Conner to Make Modified Debut With Hillbilly Racing

With a month off in between his 2017 Pro All Stars Series schedule, Kodie Conner will be back in action this weekend at Hickory Motor Speedway in Newton, North Carolina. However, Conner will not be behind his familiar #45, or even a full-bodied Super Late Model. Instead, he will make his debut behind the wheel of an open-wheel Modified for Hillbilly Racing in the Southern Modified Racing Series 75 in this weekend’s Fall Spectacular.

“I’ve watched Kodie for the last few years and I am impressed with his talent and success in the cars that he’s driven,” says David Hill, owner of Hillbilly Racing. “I’m excited for this opportunity to work with him in his new adventure of driving a Modified. I am wishing him all the success while he wheels one of the Hillbilly #79 cars. Kodie has shown his talent behind the wheel of other race cars and I know he will do great things in a Modified.”

Conner currently sits in the second position in the 2017 Pro All Stars Series South point standings after his sixth-place finish two weeks ago at South Boston Speedway. The consistency and ability to take care of his equipment have opened up the opportunity for Conner to race a Modified this upcoming weekend.

“I am so excited to finally have the opportunity to drive a Modified,” says Kodie Conner, driver of the #45 Super Late Model in PASS. My grandfather and my dad both raced a Modified back in New Jersey when they raced. I cannot wait to experience the wider tires with that horsepower and against different drivers.”

The last time Kodie was behind a wheel of a race car without fenders was back in 2008 when he raced quarter-midgets across the southeast.

“A car with no fenders is fun but more prone to a serious incident without the protection of those fenders,” says Conner about the Modified. “I just have to be calm and get a feel for the car and see what I think about driving the Modified this weekend at Hickory Motor Speedway.”

The Southern Modified Racing Series will compete this Saturday, September 30th, 2017 at the legendary Hickory Motor Speedway in Newton, North Carolina for 75 laps of wheel to wheel action. The green flag for racing is scheduled to wave at 7:00 PM.

-Kodie Conner Racing Press Release & Photo

Related Posts

« Speed51 to Post Awards for Race of Champions Weekend Spooktacular Kicks Off Fall Schedule at Southern National »