Corliss Beats the Governor in Thunder Road Late Models

Barre, Vt. – Waterbury Center’s Jason Woodard doubled down with a pair of Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger feature victories on North Country Federal Credit Union Night at Barre’s Thunder Road on Thursday, June 22. The former Champion captured his third career win after surviving a final three-lap dash in the Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series make-up event to open the program, then ended the evening with his fourth Tiger triumph in the regularly scheduled North Country Federal Credit Union event.

In the Triple Crown Series opener, Woodard had established himself at the point after a back-and-forth duel with Craftsbury Common’s Mike Martin in the middle stages of the 75-lap feature. But a lap-72 caution for Mark Lanphear’s blown tire allowed Craftsbury’s Joel Hodgdon to draw alongside for the final sprint. While Hodgdon nosed ahead on the backstretch of the final circuit, Woodard surged back in front out of the final corner.

Hodgdon slid across the line for second while Grand Isle’s Joe Steffen nipped Martin for third. Brendan Moodie recovered from an early spin to finish fifth. Jaden Perry, Dwayne Lanphear, Jamon Perry, Mike Billado, and Tyler Austin completed the top-10.

The nightcap saw Woodard start in the 10th position, and after a single early caution slowed the field, Woodard followed Hardwick rookie Jaden Perry past then-leader Mike Billado on lap 26 of the 40-lap event. He then swung to Perry’s outside on lap-36, and after a four-lap battle, it was Woodard who nosed ahead at the line for his second victory of the night.

Perry finished a career-best second followed by Billado in third. Jamon Perry, Brendan Moodie, Kyle Streeter, Dwayne Lanphear, Brandon Lanphear, Joel Hodgdon, and Trevor Lyman rounded out the top-10.

Barre’s Jason Corliss outgunned Vermont Governor Phil Scott for his fifth career Thunder Road Late Model victory in their 50-lap feature. Scott started on the pole after a rough start to his season and looked to have the race in hand until a lap-31 caution for Matt White’s spin.

Corliss then entered the picture after starting 13th and got the jump off the outside on a lap-35 restart. He survived one more caution for a multi-car melee a lap later and cruised to the win before dedicating his triumph to late track owner Tom Curley.

Scott finished second with Westford’s Darrell Morin earning a career-best third. Boomer Morris and point leader Scott Dragon completed the top-five, followed by Cody Blake, Kyle Pembroke, Eric Chase, Stephen Donahue, and Jason Allen.

Essex Junction’s Matthew Smith earned his first career Allen Lumber Street Stock feature win in dramatic fashion in their main event. Smith had surrendered the lead to Wolcott’s Jamie Davis on lap seven on their 25-lap event, but darted back inside him with three laps to go as the two worked lapped-traffic. The third-year driver edged the former Champion by a fender for the win.

Hinesburg’s Cooper Bouchard was right behind in third with Dean Switser Jr. and Will Hennequin taking fourth and fifth. Brandon Lanphear, Tommy Smith, Alan Maynard, Stephen Martin, and Greg Collette also earned top-10 finishes.

-Thunder Road Press Release. Photo credit: Alan Ward

LENNY’S SHOE & APPAREL FLYING TIGERS

MYERS CONTAINER SERVICE TRIPLE CROWN ROUND ONE MAKE-UP FEATURE

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown

Jason Woodard ( 68 ) Waterbury Ctr., VT Joel Hodgdon ( 36 ) Craftsbury Common, VT Joe Steffen ( 00 ) Grand Isle, VT Mike Martin ( 01 ) Craftsbury Common, VT Brendan Moodie ( 94 ) Wolcott, VT #Jaden Perry ( 92 ) Hardwick, VT Dwayne Lanphear ( 11 ) Morrisville, VT #Jamon Perry ( 62 ) Hardwick, VT Mike Billado ( 8 ) Essex, VT #Tyler Austin ( 5 ) East Calais, VT Brian Delphia ( 25 ) Duxbury, VT Kevin Dodge ( 88 ) Barre, VT Kyle Streeter ( 37 ) Waitsfield, VT Robert Gordon ( 20 ) Milton, VT #Burt Spooner III ( 4 ) E. Montpelier, VT Mark Lanphear ( 49 ) Duxbury, VT Adam Maynard ( 57 ) Milton, VT Shawn Powell ( 40 ) Jericho, VT Trevor Lyman ( 17 ) Hinesburg, VT Sid Sweet Jr. ( 51 ) Williamstown, VT #Jason Pelkey ( 64 ) Barre, VT

