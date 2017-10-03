LOG IN
Oktoberfest- Lacrosse Speedway

Champions from All Over Register for Stellar Oktoberfest 200 Field

October 3, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest, Top Stories

West Salem, WI – The perfect ingredients are coming together for a star-studded field in this Sunday’s Oktoberfest 200, the 2017 season finale for the ARCA Midwest Tour presented by SCAG Power Equipment.

 

Some of the ingredients include: One Bubba, Two Weinkaufs, Three Sauters (one who is the defending NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion), One Four-time Champion, One Two-time Champion, Two Kulwicki Driver Development Drivers, many track champions, Former Oktoberfest winners and many more.

 

300x250 Oktoberfest PPV 2017.10.08The Oktoberfest 200 on Sunday afternoon will provide the final checkered flag for the 48th Annual Oktoberfest Race Weekend at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway in West Salem, Wisconsin starting Thursday, October 5th and going through until Sunday, October 8th.

 

Ty Majeski will be defending his 2016 victory on Sunday. Majeski recently wrapped up his fourth consecutive ARCA Midwest Tour presented by SCAG Power Equipment championship at the last event at Elko Speedway in Elko, Minnesota. He and his crew chief Toby Nuttleman hope to go back-to-back this weekend.

 

Dalton Zehr, who is currently second in points, has won two of the last three ARCA Midwest Tour races and hopes to end the season with taking three out four. He currently has a 28-point lead over Paul Shafer Jr. and Austin Nason in the standings. Jonathan Eilen sits fifth in the standings only 54-points behind Zehr.

 

2017 Slinger Nationals Champion and former Southern Super Series Champion Bubba Pollard is making the trek from Senoia, Georgia to compete in his first Oktoberfest Race Weekend. Pollard plans to make the most of his visit by also competing in the Futures race on Thursday night and the Dick Trickle 99 on Friday night at Oktoberfest.

 

2016 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion will lead the Sauter trio to Fest this weekend. Four-time Oktoberfest winner Travis Sauter and Michael Sauter will also be competing this weekend.

 

Four-time Oktoberfest winner and two-time ARCA Midwest Tour champion Dan Fredrickson will be going for this fifth win. He finished second to Majeski last year.

 

1986 Oktoberfest race winner Rich Bickle Jr. is hoping to put his name in the Fest archives again and become a two-time winner.

 

The rookie battle will be decided at Oktoberfest. Michael Ostdiek and Justin Mondeik, both who are competing in the Kulwicki Driver Development Program, are in a tight battle with John DeAngelis for the Rookie of the Year title. This one may come down to the last lap.

 

2017 Dixieland 250 winner Casey Johnson hopes to add his name to the who’s who list of Oktoberfest race winners on Sunday.

 

The ARCA Midwest Tour portion of the Oktoberfest Race Weekend will get underway on Saturday, October 7th with qualifying at 2:05pm with preliminary races starting at 5pm.

 

On Sunday, October 8th, come out early to be a part of the autograph session from 10:45-11:45am, with racing starting at noon. The Oktoberfest 200 will be the last event of the day.

 

Make your plans now to be a part of the 48th Annual Oktoberfest Race Weekend at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway in West Salem, Wisconsin.

 

Visit midwesttour.racing for the full schedule and be sure to follow the ARCA Midwest Tour presented by SCAG Power Equipment on Facebook (/midwesttour) and Twitter (@midwesttour).

 

Expected Entries

Oktoberfest Race Weekend

ARCA Midwest Tour

Saturday and Sunday October 7-8, 2017

LaCrosse Fairgrounds Speedway

 

35 as of 10/2/17

 

Car # Name   Hometown     State

 

1 Michael Sauter       West Salem    WI

 

4 Brad Tilton Cheyenne       WY

 

5 Casey Johnson        Edgerton        WI

 

5 Johnny Sauter        Necedah         WI

 

7 Erik Darnell            Park City        IL

 

7 John DeAngelis, Jr  Hubertus        WI

 

7 Paul Shafer, Jr        Portage           IN

 

9 Derek Kraus           Stratford        WI

 

12 Nick Murgic          Rosemount     MN

 

14 Austin Nason        Roscoe            IL

 

15 Dean LaPointe     Marshfield     WI

 

15 Gabe Sommers     Plover WI

 

18 Michael Ostdiek   Lakeville         MN

 

20 Jim Sauter, Jr        Tomah            WI

 

26 Bubba Pollard      Senoia GA

 

27 Paul Paine            Mound            MN

 

31 Corey Jankowski  Tomah            WI

 

35 Travis Dassow      West Bend     WI

 

36 Dan Fredrickson  Lakeville         MN

 

36 Tim Springstroh  DePere           WI

 

39 Andrew Morrissey           DeForest         WI

 

42 Dennis Prunty     Knowles         WI

 

43 Matt Kocourek     Franklin          WI

 

44 Justin Mondeik    Gleason           WI

 

45 Rich Bickle, Jr       Edgerton        WI

 

47 Travis Sauter       Prairie du Sac            WI

 

52 Keith Tolf Union Grove   WI

 

72 Jacob Goede         Carver            MN

 

75 Chris Weinkauf    Merrill            WI

 

76 Jason Weinkauf   Merrill            WI

 

77 Jonathan Eilen     Hampton        MN

 

78 Skylar Holzhausen           Bangor            WI

 

91 Ty Majeski            Seymour         WI

 

119 Dalton Zehr        Daytona Beach          FL

 

O4 Natalie Decker     Eagle River     WI

