Consistency Propels Ryan Morgan in the Thompson Late Model Points

All eyes were on Rick Gentes and William Wall during the 25-lap Late Model race at the Second Annual Limited Sportsman Long Distance & Military Night. The two had an intense battle in the waning laps, with Gentes edging Wall in the final lap. Now, however, attention is turning to the intense points battle that is forming at the top of the standings. Pawcatuck, CT-driver, Ryan Morgan, holds a one-point advantage over Tiverton, RI’s, Ray Parent.

When asked about his early season success, Morgan cited consistency and patience. “I kept the car in good condition going into both of those races, obviously looking for a win. My team was working hard and continues to work hard. During the Icebreaker I held back in 7th place behind Ray Parent, when all of a sudden the last lap wreck had me push up to second behind Parent. Then, last Sunday’s race I held my ground and finished in fourth again behind Ray Parent, who finished third.”

Morgan has some experience at Thompson, competing in the former Thompson Modified Division, the Sunoco Modified Division, and now the Late Models. The 23-year old driver is putting that seat time to good use. He plans to use the skills he has learned and the poise he has developed to notch his first Late Model Division Championship.

Morgan explained his strategy succulently: “Consistency. I just need to continue to keep my car in good shape ,and continue to be consistent in the top five of races. Along with pace I need to keep the No. 98 car in my sights and pass him when I need to and try to win.”

Morgan debuted a new car on May 21, and he sees that as being part of his competitive advantage, too. He drove the No. 31 at the Icebreaker, but now is driving the No. 3CT.

Morgan will join the rest of the Late Model competitors, as well as the Sunoco Modified, Limited Sportsman, Mini Stock and NEMA Lite teams at the Third Annual Thompson 125 & Whelen Night, featuring the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. Grandstands open at 3:30 PM and racing starts at 5:00 PM. For more information on the event, visit Thompsonspeedway.com

-Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Press Release

-Photo Credit: Ryan Morgan Facebook Page

