941) 748-3171 or [email protected]

-Desoto Speedway Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« Ben Rowe Set to Hit a Huge Milestone This Saturday