LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Sportsman_Greg VanAlst_vlane Anderson

CRA Late Model Sportsman back in Action Saturday at Anderson

May 10, 2017 • App, Archives, Other Cars, Region - Midwest

Salem, IN — The Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman Powered by JEGS will back in action this Saturday at Anderson Speedway located in Anderson, IN, in the first of two series events at the fast quarter mile. This will be the second event of the season for the series after last week’s event at Baer Field Motorsports Park was postponed because of weather.

 

Veteran CRA driver Terry Fisher Jr. got the win in the series season opener at Lucas Oil Raceway, as part of the 8th Annual Cabin Fever Championships, when then leader Shawn Amor suffered engine problems late in the event with a commanding lead that ended his day, giving Fisher Jr. the lead and eventually the win in the Cabin Fever Championships 40.

 

Fisher, a three time winner with the series in 2016, comes into Sunday’s event with the series points lead. Thomas Hufferd is second in points after his career high second place finish at Lucas Oil Raceway, he is three points behind Fisher Jr. Former series Champion KC Spillers is third in points, he is three points behind Hufferd. Jason Timmerman is fourth is series points, he is two points behind Spillers. Keith Lyons is in fifth place, he is two points behind Timmerman.

 

Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman 2016 Champion Eddie Van Meter got three series victories at Anderson last season. Fisher Jr. recorded one, while Ft. Wayne veteran racer Tommy Cook also got one.

 

Several of the Anderson Speedway Late Model regulars are expected to be in action. There have been two Anderson Late Model events to date with former ARCA/CRA Super Series regular Aaron Pierce winning the season opener and 2016 Anderson late Model Champion Jeff Marcum getting the second. Marcum is the current point’s leader with the Anderson Late Models.

 

There is an open practice on Friday, pits open at 4pm with practice from 5 to 8pm. On Saturday, pit gates open 3:30pm. Practice will begin at 5pm with qualifying beginning at 6:30pm. The race program is set to begin at 8pm and will include a75 lap feature for the Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman. Also racing that night will be the Anderson Front Wheel Drives, Figure 8’s, Thunder Roadsters and FastCarts.

 

More event and track information can be found at www.andersonspeedway.com. More information on the all the CRA Series is available at www.cra-racing.com.

 

-CRA Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • May 13: Langley Speedway (VA) - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

  • May 13: Star Speedway (NH) - PASS North - Super Late Models

  • May 13: Oswego Speedway (NY) - Richie Evans Memorial - Race of Champions Modified Series

  • May 19-21: Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) - Short Track U.S. Nationals - SLM, PLM, LMSC & More

Presenting Partner