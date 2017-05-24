LOG IN
Concord PASS South Event PPD Due to Wet Grounds & Weepers

May 24, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Ticker

CHARLOTTE, NC — Pro All Stars Series (PASS) officials announced Wednesday afternoon that this Friday night’s Old Glory 125 for the PASS South Super Late Models at Concord Speedway has been postponed due to extremely wet grounds and weepers on the track surface. Despite a forecast for sunny and clear weather on Friday, Concord and the surrounding areas have been under flood warnings and received several inches of rain over the last few days, which have left the grounds fully saturated. Track officials have long struggled with weepers, especially between turns one and two, which have been further exacerbated by the recent rains. Both track owner David Laton and general manager Jennifer Campbell hope by announcing the postponement now it will save teams and fans money that might be incurred for travel. PASS and track officials will evaluate schedules and see what date works best to reschedule the events for Concord Speedway.

 

“In the best interest of the PASS teams and, with several different weather outlets predicting more heavy rain for the next two days, Tom Mayberry and I agreed that it was best to go ahead and postpone the events scheduled for this weekend at Concord,” said Campbell. “Hopefully, this will allow the teams to cancel hotel reservations and will also give them the opportunity do something else for Memorial Day weekend. We look forward to having PASS back in the near future.”

 

The next PASS South Super Late Model event on the schedule will be at Southern National Motorsports Park on Saturday, July 15th. Entry forms for PASS races at Thunder Road International Speedbowl, Speedway 95 and Lee USA Speedway are currently posted at ProAllStarsSeries.com.

 

-Pro All Stars Series Press Release

-Photo Credit: PASS

