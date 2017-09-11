LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Slider CRA MPD 2016

CRA Most Popular Driver Voting Now Open on Speed51.com

September 11, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest, Region - National, Top Stories

For the fifth straight year, voting for the Champion Racing Association (CRA) powered by JEGS Most Popular Driver Awards will be held on Speed51.com in 2017.

 

Beginning today, voting for all four CRA-sanctioned divisions – the ARCA/CRA Super Series powered by JEGS, JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour presented by Chevrolet Performance, Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman and Lawrence Towing CRA Street Stocks – is now open.

 

300x250 MPD Central 2017“This is always a fun honor for everyone involved,” said R.J. Scott, Managing Partner with CRA.  “Today’s world is very much social media driven and we get to see our most popular drivers really work their social media machine during this voting period.  While the drivers are working hard drumming up votes, it helps bring recognition to everything we are doing.  The more eyeballs, the better for everyone!”

 

The winner of each series will receive a free hero card design from 51 Sports, the parent company of Speed51.com, as well as a custom 3′ x 5’ commemorative banner to show off their status as the most popular driver.

 

“CRA is one of the most well-respected and well-known sanctioning bodies in short track racing,” said Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor.  “For the fifth straight year, we’re proud to be able to host the Most Popular Driver voting on Speed51.com and honor the four racers who are voted most popular by the fans.  It’s always fun to watch how drivers, teams and fans campaign to try to win this award.”

 

Last year, Dalton Armstrong (ARCA/CRA Super Series), Jack Dossey III (JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour), Billy Van Meter (CRA Late Model Sportsman) and Justin Oberlin (CRA Street Stocks) were crowned as CRA’s four most popular drivers.

 

To be eligible for the 2017 CRA Most Popular Driver voting, racers must be in the top 10 in their respective series’ point standings as of September 9, 2017.

 

Only one vote will be allowed per computer per day and fans must choose at least one driver in each division for their ballot to be counted.  Any voter casting more than one ballot per day will disallow all votes from that IP address.

 

Speed51.com will provide periodic updates throughout the voting that will allow drivers to see where they stack up.  Voting will end during the early weeks of November to allow votes to be tallied.

 

The winners of each CRA division’s Most Popular Driver Award will be announced at the sanctioning body’s banquet on January 5, 2018, at the Crown Plaza in Downtown Indianapolis.

 

Fans can vote now by visiting http://speed51.com/most-popular-driver-cra-champion-racing-association/.

 

Stay tuned to Speed51.com throughout the week as most popular driver voting opens for other series/tours around the country.

 

-51 Sports Press Release

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 16: Riverhead Raceway (NY) - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

  • September 16: State Park Speedway (WI) - Lodi Memorial - Super Late Models

  • September 16: Toledo Speedway (OH) - Glass City 200 - ARCA/CRA Super Series & Outlaw SLM

  • September 16: South Boston Speedway (VA) - PASS South & Late Model Stock Cars

  • September 17: Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) - PASS North - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner