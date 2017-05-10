CRA Late Model Sportsman back in Action Saturday at Anderson

Salem, IN — The Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman Powered by JEGS will back in action this Saturday at Anderson Speedway located in Anderson, IN, in the first of two series events at the fast quarter mile. This will be the second event of the season for the series after last week’s event at Baer Field Motorsports Park was postponed because of weather.

Veteran CRA driver Terry Fisher Jr. got the win in the series season opener at Lucas Oil Raceway, as part of the 8th Annual Cabin Fever Championships, when then leader Shawn Amor suffered engine problems late in the event with a commanding lead that ended his day, giving Fisher Jr. the lead and eventually the win in the Cabin Fever Championships 40.

Fisher, a three time winner with the series in 2016, comes into Sunday’s event with the series points lead. Thomas Hufferd is second in points after his career high second place finish at Lucas Oil Raceway, he is three points behind Fisher Jr. Former series Champion KC Spillers is third in points, he is three points behind Hufferd. Jason Timmerman is fourth is series points, he is two points behind Spillers. Keith Lyons is in fifth place, he is two points behind Timmerman.

Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman 2016 Champion Eddie Van Meter got three series victories at Anderson last season. Fisher Jr. recorded one, while Ft. Wayne veteran racer Tommy Cook also got one.

Several of the Anderson Speedway Late Model regulars are expected to be in action. There have been two Anderson Late Model events to date with former ARCA/CRA Super Series regular Aaron Pierce winning the season opener and 2016 Anderson late Model Champion Jeff Marcum getting the second. Marcum is the current point’s leader with the Anderson Late Models.

There is an open practice on Friday, pits open at 4pm with practice from 5 to 8pm. On Saturday, pit gates open 3:30pm. Practice will begin at 5pm with qualifying beginning at 6:30pm. The race program is set to begin at 8pm and will include a75 lap feature for the Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman. Also racing that night will be the Anderson Front Wheel Drives, Figure 8’s, Thunder Roadsters and FastCarts.

More event and track information can be found at www.andersonspeedway.com. More information on the all the CRA Series is available at www.cra-racing.com.

-CRA Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« K&N West News ‘n Notes: Gilliland Still Strong Heading to Spokane NWMT News ‘n Notes: Mods Back at Langley »