SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Rob Fuller has announced that 2015 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) Rookie of the Year Chase Dowling has signed on to pilot the No. 15 Chevrolet in select races in 2017 for the team.

“I have been watching Chase out of the corner of my eye for the past couple seasons and I’ve been extremely impressed with what I’ve seen,” said Rob Fuller. “Having worked with the young drivers at the LFR driver development group I believe this would be a great match for us both. This is a high-profile ride and will be a great opportunity for him as well. I think he will also be a great advocate for 15-40 Connection, which is a huge part of this race team. I am highly confident we will continue to be a threat at every race we attend with Chase behind the wheel.”

“LFR will continue to develop and evolve in the NASCAR Modified division,” continued Fuller. “We will shift our focus to customer support and service while staying on top of the cars and accessories we design and distribute.”

The team’s part time schedule includes racing in all four events at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, a few of the Stafford Motor Speedway races and both races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway – including the All-Star event.

Dowling, a Roxbury, Conn. native, became the youngest Sunoco Rookie of the Year award winner in Whelen Modified Tour history in 2015 at the age of 17. In his two years in the NWMT, he has secured three Top-5 finishes and 12 Top-10 finishes in 27 total starts.

“Rob always comes to the race track with fast race cars every week and this will give me a chance to win races,” said Dowling. “I’ve never run an LFR car but I’m looking forward to having that experience to learn and drive that type of race car. There’s a good history there and Rob has won a lot of races so I’m looking to bring another win to the team.”

Dowling will be 19 years old for the 2017 season when he kicks-off the season with the No. 15 team at the Thompson Icebreaker the weekend of April 1-2.

“Even though I’ll have a part time ride in the Whelen modified tour, I’ll be running the SK Modified division at Stafford and maybe a couple of K&N races as well – so my schedule will be busy with racing no matter what,” said Dowling. “I was looking for full time ride, but this part time ride with a fast race car really caught my attention. I’m grateful to Rob for this opportunity and for my sponsor, S&S Asphalt Paving, who has been with me since I was 5 years old. Without them, I wouldn’t be racing.”

15-40 Connection will once again be featured on the No. 15 race car and share the message of early cancer detection with race fans this season. This is the fourth year that Rob Fuller has featured 15-40 Connection in the NWMT. 15-40 Connection focuses on early cancer detection and teaching people how to become active in their own health care by recognizing early signs and warnings as well as when they should seek help from a medical professional.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Rob Fuller and his race team and to have Chase join the team,” said 15-40 Connection Executive Director Tricia Laursen. “We are focused on empowering individuals with the lifesaving skills of early cancer detection and advocating for their own health and we are looking forward to continuing to share this education with race fans this year.”

Race fans can follow Chase Dowling on Twitter at @CDowling_, LFR on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LFRCh assisInc and 15-40 Connection on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/1540c onnection.

-LFR Press Release

-Photo Credit: Dowling Motorsports

