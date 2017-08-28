Corliss Nabs Third Win in Thunder Road Nail-Biter

Barre, Vt. – Hometown driver Jason Corliss scored his third Thunder Road Late Model win of the season in dramatic fashion at Jet Service Envelope/Accura Printing Night on Thursday, August 24. The number-thee point driver fended off fellow Barre competitor Cody Blake and South Burlington’s Trampas Demers in a three-car thriller to take his seventh career Late Model victory in the Thursday night finale.

Corliss appeared to have the race in hand after getting the jump on Milton’s Eric Chase following the second and final restart on lap-29 of the 50-lap event and pulling out to a big advantage. But Blake reeled him in after getting around Chase and began looking to Corliss’ outside in the closing laps.

Blake then pulled a crossover move exiting turn two with three laps remaining to get inside Corliss, and the leaders racing side-by-side allowed Demers to get into the mix. Coming off the final corner, Corliss was able to use the momentum of the outside groove to hang on for the win as the trio slid across the line under a blanket.

Blake’s runner-up finish was his fourth straight top-two result while Demers took third to claim his division-leading seventh podium spot of the season. Point leader Bobby Therrien of Hinesburg came in fourth to unofficially maintain his 31-point advantage over Demers after getting a better finish in the Maplewood Semi-Feature. Chase, Matt White, Christopher Pelkey, Darrell Morin, Marcel J. Gravel, and Kyle Pembroke completed the top-10.

Hinesburg’s Trevor Lyman scored his fourth win of the year in the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers. Lyman crossed the line a distant second to rookie Jaden Perry of Hardwick in the 40-lap feature, but inherited the win after both Jaden Perry and apparent fifth-place finisher Jamon Perry were disqualified for rear end infractions. It was Lyman’s ninth career victory in the division.

Point leader Jason Woodard of Waterbury Center assumed the second spot in the final rundown after crossing the line glued to Lyman’s rear bumper. Morrisville’s Dwayne Lanphear took third followed by Brendan Moodie, Mike Billado, Mark Barnier, Mike Martin, Streeter, Jason Pelkey, and Burt Spooner III. Woodard unofficially extended his margin over Moodie to 22 points with two point-counting events remaining.

Williamstown’s Tommy “Thunder Smith” captured his second Allen Lumber Street Stock win of the year and 31st of his career in their 25-lap feature. Smith took the lead from polesitter Scott Weston of Berlin on the opening lap and held of Fairfax’s Alan Maynard on a pair of late restarts for the victory.

Maynard earned the second spot while rookie Logan Powers of Middlesex finished third. Dean Switser Jr., Kelsea Woodard, Jamie Davis, Gary Mullen, Stephen Martin, Matthew Smith, and Kevin Streeter finished fourth through 10th. Hinesburg’s Cooper Bouchard unofficially saw his point lead shrink to just four markers over Davis and Maynard after being involved in a lap-18 incident for the second straight week.

Barre’s Tyler Pepin was a first-time winner in the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warrior 20-lap feature. Pepin got inside Julian Gorman for the lead on lap six and survived a hard charge from fellow hometown driver Jeffrey Martin in the final circuits. East Hardwick’s Kevin Keene inherited the third spot after James Dopp was disqualified for a camber violation. Gorman, Benjamin Ashford, Frank Putney, Cole Smith, Eric Young, Ryan McCarthy, and Trevor Rossi also earned top-10 finishes.

Berlin’s Justin Lawrence was the “Run-What-U-Brung” winner in the eight-cylinder division behind the wheel of a 1984 Chevrolet Corvette. Fayston’s Paul Dudley took the four-and-six cylinder division title in a 1998 Toyota Corolla.

Thunder Road returns to action with the 39th Labor Day Classic 200 presented by the Coca-Cola Bottling Company on Sunday, September 3 at 1:00pm. The ACT Late Model Tour makes its second visit of the year to the Barre high banks for 200 laps of green-flag action. The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, Allen Lumber Street Stocks, and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors will also be in action. Admission is $25 for adults and free for kids ages 12 and under.

For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963, [email protected], or visit www.thunderroadvt.com.

