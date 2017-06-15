Clark Reunites With Old Team to Seek PASS Win at Speedway 95

NAPLES, ME – As the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) North Super Late Models prepare for race number eight of the 2017 season, Farmington, ME’s Cassius Clark will be seeking his first series win since 2014. While the former series champion has performed well in a limited number of PASS appearances over the last few years, the numbers have still not been up to par for Clark. This Sunday afternoon, Clark and his fellow PASS competitors will head to Bangor, ME’s Speedway 95 for the Hight Chevrolet/Buick/GMC 150.

Clark comes to “Maine’s Family Fun Track” with three PASS North wins under his belt at the event named for his longtime sponsor, but still seeking redemption at the same time. His most recent PASS win came at Speedway 95 in 2014 after contact past the start/finish line with DJ Shaw sent Clark into a dirt berm in turn one and out for the remainder of that season.

Ultimately, team owner Corey Hight decided to cut back his racing schedule to spend more time with his family and Clark joined Canada’s King Racing team. While Clark is still competing for King Racing on a partial schedule, he and Hight have reunited for 2017 looking to get back to victory lane. Not only this weekend at Speedway 95, but also in August’s Oxford 250, short track racing’s biggest prize, a crown jewel that either Clark or Hight have yet been able to obtain.

“We are looking forward to the Hight Chevy-Buick-GMC 150 this Sunday at Speedway 95,” says Clark. “Speedway 95 provides plenty of excitement and we hope to provide plenty of that Sunday afternoon and take home the checkered flag in the Hight Chevrolet #77.”

Speedway 95 has long seen some of the best short track racing in Maine. At a track once dominated by the likes of veteran names such as Sessions, Clark, and Rowe, last year’s race was won by Garrett Hall, who will return to defend his title this weekend. While Hall and Clark will both be looking to return to victory lane at Speedway 95, a great battle for the championship is raging between former champions, Ben Rowe, DJ Shaw, and Johnny Clark. Throw in former Oxford 250 winners Glen Luce and Travis Benjamin, along with championship contenders Derek Griffith and Dave Farrington, Jr. and this weekend’s race has all the ingredients to be another classic at Speedway 95.

Action begins this Sunday at Speedway 95 with rotating practice from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM, heat races beginning at 2 PM, followed by main events for the PASS North Super Late Models, PASS Modifieds, and Legends cars. Adult tickets are just $15, Jr. tickets are $5, and kids five and under are free.

PASS Super Late Model entry forms for Speedway 95 and Lee USA Speedway, along with the 44th Annual Oxford 250 and Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300, can be found at ProAllStarsSeries.com.

Television sponsorship inquiries for MAV TV’s coverage of the Oxford 250 can be made by contacting Alan Dietz at[email protected] or 704-231-2039.

The Pro All Stars Series is recognized as North America’s premier sanctioning body for asphalt Super Late Models and boasts such marquee events as the legendary Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway and PASS South’s Easter Bunny 150 and Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 at the historic Hickory Motor Speedway. For technical information concerning all PASS divisions please send questions to [email protected]. For media or marketing questions, please contact Alan Dietz at 704-231-2039 or [email protected]. And, don’t forget to “Like” the Pro All Stars Series on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @PASSSLM14 to keep up with breaking news as it happens.

-PASS Press Release. Photo Credit: Lindsay Ellison Photography

