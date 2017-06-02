Salem, IN — Officials from Mt. Lawn Speedway and Champion Racing Association have announced Sunday, July 23rd as the reschedule date for the rained out Vores Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman event that was scheduled for this past Sunday. The Late Model Sportsman will run a full show on that date with the teams present and any new cars, complete with practice, qualifying and a 75 lap feature. Since qualifying was completed but no racing, teams that were present on May 28th will receive 25 appearance points. Gates will open at 2pm on July 23rd, with racing starting at 6:15pm.

More event and track information can be found at www.mtlawn.com.

More information on all the CRA Series is available at www.cra-racing.com.

-CRA Press Release

-Photo Credit: CRA

