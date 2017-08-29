Deadline for All American 400 Entry Forms Fast Approaching

The biggest race at the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville, the All American 400, is a little over one month away and the deadline for drivers to send in early entry forms is fast approaching.

The deadline for early entry forms is this Friday, September 1. Teams who don’t postmark their entry forms by the deadline will be subject to a late entry fee.

On Tuesday alone, 12 entries were filed for the biggest SLM race in Tennessee as teams get ready to take on the high-banks in Nashville.

Among those entries are many of the people you would suspect to see on the list for a race of this caliber. 2016 Snowball Derby winner Christian Eckes, former Snowball Derby champion Augie Grill, defending Southern Super Series champion Donnie Wilson and handful of other drivers have already filed their entry for the race.

Bubba Pollard is on a year-long hot streak so far this season and is looking to return to the All American 400 to add to his 2017 list of accomplishments by making it two Nashville guitars in a row.

Casey Roderick is currently leading the points in the Pro Late Model division at the Fairgrounds and will be pulling double duty as he plans on running both his PLM for local points and his SLM in the big show.

Another driver with a win at Nashville is Chad Finley, who won the ARCA Racing Series race at the track earlier this season in a thrilling race. He will return this October piloting a Super Late Model in hopes of walking away with another Fairgrounds victory.

Coming off a win at Orange County Speedway that made him $10,000 richer, North Carolina native Steven Wallace is looking to add to the wallet and capture his first All American 400 victory.

As the battle in the Southern Super Series points heats up between Stephen Nasse and Chandler Smith, the two will take their battle to Nashville following the conclusion of the SSS season.

Just a few weeks removed from winning the Dixieland 250, Wisconsin racer Casey Johnson has also sent in his entry form in hopes of capturing another big Super Late Model win.

The whole David Gilliland Racing stable will be in attendance for the All American 400 as development driver Giovanni Bromante has filed an entry for the Pro Late Model division, while both Chase Purdy and Raphael Lessard will be racing in the big Super Late Model show.

The whole entry list can be found on www.fairgroundsspeedwaynashville.com.

Drivers who plan to add their name to the entry list can also find the entry form for the 44th Annual All American 400 by clicking here.

Entry # Car # Driver Name Hometown

3 2w Donnie Wilson Oklahoma City, OK

14 5 Casey Johnson Verona, WI

17 5M Mason Mingus Nashville, TN

13 14 Cale Gale Anthens, GA

4 15 Christian Eckes Colnelius, NC

11 18 Casey Roderick Fayetteville, GA

1 26 Bubba Pollard Senioa, GA

12 26AA Willie Allen Bon Aqua, TN

2 26C Chandler Smith Jasper, GA

8 42 Chad Finley Dewitt, MI

9 42 Dennis Prunty Knowles, WI

16 51 Stephen Nasse Pinellas, FL

10 51 Cole Rouse Fort Smith, AR

15 55 Spencer Davis Dawsonville, GA

18 66 Steven Wallace Mooresville, NC

5 97 Chase Purdy Huntersville, NC

6 99 Raphael Lessard St. Joseph, Canada

7 121 Joesph Meyer Mt. Juliet, TN

