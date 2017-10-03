Champions from All Over Register for Stellar Oktoberfest 200 Field

West Salem, WI – The perfect ingredients are coming together for a star-studded field in this Sunday’s Oktoberfest 200, the 2017 season finale for the ARCA Midwest Tour presented by SCAG Power Equipment.

Some of the ingredients include: One Bubba, Two Weinkaufs, Three Sauters (one who is the defending NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion), One Four-time Champion, One Two-time Champion, Two Kulwicki Driver Development Drivers, many track champions, Former Oktoberfest winners and many more.

The Oktoberfest 200 on Sunday afternoon will provide the final checkered flag for the 48th Annual Oktoberfest Race Weekend at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway in West Salem, Wisconsin starting Thursday, October 5th and going through until Sunday, October 8th.

Ty Majeski will be defending his 2016 victory on Sunday. Majeski recently wrapped up his fourth consecutive ARCA Midwest Tour presented by SCAG Power Equipment championship at the last event at Elko Speedway in Elko, Minnesota. He and his crew chief Toby Nuttleman hope to go back-to-back this weekend.

Dalton Zehr, who is currently second in points, has won two of the last three ARCA Midwest Tour races and hopes to end the season with taking three out four. He currently has a 28-point lead over Paul Shafer Jr. and Austin Nason in the standings. Jonathan Eilen sits fifth in the standings only 54-points behind Zehr.

2017 Slinger Nationals Champion and former Southern Super Series Champion Bubba Pollard is making the trek from Senoia, Georgia to compete in his first Oktoberfest Race Weekend. Pollard plans to make the most of his visit by also competing in the Futures race on Thursday night and the Dick Trickle 99 on Friday night at Oktoberfest.

2016 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion will lead the Sauter trio to Fest this weekend. Four-time Oktoberfest winner Travis Sauter and Michael Sauter will also be competing this weekend.

Four-time Oktoberfest winner and two-time ARCA Midwest Tour champion Dan Fredrickson will be going for this fifth win. He finished second to Majeski last year.

1986 Oktoberfest race winner Rich Bickle Jr. is hoping to put his name in the Fest archives again and become a two-time winner.

The rookie battle will be decided at Oktoberfest. Michael Ostdiek and Justin Mondeik, both who are competing in the Kulwicki Driver Development Program, are in a tight battle with John DeAngelis for the Rookie of the Year title. This one may come down to the last lap.

2017 Dixieland 250 winner Casey Johnson hopes to add his name to the who’s who list of Oktoberfest race winners on Sunday.

The ARCA Midwest Tour portion of the Oktoberfest Race Weekend will get underway on Saturday, October 7th with qualifying at 2:05pm with preliminary races starting at 5pm.

On Sunday, October 8th, come out early to be a part of the autograph session from 10:45-11:45am, with racing starting at noon. The Oktoberfest 200 will be the last event of the day.

Make your plans now to be a part of the 48th Annual Oktoberfest Race Weekend at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway in West Salem, Wisconsin.

Visit midwesttour.racing for the full schedule and be sure to follow the ARCA Midwest Tour presented by SCAG Power Equipment on Facebook (/midwesttour) and Twitter (@midwesttour).

Expected Entries

Oktoberfest Race Weekend

ARCA Midwest Tour

Saturday and Sunday October 7-8, 2017

LaCrosse Fairgrounds Speedway

35 as of 10/2/17

Car # Name Hometown State

1 Michael Sauter West Salem WI

4 Brad Tilton Cheyenne WY

5 Casey Johnson Edgerton WI

5 Johnny Sauter Necedah WI

7 Erik Darnell Park City IL

7 John DeAngelis, Jr Hubertus WI

7 Paul Shafer, Jr Portage IN

9 Derek Kraus Stratford WI

12 Nick Murgic Rosemount MN

14 Austin Nason Roscoe IL

15 Dean LaPointe Marshfield WI

15 Gabe Sommers Plover WI

18 Michael Ostdiek Lakeville MN

20 Jim Sauter, Jr Tomah WI

26 Bubba Pollard Senoia GA

27 Paul Paine Mound MN

31 Corey Jankowski Tomah WI

35 Travis Dassow West Bend WI

36 Dan Fredrickson Lakeville MN

36 Tim Springstroh DePere WI

39 Andrew Morrissey DeForest WI

42 Dennis Prunty Knowles WI

43 Matt Kocourek Franklin WI

44 Justin Mondeik Gleason WI

45 Rich Bickle, Jr Edgerton WI

47 Travis Sauter Prairie du Sac WI

52 Keith Tolf Union Grove WI

72 Jacob Goede Carver MN

75 Chris Weinkauf Merrill WI

76 Jason Weinkauf Merrill WI

77 Jonathan Eilen Hampton MN

78 Skylar Holzhausen Bangor WI

91 Ty Majeski Seymour WI

119 Dalton Zehr Daytona Beach FL

O4 Natalie Decker Eagle River WI

