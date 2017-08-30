CRA Championship Chase Continues at Historic Winchester

Salem, IN – The ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS will continue its Championship Chase this Monday on the famous High Banks of Winchester Speedway as part of the Labor Day Weekend World Stock Car Festival, one of the biggest stock car events held each year in Central Indiana.

The weekend will feature exciting racing action from the ARCA/CRA Super Series, JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance, Winchester Modifieds, Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman, Lawrence Towing CRA Street Stocks, Vores Touring Compacts and Thunder Roadsters. Camping will be available all weekend and there will also be the annual Sunday night party in the pavilion featuring live music.

This event always brings out the best of CRA and some of the best drivers from around the country as they prepare for the 46th Annual Winchester 400, which will take place on Sunday, October 8th. Two-time series Champion Travis Braden won last year’s exciting Winchester 400. The ARCA/CRA Super Series has had 45 events to date at Winchester Speedway. Three time ARCA/CRA Super Series Champion Johnny VanDoorn is the series all-time winner at Winchester Speedway with five wins.

VanDoorn currently leads the Championship Chase points of the five drivers trying to win the series 2017 Championship. With non-Chase driver Brian Campbell winning last Saturday’s Championship Chase opener at Berlin Raceway, points will be very important over the next to Chase events as only the top four drivers will get to compete for the series 2017 Championship in the Winchester 400. Dalton Armstrong is second in points, he is 12 points behind VanDoorn. Wes Griffith Jr. is in third, he is six points behind Armstrong. Senneker Performance Rookie of the Year candidate Logan Runyon is in fourth place, he is 10 points behind Griffith Jr. Senneker Performance Rookie of the Year points leader Hunter Jack is in fifth place, he is 14 points behind Runyon. All five of the Chase drivers are entered for Monday’s event.

2013 and 2014 ARCA/CRA Super Series Champion Travis Braden is entered, Braden has three series victories to date, and is tied with Campbell for the most series victories in 2017. Former ARCA/CRA Super Series Winchester winners Rick Turner and Tommy St. John are also entered, Turner is the series all-time leader in starts.

JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour regular competitor Jack Dossey III is entered for Monday’s race. Former series winner and two-time 2017 CRA Late Model Sportsman winner Terry Fisher Jr. is entered. JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour rookie competitor Hope Hornish is entered to make her series debut on Monday. Part-time CRA competitor Jon Beach is entered to make his 2017 series debut on Monday. Part Time CRA Late Model Sportsman competitor Wes Russell Jr. is entered to make his series 2017 debut on Monday.

Former two-time series Labor Day event winner Jeff Fultz is entered. The Mooresville, North Carolina native is a former regular competitor on the High Banks in several divisions prior to moving to North Carolina to further his racing career. Fultz will have his Fury Race Car ready to try for a third series Labor Day Weekend win.

Several drivers from around the country are entered to prepare for the upcoming Winchester 400. David Gilliland Development Drivers Raphael Lessard and Chase Purdy are both entered, Lessard was one of the fastest cars on the track in last year’s Winchester 400 before getting caught up in a wreck. New York racer Christian Eckes is entered for Monday’srace, along with California racer Tyler Ankrum. Arkansas native and former CRA regular Cole Rouse is entered in the Kyle Busch Motorsports entry, Rouse is a two-time winner of the CARS Super Late Model Tour in 2017 and is their current Championship point’s leader.

There will be an open practice for all divisions on Saturday, pits open at 10 am, and rotating practice will go from 1 pm until 5 pm. There will be security at the track all weekend so teams can leave their equipment on the track. Pits open on Sunday at 8 am, practice will begin at 10 am with qualifying starting at 3 pm. Racing action on Sunday will begin at 5 pm and will include heat races for the Winchester Modifieds, CRA Late Model Sportsman, CRA Street Stocks, Thunder Roadsters and the Vores Touring Compacts. The Winchester 100 Presented by JEGS.com for the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour will be the first feature of the night and will be followed by a 20 lap feature for the Vores Touring Compacts. The traditional Sunday night party will begin after the racing is completed.

Pits open on Monday at 10 am. The first of six feature events will start at 1 pm with the 20 lap Thunder Roadsters feature, then the 40 lap CRA Late Model Sportsman feature, then the 100 lap ARCA/CRA Super Series feature, then the 40 lap Winchester Modifieds feature, then the 30 lap Vores Touring Compacts feature, with the 40 lap CRA Street Stocks feature ending the day.

Additional track and event information can be found at www.winchesterspeedway.com.

More information on all the CRA series is available at www.cra-racing.com.

