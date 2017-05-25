Salem, IN – The Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman Powered by JEGS will be back in action this Sunday at Mt. Lawn Speedway, located in New Castle, IN. After a multi-year layoff, special event racing returned to Mt. Lawn in 2016, with a limited, but highly successful five race schedule. The Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman will be part of the race program for the 2017 season opening event at Mt. Lawn Speedway. The series last raced at Mt. Lawn on June, 13th, 2010, when multi-time track Champion Eric Evans went to victory lane.

Terry Fisher Jr. got the win in the series season opener at Lucas Oil Raceway, as part of the 8th Annual Cabin Fever Championships in April. Veteran Indianapolis racer R.J. Norton Jr. got the win in the series last event on May 13th at Anderson Speedway, it was his first ever CRA win. Fisher Jr. and Norton Jr. are the first two drivers to be eligible for the “CRA Chase for the Championship” if they race in 75% of the series races in 2017.

Thomas Hufferd comes into Sunday’s event as the series point’s leader. With his win at Anderson, Norton Jr. has now moved into second place, he is five points behind Hufferd. Former series Champion KC Spillers is in third place, he is two points behind Norton Jr. Rookie Jason Neal is in fourth place, he is 12 points behind Spillers. Steven Woods is in fifth place, he is 16 points behind Neal.

With the support of Van Hoy Oil and Stanley Show Pigs, there will be a $300 bonus, a $200 bonus and a $100 bonus to the top three finishers in the 75 lap Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman feature at Mt. Lawn Speedway, that have never raced a late model of any kind at that unique facility. In addition to the bonuses, the purse will be increased to a minimum of $200 to start.

On Sunday, pit gates open at 2pm. Practice will begin at 3:30pm with qualifying beginning at 5pm. The race program is set to begin at 6:15pmand will include a75 lap feature for the Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman. Also racing that night will be the Mt. Lawn Thunder Cars, Pro Compacts, FWD’s and Karts.

More event and track information can be found at www.mtlawn.com. More information on all the CRA Series is available at www.cra-racing.com.

-CRA Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« Two Free Tires & Fuel for SSCS Race at 4-17 Southern Defending Oxford 250 Champ Making Racing Return at T-Road »