Defending Champ Wins CARS Finale, Berry Crowned New Champ

The CARS Late Model Stock Tour rolled into South Boston Speedway (VA) Saturday night with a tight battle at the top of the championship standings. Layne Riggs, Josh Berry and Anthony Alfredo were set to duke it out for a title, while locals Philip Morris, Matt Bowling and Timothy Peters looked to steal the glory on championship night.

Riggs entered the race with a four-point lead over Berry and a nine-point lead over Alfredo. None of them would earn an extra point during qualifying, so the standings looked the same entering the feature event.

At the end of the night, it was reigning champion Deac McCaskill who reigned supreme and made it to the checkered flag first, while the battle for the championship took place behind him. McCaskill got by Philip Morris for the lead and then held off repeated challenges from Stacy Puryear to score yet another CARS Tour win.

“I got a good run on the high line and I had to time it just right. Once you commit to it and get your bumper to Philip (Morris) you have to hope he give you room, and he gave me that inch there. Once I got by him, I really couldn’t get away from him,” McCaskill told Speed51.com powered by JEGS, “Stacy ran me really hard, but after eight or ten laps, this thing fired away. I kept messing with him on the restarts. I knew I had to get away from him.”

Morris looked dominant until he lost the lead to McCaskill on lap 56, and just ten laps later, Morris pulled into pit road after going up in smoke coming out of turn two.

“We picked up a vibration at the beginning. We hoped it was a tire, but it was something in the valve train,” Morris explained. “When I got back up on Deac (McCaskill), it got worse and worse. I was going to drive through it and see what happened, but I drove into a blown motor.”

Riggs had a problem on a restart on lap 27, causing him to slip back in the pack and make contact with another car. His team pushed his No. 99 behind the wall, ending their night and their championship hopes due to a transmission failure.

“We were running second and had a pretty good car for the race. I put it in fourth gear trying to go and it just broke,” Riggs began. “It’s a parts failure but it’s the worst time for it to happen in the whole season. I feel like we had a great car and could have been successful with the way the car was handling.”

After the dust settled, it was JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry claiming the 2017 CARS Late Model Stock Car championship over teammate Anthony Alfredo. Speed51.com will have more on Berry’s championship efforts later this week.

For an on-demand recap of Saturday’s CARS Tour finale, visit Speed51.com’s Trackside Now coverage.

-By Reese Nobles, Speed51.com Mid-Atlantic Correspondent – Twitter: @RNobles51

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

The Finish:

1 08 Deac McCaskill

2 17 Stacy Puryear

3 12p Timothy Peters

4 22 Bobby McCarty

5 1m Craig Moore

6 14 Ryan Repko

7 77 Blake Stallings

8 01c Jake Crum

9 8a Anthony Alfredo

10 88b Josh Berry

11 18g Ty Gibbs

12 2p Brandon Pierce

13 77w Trevor Ward

14 88 Chris Davis

15 39 Mike Jones

16 01 Philip Morris

17 24 Craig Stallard

18 83 Matt Bowling

19 15b Kyle Barnes

20 74 Ronald Hill

21 99 Layne Riggs

22 31 Thomas Beane

