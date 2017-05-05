CRA Event at Baer Field Canceled Due to Rain

Salem, IN – Baer Field Motorsports Park has been forced to cancel this weekend’s Spring Break Out event because of flooded grounds throughout the facility. The event was originally scheduled for last weekend, but heavy rains postponed the event until this weekend, but again heavy rains on top of already saturated ground has caused localized flooding in the area.

“This is heartbreaking to have to cancel for this weekend,” remarked Dave Muzzillo, Promoter at Baer Field Motorsports Park. “We’ve really worked hard the last two weeks to have this event, it was going to be a great event, but Mother Nature had other plans. Our front parking lot is flooded, the main road in is impassable and we have a lot of water in the pits and all the way around the race track, there’s just no way for this event to happen this weekend.”

Baer Field Motorsports Park and CRA officials will work on a possible reschedule date for both the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour event and the Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman event that were scheduled to take place this weekend. Any possible reschedule dates will be announced next week.

More information on all the CRA Series is available at www.cra-racing.com.

-CRA Press Release

