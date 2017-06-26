LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
SLM Pro Stock Tour 13 Cassius Clark Checkered Flag 2017

Clark Captures Victory at Nova Truck Centres Make A Wish 150

June 26, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Canada

Halifax, NS – Cassius Clark (Farmington, ME) led the final six laps in a battle with Dylan Blenkhorn (Truro, NS) to take his first win of the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour season in the Nova Truck Centres Make A Wish 150 at Scotia Speedworld. Clark started sixth in the 150-lap feature and took the lead from the first time on Lap 85 from Craig Slaunwhite (Terence Bay, NS) before he and Blenkhorn duked it out for the top spot in the waning laps. Blenkhorn and Slaunwhite joined Clark on the podium with Cole Butcher (Porter’s Lake, NS) and Dylan Gosbee (Cornwall, NS) completing the top five in the 22-car field.

 

Atlantic Tiltload Qualifying started off the day’s racing action. Gosbee (Cornwall PE), Slaunwhite (Terence Bay, NS) and Shawn Turple (Enfield, NS) each took home heat race wins in the 22 car field. Jarrett Butcher (Porter’s Lake, NS) finished in eighth to take home the King Freight Future Winner and Exide Batteries Rookie of the Race Awards. Slaunwhite led 80 laps of the Nova Truck Centres Make a Wish 150 to pocket the Linde Most Laps Led Award.

 

Fans were treated to two of Scotia Speedworld’s CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series divisions prior to the Nova Truck Centres Make A Wish 150. Jorden Smith (Lakeside, NS) won the 25 lap Toursec Lightning feature, Deven Smith (Lakeside, NS) and Scott Thibodeau (Williamswood, NS) completed the podium. Matt Vaughan (Bedford, NS) took home the Pulse Heavy Duty Truck victory over Dan Smith (Lower Sackville, NS) and Megan Parrott (Beaver Bank, NS).

 

Next week the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour heads to Speedway 600 in Fredericton, NB for the Cummins 150. The special Canada Day edition of the event will get underway at 6:00PM. Tickets will be available at the gates on race day. Adult admission is $25.00, pits $30.00, youth admission (13-15yrs) $15.00.

 

Don’t forget to sign up for the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour Fan Club at www.maritimeprostocktour.com and get in on all of the exclusive offers and contests throughout the season. One lucky Fan Club member will get to the front of the line to meet NASCAR legend Mark Martin at the IWK 250!

 

About Nova Truck Centres:

We’re here to help you keep on truckin’

Nova Truck Centres is focused on finding you the top trucks and trailers to get the job done. We are a Western Star, Freightliner, and Fuso dealer. Get the support and parts you need, when you need them. Our teams are always working to find solutions to maximize your vehicle uptime. Visit www.novatruckcentres.ca

Get a financing quote | Browse our truck & trailers | Search online used parts | Request service or a part

 

About the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour:

The Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour (PST) is considered the highest level of stock car racing in Canada. The Tour is recognized in the industry as one of the healthiest stock car racing series in North America. PST visits five tracks throughout the Maritimes during its May through September season. The Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour is owned and operated by Maritime Pro Stock Tour Limited. For more information, call our administration office at 902.481.2531 or click www.maritimeprostocktour.com . You can also follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/prostocktour  and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/prostocktour

 

Maritime Pro Stock Tour Press Release. Photo Credit: Courtney Clark Williams

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 28: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Open Wheel Wednesday - Tri-Track Open Modified Series

  • June 29: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Clyde Hart Memorial 100 - Super Late Models

  • June 29: Lancaster Nat'l Speedway (NY) - Ol' Boy Cup 60 - RoC Modifieds

  • June 30: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Allen Turner Pro Late Model 100

  • July 1: New Hampshire Motor Speedway - NE Short Track Showdown - GSPSS, VMRS, Street Stocks & NEMST

Presenting Partner