-Thunder Road Press Release

-Photo credit: Alan Ward

JET SERVICE ENVELOPE/ACCURA PRINTING NIGHT

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

THUNDER ROAD LATE MODELS

Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown

Jason Corliss ( 66VT ) Barre, VT Cody Blake ( 99VT ) Barre, VT Trampas Demers ( 85VT ) S. Burlington, VT Bobby Therrien ( 5VT ) Hinesburg, VT Eric Chase ( 40VT ) Milton, VT Matt White ( 42VT ) Northfield, VT Christopher Pelkey ( 64VT ) Graniteville, VT Darrell Morin ( 17VT ) Westford, VT Marcel J. Gravel ( 86VT ) Wolcott, VT Kyle Pembroke ( 27VT ) Montpelier, VT Scott Dragon ( 16VT ) Milton, VT Tyler Cahoon ( 38VT ) Danville, VT Scott Coburn ( 72VT ) Barre, VT David Whitcomb ( 25VT ) Essex Jct., VT Mike Bailey ( 00VT ) S. Barre, VT Chip Grenier ( 13VT ) Graniteville, VT Ricky Roberts ( 3VT ) Washington, VT Matthew Smith ( 04VT ) Essex Jct., VT

LENNY’S SHOE & APPAREL FLYING TIGERS

Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown

Trevor Lyman ( 17 ) Hinesburg, VT Jason Woodard ( 68 ) Waterbury Ctr., VT Dwayne Lanphear ( 11 ) Morrisville, VT Brendan Moodie ( 94 ) Wolcott, VT Mike Billado ( 8 ) Essex, VT Mark Barnier ( 0 ) Essex Jct., VT Mike Martin ( 01 ) Craftsbury Common, VT #Kyle Streeter ( 37 ) Waitsfield, VT #Jason Pelkey ( 64 ) Barre, VT #Burt Spooner III ( 4 ) E. Montpelier, VT Brian Delphia ( 25 ) Duxbury, VT Joe Steffen ( 00 ) Grand Isle, VT Robert Gordon ( 20 ) Milton, VT Matthew Potter ( 7 ) Marshfield, VT Sid Sweet Jr. ( 51 ) Williamstown, VT Kevin Dodge ( 88 ) Barre, VT Adam Maynard ( 57 ) Milton, VT

DSQ #Jaden Perry ( 92 ) Hardwick, VT

DSQ Jamon Perry ( 62 ) Hardwick, VT

ALLEN LUMBER STREET STOCKS

Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown

Tom Smith ( 50 ) Williamstown, VT Alan Maynard ( 10 ) Fairfax, VT #Logan Powers ( 31 ) Middlesex, VT Dean Switser, Jr. ( 45 ) Lyndonville, VT Kelsea Woodard ( 55 ) Waterbury Ctr., VT Jamie Davis ( 43 ) Wolcott, VT Gary Mullen ( 29 ) Tunbridge, VT #Stephen Martin ( 01 ) Craftsbury Common, VT Matthew Smith ( 04 ) Essex Jct., VT Kevin Streeter ( 67 ) Waitsfield, VT #Kasey Collins ( 98 ) Barre, VT Cooper Bouchard ( 7 ) Hinesburg, VT Michael Gay ( 3 ) So. Burlington, VT Scott Weston ( 40 ) Berlin, VT Brandon Lanphear ( 11 ) Morrisville, VT Justin Blakely ( 17 ) Graniteville, VT Chris Mattos ( 35 ) Milton, VT Keith Normand ( 27 ) North Concord, VT

BURNETT SCRAP METALS ROAD WARRIORS

Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown

Tyler Pepin ( 78 ) Barre, VT Jeffrey Martin ( 8 ) Barre, VT Kevin Keene ( 17 ) East Hardwick, VT Julian Gorman ( 9 ) Randolph, VT Benjamin Ashford ( 95 ) Northfield, VT Frank Putney ( 88 ) Graniteville, VT Cole Smith ( 26 ) Swanton, VT Eric Young ( 6 ) Barre, VT Sean McCarthy ( 86 ) Williamstown, VT Trevor Rossi ( 04 ) Washington, VT Connor Garand ( 41 ) Barre, VT Eric Chase ( 13 ) Berlin, VT Ethan Howes ( 24 ) Fayston, VT Abby Martin ( 01 ) Craftsbury Common, VT Cedrick Zeno ( 23 ) Middlesex, VT Rodney Campbell ( 10 ) Worcester, VT Edward Bowden Jr. ( 12 ) Morrisville, VT Nathan Woodworth ( 08 ) Essex Jct., VT Jared Blakely ( 28 ) Barre, VT Brad Kelley ( 55 ) Barre, VT Kyle MacAskill ( 07 ) Williamstown, VT Dan Durkeet ( 66 ) Woodbury, VT Michael Stearns ( 3 ) Johnson, VT Alex Lessard ( 14 ) Williamstown, VT Issac Spaulding ( 94 ) Wolcott, VT

DSQ James Dopp ( 0 ) Northfield, VT

