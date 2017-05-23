Causey Becomes First Female to Win SoBo Late Model Race

Rev Racing’s Macy Causey made history Saturday by becoming the first woman to win a Late Model Stock race at Virginia’s famed South Boston Speedway in the first of two twin 75-lap races.

The field included three-time NASCAR Whelen All-American Series National Champion Lee Pulliam, 2005 National Champion Peyton Sellers and South Boston legend Phillip Morris, among others.

The win is Causey’s first in a Late Model Stock and comes after multiple top-10 finishes at both Dominion Raceway (VA) and Langley Speedway (VA) in the past two years.

“It was an incredible night it, and even a few days after still celebrating,” Causey said. “I couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunity by Rev Racing and Max Siegel. If it wasn’t for them I’m not sure how much longer it would have been until I would’ve got my first win. We had a good car all day but by avoiding huge wrecks and keeping the car balanced we pulled through.”

During the second race of the night, Causey, a 2017 Rev Racing Drive for Diversity selection, was not feeling well, something she later learned was slightly more serious.

“Towards the end of the (second) race Saturday, I wasn’t feeling too good and apparently came across the radio and told them, but I hung on and ended up fifth,” Causey said.

“Monday morning, I had a fever around 104 and went to work and was told to go ahead and go home and get some rest, so I left work around 1 and came home and slept for a few hours on and off and was super hot. Then Leah Beattie, who I live with, came upstairs to check my fever and it was pretty bad,” Causey described. “My mom texted me and said, ‘Ask Leah to take you to the doctor.’ So I walked back down stairs and I tried to walk to the door and completely fell out and couldn’t see and was having trouble breathing and the ambulance came and got me and ended up with strep, a sinus infection and severe dehydration.”

Causey has since been released from the hospital and is currently resting at home.

Causey currently sits 15th in Late Model Stock Car points at Langley, while holding the 18th spot at Dominion, where she races her family’s LMSC on her off weekends from Rev Racing. The win also moves Causey into eighth in points at South Boston, just a point behind Lee Pulliam in seventh.

-By Reese Nobles, Speed51.com Mid-Atlantic Correspondent – Twitter: @Brandon_Paul51

-Photo credit: Macy Causey Racing

Related Posts

« Bouvrette Disqualified From ACT Spring Green 117 Event VIDEO: Late Model Stock Highlights – Short Track US Nationals at Bristol »