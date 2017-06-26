Clark Captures Victory at Nova Truck Centres Make A Wish 150

Halifax, NS – Cassius Clark (Farmington, ME) led the final six laps in a battle with Dylan Blenkhorn (Truro, NS) to take his first win of the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour season in the Nova Truck Centres Make A Wish 150 at Scotia Speedworld. Clark started sixth in the 150-lap feature and took the lead from the first time on Lap 85 from Craig Slaunwhite (Terence Bay, NS) before he and Blenkhorn duked it out for the top spot in the waning laps. Blenkhorn and Slaunwhite joined Clark on the podium with Cole Butcher (Porter’s Lake, NS) and Dylan Gosbee (Cornwall, NS) completing the top five in the 22-car field.

Atlantic Tiltload Qualifying started off the day’s racing action. Gosbee (Cornwall PE), Slaunwhite (Terence Bay, NS) and Shawn Turple (Enfield, NS) each took home heat race wins in the 22 car field. Jarrett Butcher (Porter’s Lake, NS) finished in eighth to take home the King Freight Future Winner and Exide Batteries Rookie of the Race Awards. Slaunwhite led 80 laps of the Nova Truck Centres Make a Wish 150 to pocket the Linde Most Laps Led Award.

Fans were treated to two of Scotia Speedworld’s CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series divisions prior to the Nova Truck Centres Make A Wish 150. Jorden Smith (Lakeside, NS) won the 25 lap Toursec Lightning feature, Deven Smith (Lakeside, NS) and Scott Thibodeau (Williamswood, NS) completed the podium. Matt Vaughan (Bedford, NS) took home the Pulse Heavy Duty Truck victory over Dan Smith (Lower Sackville, NS) and Megan Parrott (Beaver Bank, NS).

Next week the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour heads to Speedway 600 in Fredericton, NB for the Cummins 150. The special Canada Day edition of the event will get underway at 6:00PM. Tickets will be available at the gates on race day. Adult admission is $25.00, pits $30.00, youth admission (13-15yrs) $15.00.

Maritime Pro Stock Tour Press Release. Photo Credit: Courtney Clark Williams

