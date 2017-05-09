LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
SLM PCS 24 Derek Copeland Shasta Victory Lane 2017

Copeland Scores Home Track PCS Win in Fourth SLM Start

May 9, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - West, Top Stories

Derek Copeland took the lead when Jason Romero pitted with a flat right rear tire and led the remaining laps to score his first career Pacific Challenge Series (PCS) victory at Shasta Speedway (CA) Saturday night.

 

Copeland scored the win in front of his home track crowd and a field of 18 Super Late Models, as the series made its lone visit to the Fairgrounds Facility in Anderson, California for the Spring Shootout 100.  The win came in only his fourth career start in a Super Late Model and was the second race in a row in which the winner was a first-time touring series victor, after Carlos Vieira turned the same feat in the opener.

 

300x250 Bristol Early Bird“It means a lot to me, to be able to run against some of the best drivers on the West Coast, and to be able to come away with the win at my home track,” Copeland told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.   “It’s been awhile since I got my last big win.”

 

The evening started with Jason Romero setting a new track record of 15.406 at the paved 3/8-mile facility, as 17 of the 19 attendees took time.  Cole Moore was second quick with Copeland third, 2015 PCS Champion Mike Beeler fourth and Travis Milburn fifth.  The fast eight redrew for position in the “A” Dash, with Romero grabbing the victory to put himself on the pole for the feature.

 

Romero jumped out to an early lead, looking to make it a weekend sweep, but a flat tire on lap 18 derailed his efforts.  Romero would return, but several laps down. His chance for victory eliminated.

 

A lap 24 caution, for Tracy Bolin allowed the field to bunch up, but Copeland pulled away and maintain a comfortable lead.  The focal battle was for second, with Shannon Mansch under pressure from John Moore, Cole Moore and Travis Milburn.  Cole Moore would lose a motor on lap 56 for another yellow, negating his father John’s pass for second.  When action resumed, Copeland once again reasserted his dominance, with the battle for second resuming.  On lap 83, Milburn got under John Moore and then Mansch to take second.  Moore would follow and take over third two corners later.

 

The final caution would come out on lap 86 for a stalled Ryan Peoples, who had worked his way into seventh the position.  The last restart produced the same result for Copeland, as he once again powered away from the field.  Moore made his way back by Milburn in the preferred lower groove on the double-file start.  From there, Moore held on to second, despite constant pressure from Milburn.

 

Copeland crossed the finish line 1.3 seconds ahead of Moore, Milburn, Beeler, Mansch, Matthew Wendt, Chris Scribner, Trevor Harrison, Jason Romero and Jack Wood.

 

When asked about the victory, Copeland was quick to give credit to the efforts of his team.

 

“The key to the victory was the hard work in the shop, and my crew working on the car to make sure it was right.  It also helped having Jeremy Doss on the radio,” Copeland surmised.

 

John Moore finished second, but felt he had the winning car if he could have gotten by Shannon Mansch earlier.

 

“I definitely had a winning car tonight,” Moore told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.  “I just got frustrated behind the 61 (Mansch).  I was a lot faster than her and got up to her inside and under her multiple times.  But I just didn’t want to take her out, so I backed out.  I have raced with her many times over the years, and I wish she would have just let me go, but that is racing.  I used up my car and got trapped behind her when Milburn got by me late in the race.  I really believe I had something for the 24 (Copeland) and I’m sure we will see him again.  We had a good points night and we will go on to the next one in good position.”

 

Travis Milburn had a strong car, but had a difficult time getting the track position to challenge Copeland for the win.  And when he did, the final restart was his undoing.

 

“I think I need to go back to restart school,” Milburn said jokingly.  “I haven’t had a lot of practice lately.  I think if the final restart had gone better, I could have gotten in behind the 24 (Copeland).  We seemed to be fairly even with him.  I believe the only shot I had to pass him would have been to either nudge him or have him make a mistake.  Unfortunately, I didn’t get the restart I needed and dropped back to third.”

 

-By Kevin Peters, Speed51.com West Coast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

 

Pacific Challenge Series Unofficial Results

Shasta Speedway (CA) – May 6, 2017

  1. Derek Copeland
  2. John Moore
  3. Travis Milburn
  4. Mike Beeler
  5. Shannon Mansch
  6. Matthew Wendt
  7. Chris Scribner
  8. Trevor Harrison
  9. Jason Romero
  10. Jack Wood
  11. Ryan Peoples
  12. Robert Vining
  13. Cole Moore
  14. Eric Gannon
  15. Ryan Lentz
  16. Tracy Bolin
  17. Jason Mitchell
  18. Alexander Mead
Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • May 13: Langley Speedway (VA) - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

  • May 13: Star Speedway (NH) - PASS North - Super Late Models

  • May 13: Oswego Speedway (NY) - Richie Evans Memorial - Race of Champions Modified Series

  • May 19-21: Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) - Short Track U.S. Nationals - SLM, PLM, LMSC & More

Presenting Partner