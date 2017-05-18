CRA Street Stocks Ready to Battle at Last Great Colosseum

Salem, IN – The Lawrence Towing CRA Street Stocks Powered by JEGS will be back in action with the EDCO Welding 50 as part of the inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway Presented by Vore’s Welding, this coming weekend, May 19th, 20th and 21st. More than 400 race cars split among six classes are expected to be in competition during the three-day event, including racing in Super Late Models, JEGS Pro/Crate Late Models, Late Model Stocks, Modifieds, Street Stocks and Compacts.

Saturday’s event will be the fourth point’s event of the season for the series that started off with 2004 ARCA/CRA Super Series Champion Chuck Barnes Jr. getting the win in the Cabin Fever event on April 2nd at Lucas Oil Raceway. Barnes Jr. made it two straight wins when he went to victory lane at Shadybowl Speedway on April 15th in the series first Four Crown event of the season. Josh Poore got the win at the series last event at Anderson Speedway on May 7th.

Colby Lane comes into this weekend’s event with the series points lead. Jacob McElfresh is in second, only four points behind Lane. Brett Hudson is in third place with two straight second place finishes, he is 16 points behind McElfresh. Mason Keller is in fourth place, he is only four points behind Hudson. Josh Brading is in fifth place, only two points behind Keller.

With the Short Track U.S. Nationals format and over a 100 cars pre-entered, the event will be a special point’s event for the Lawrence Towing CRA Street Stocks. The CRA Street Stock Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol event will be an 80 point minimum event, every team that has a car at the event will receive 80 points, which is just like finishing 10th in a normal series event. Teams can only receive additional points by qualifying in the top five or finishing in the top 10 of the EDCO Welding 50 A Feature on Saturday.

The Short Track U.S. Nationals will kick off on Thursday with pre-parking in the pits and pit pass sales starting at12noon until 7pm. There will be a party at the track from 7pm to 9:30pm with music, refreshments and door prizes. On Friday there will be open practice for all divisions. Pits will open at 8am. Open practice will start at 11am with rotating sessions for all six divisions. Open practice will go until 8:35pm.

Pits open on Saturday at 7:30am. Practice for all six divisions will begin at 9:30am. The CRA Street Stocks second practice session on Saturday will also be group qualifying with the 28 fastest cars in that session being locked intoSaturday’s EDCO Welding 50 A Feature, with the Allstar Performance Fast Qualifier drawing for the event invert, which can be a five through a possible ten car invert. The top four in series owner points not locked in by qualifying will also get to start in the A Feature.

The next 30 cars in qualifying not locked into the A Feature will go into the 25 lap B Feature, along with the top four in owner points not locked in. The remaining cars will go into the 20 lap C Feature, the top two finishers that choose to forfeit their C Feature purse will transfer to the B Feature. The top four finishers that choose to forfeit their B Feature purse will transfer to the EDCO Welding 50 A Feature.

Racing action is set to begin at 5:30 on Saturday and will include the Lawrence Towing CRA Street Stocks C Feature, B Feature and the EDCO Welding 50 A Feature. Also racing on Saturday night will be the Super Late Models in two 50 lap Qualifying races, the Top Speed Modifieds with their B Feature and A Feature, the Vore’s Compact Touring Series with their C Feature, B Feature and A Feature.

For those that cannot attend the Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway Presented by Vore’s Welding in person, the event will be broadcast live on Speed51 TV. Fans can purchase the live broadcast by going towww.speed51.com.

Additional track and event information, including advance ticket sales, can be found atwww.BristolMotorSpeedway.com.

For more information on all the CRA series go to www.cra-racing.com.

-CRA Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com

