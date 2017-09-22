LOG IN
The kiss that Eckes will never forget. (Speed51.com photo)

Eckes Pumped Up for a Final Snowball Derby Tune Up

September 22, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

The final Super Late Model race at Five Flags Speedway before the 50th Annual Snowball Derby is upon us. For many drivers, this race is one of the most important races of the year so they can feel out their race setups one more time. For the defending Snowball Derby champion, the importance of this particular race cannot be overstated.

 

“This race will help us a lot,” Eckes said. “We ran this race last year and learned a lot and hope it will do the same for us this year. There is going to be a lot of good cars there, so we’ll know where we stand at the end.”

 

300x250 2017.09.23The Middletown, New York native said this race is one of the races he most looks forward to during the year because he just loves racing at the Pensacola, Florida half-mile.

 

“Pensacola is just a cool race track. It’s pretty racey when the flag drops and makes it interesting for everybody in how the track changes.”

 

Eckes said people have been asking him all season long how much pressure he feels when he and his Fury Race Cars team head back down to the location of their biggest win. Eckes said his answer to that question is pretty simple.

 

“There’s no pressure at all,” he said.  “We missed it a little bit on setup last time we went and it hurt us a lot on the long green flag run we had. Fortunately, we know what we need to fix this time and we will try to work it out in practice.”

 

Eckes and his team will hit the track Saturday at Five Flags Speedway for practice, qualifying, and the race, which is the season finale for the Southern Super Series.

 

Race fans can watch Eckes go for the win live on Speed51.com via a pay-per-view live stream from Five Flags Speedway.

 

Fans looking to purchase Saturday’s live stream can do so right here.

 

-51 Sports Press Release.

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