LENNY’S SHOE & APPAREL FLYING TIGERS

NORTH COUNTRY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION FEATURE

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown

Jason Woodard ( 68 ) Waterbury Ctr., VT #Jaden Perry ( 92 ) Hardwick, VT Mike Billado ( 8 ) Essex, VT #Jamon Perry ( 62 ) Hardwick, VT Brendan Moodie ( 94 ) Wolcott, VT Kyle Streeter ( 37 ) Waitsfield, VT Dwayne Lanphear ( 11 ) Morrisville, VT Brandon Lanphear ( 28 ) Morrisville, VT Joel Hodgdon ( 36 ) Craftsbury Common, VT Trevor Lyman ( 17 ) Hinesburg, VT #Tyler Austin ( 5 ) East Calais, VT #Jason Pelkey ( 64 ) Barre, VT Robert Gordon ( 20 ) Milton, VT Mike Martin ( 01 ) Craftsbury Common, VT Brian Delphia ( 25 ) Duxbury, VT Kevin Dodge ( 88 ) Barre, VT #Burt Spooner III ( 4 ) E. Montpelier, VT Shawn Powell ( 40 ) Jericho, VT Adam Maynard ( 90 ) Milton, VT Sid Sweet Jr. ( 51 ) Williamstown, VT Joe Steffen ( 00 ) Grand Isle, VT Matthew Potter ( 7 ) Marshfield, VT

THUNDER ROAD LATE MODELS

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown

Jason Corliss ( 66VT ) Barre, VT Phil Scott ( 14VT ) Berlin, VT Darrell Morin ( 17VT ) Westford, VT Boomer Morris ( 13VT ) Barre, VT Scott Dragon ( 16VT ) Milton, VT Cody Blake ( 99VT ) Barre, VT Kyle Pembroke ( 27VT ) Montpelier, VT Nick Sweet ( 40VT ) Barre, VT #Stephen Donahue ( 2VT ) Graniteville, VT Jason Allen ( 29VT ) Barre, VT Shawn Fleury ( 31VT ) Middlesex, VT Ricky Roberts ( 3VT ) Washington, VT Marcel J. Gravel ( 86VT ) Wolcott, VT Mike Foster ( 7VT ) Williston, VT Bobby Therrien ( 5VT ) Hinesburg, VT Tyler Cahoon ( 38VT ) Danville, VT Trampas Demers ( 85VT ) S. Burlington, VT George May ( 6VT ) Barre, VT Josh Demers ( 10VT ) Montpelier, VT Scott Coburn ( 72VT ) Barre, VT Matt White ( 42VT ) Northfield, VT Mike Bailey ( 00VT ) S. Barre, VT Eric Badore ( 04VT ) Milton, VT Christopher Pelkey ( 64VT ) Graniteville, VT

ALLEN LUMBER STREET STOCKS

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown

Matthew Smith ( 04 ) Essex Jct., VT Jamie Davis ( 43 ) Wolcott, VT Cooper Bouchard ( 7 ) Hinesburg, VT Dean Switser, Jr. ( 45 ) Lyndonville, VT William Hennequin ( 47 ) Hardwick, VT Brandon Lanphear ( 11 ) Morrisville, VT Tom Smith ( 50 ) Williamstown, VT Alan Maynard ( 10 ) Fairfax, VT #Stephen Martin ( 01 ) Craftsbury Common, VT Greg Collette ( 33 ) Milton, VT Michael Gay ( 3 ) So. Burlington, VT Kelsea Woodard ( 55 ) Waterbury Ctr., VT Reilly Lanphear ( 21 ) Duxbury, VT Gary Mullen ( 29 ) Tunbridge, VT Kevin Streeter ( 67 ) Waitsfield, VT #Kasey Collins ( 98 ) Barre, VT Tom Campbell ( 85 ) Middlesex, VT Peyton Lanphear ( 22 ) Duxbury, VT Scott Weston ( 40 ) Berlin, VT Jason Picard ( 48 ) Hyde Park, VT Garry Bashaw ( 4 ) Lincoln, VT

