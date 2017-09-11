For the fifth straight year, voting for the Champion Racing Association (CRA) powered by JEGS Most Popular Driver Awards will be held on Speed51.com in 2017.

Beginning today, voting for all four CRA-sanctioned divisions – the ARCA/CRA Super Series powered by JEGS, JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour presented by Chevrolet Performance, Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman and Lawrence Towing CRA Street Stocks – is now open.

“This is always a fun honor for everyone involved,” said R.J. Scott, Managing Partner with CRA. “Today’s world is very much social media driven and we get to see our most popular drivers really work their social media machine during this voting period. While the drivers are working hard drumming up votes, it helps bring recognition to everything we are doing. The more eyeballs, the better for everyone!”

The winner of each series will receive a free hero card design from 51 Sports, the parent company of Speed51.com, as well as a custom 3′ x 5’ commemorative banner to show off their status as the most popular driver.

“CRA is one of the most well-respected and well-known sanctioning bodies in short track racing,” said Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor. “For the fifth straight year, we’re proud to be able to host the Most Popular Driver voting on Speed51.com and honor the four racers who are voted most popular by the fans. It’s always fun to watch how drivers, teams and fans campaign to try to win this award.”

Last year, Dalton Armstrong (ARCA/CRA Super Series), Jack Dossey III (JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour), Billy Van Meter (CRA Late Model Sportsman) and Justin Oberlin (CRA Street Stocks) were crowned as CRA’s four most popular drivers.

To be eligible for the 2017 CRA Most Popular Driver voting, racers must be in the top 10 in their respective series’ point standings as of September 9, 2017.

Only one vote will be allowed per computer per day and fans must choose at least one driver in each division for their ballot to be counted. Any voter casting more than one ballot per day will disallow all votes from that IP address.

Speed51.com will provide periodic updates throughout the voting that will allow drivers to see where they stack up. Voting will end during the early weeks of November to allow votes to be tallied.

The winners of each CRA division’s Most Popular Driver Award will be announced at the sanctioning body’s banquet on January 5, 2018, at the Crown Plaza in Downtown Indianapolis.

Fans can vote now by visiting http://speed51.com/most-popular-driver-cra-champion-racing-association/.

Stay tuned to Speed51.com throughout the week as most popular driver voting opens for other series/tours around the country.

