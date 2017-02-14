LOG IN
Mt-Lawn

CRA Announces Return to Mt. Lawn for Late Model Sportsman

February 14, 2017 • App, Archives, Other Cars, Region - Midwest

Salem, IN — Champion Racing Association (CRA) and Mt. Lawn Speedway officials announced today that the Indiana based sanctioning body will return to the legendary and unique 3/10 mile oval outside of New Castle, IN in 2017.  The Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman powered by JEGS will headline opening night action at Mt. Lawn Speedway on Sunday, May 28.  After a multi-year layoff, special event racing returned to Mt. Lawn in 2016, with a limited but highly successful five race schedule.  Track officials expect a similar schedule again this year, with the addition of CRA to this year’s slate of events.

 

“We are excited to be back at Mt. Lawn,” note CRA co-owner R. J. Scott.  “It’s my home track…they place where I grew up, and I am excited for everyone to see what a hidden jewel owner Rick Sweigart has made the place. I’d like to thank Rick and the people around him for adding us to the schedule and we look forward to putting on a great show for everyone there!”

 

The event will be the fourth stop on the CRA season schedule, and becomes more special as the winner of the Mt. Lawn event would become automatically eligible for the “CRA Chase for the Championship” if they race in only 75% of the series races in 2017.  CRA officials also plan to announce multiple special bonus programs for this event for teams that have not raced at Mt. Lawn recently, or ever.

 

The series last raced at Mt. Lawn on June, 13th, 2010, when multi-time track Champion Eric Evans went to victory lane, Jason Atkinson was second with Kevin Claborn third. Atkinson is the series track record holder, he set that record on August 23rd, 2009.

 

For more information on Mt. Lawn Speedway visit www.mtlawn.com.  For More information on CRA visit www.cra-racing.com.

 

-CRA Press Release

-Photo Credit: CRA

