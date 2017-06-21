LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Dirt-Mods-Outlaw-Decker-Sheppard-Wight

Decker is Ultimate Victor in Super DIRTcar Return to Outlaw

June 21, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

The return of the Super DIRTcar Series to Outlaw Speedway after 27 years came with all the trimmings you’d want in a race. Great competition, a little drama, and a battle for first place up to the checkered flag. In the end it was three-time Super DIRTcar champion Billy Decker who was the ultimate victor in Dundee, NY; holding off Matt Sheppard and Larry Wight, both of whom also had shots at the win.

 

Wight led the most laps of the Ultimate Outlaw 100, taking the lead early from Stewart Friesen, but Decker chipped his way forward to second, getting the lead on a Lap 69 restart with a powerful outside run in turns one and two, clearing Wight on the backstretch. Sheppard later took second from Wight, chasing Decker for the lead over the closing laps as both drivers navigated lapped traffic.

 

“For starters, the car was really good. You have to show up with a good racecar. We were quick off the trailer. From a racer’s perspective you want that opportunity to be competitive at the end of a race,” Decker told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “I just got the right lines. We had a good restart with Larry, we were pretty doggone good in three and four and adequate in one and two. Just a matter of picking the right line at the end of the race.”

 

300x250 Summer Thunder Afton 2017.06.21Sheppard had an adventurous evening, recovering from a quick spin while battling Wight for the lead on Lap 42. While it hampered his night, in the end lapped cars proved to be his undoing in his bid for the lead late against Decker.

 

“There was a few differences, (the spin) certainly didn’t help any, probably that or even just every time I rolled up next to Billy at the end we’d catch a lapped car. We’d get by the lapped car, I’d roll up next to him and again we’d catch another lapped car and it just continued like that until the end of the race. I think I had a faster car, I just never got by him,” Sheppard explained.

 

Wight’s downfall in the end came down to lane choice and a subpar restart, both costing him the lead.

 

“We had a good car, we just unfortunately gave Billy the top and I thought the bottom would’ve been a little better coming out of four. He was able to stay with me so I couldn’t slide in front of him and take the top away going into one, but it is what is and to run with Billy and Matt right now is a good stepping stone for us. We know we are in the right direction, we just have got to fine tune the car a little bit,” Wight said confidently.

 

As the series heads to Albany-Saratoga Speedway in Malta, NY for Brett Hearn’s Big Show 9, Decker is the first driver to hit the two-win mark on the year. While he’s happy with the start, Decker knows that next week begins an intense summer stretch for the series drivers.

 

“It’s a grind, the Super DIRT Series, we’re just starting to race now. We’re looking forward to it. It’s just fun to come out of the box good. We know we’ve got a good racecar. Hopefully we can make this series exciting and keep pace with what we are doing now.”

 

-By: Connor Sullivan, Speed51.com CT, MA & Long Island Editor – Twitter: @Connor51CT

-Photo Credit: MoJo Photos/Speed51.com

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

«

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 23: Lee USA Speedway (NH) - PASS North - Super Late Models

  • June 24: Anderson Speedway (IN) - ARCA/CRA Super Series - Redbud 400

  • June 24: Orange County Speedway (NC) - CARS Tour - Super Late Models & Late Model Stocks

  • June 24: Riverhead Raceway (NY) - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

  • June 24: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Granite State Pro Stock Series

Presenting Partner