Catch Four Races in Four Days as Part of Summer Thunder TV

With the first race in the books for the 2017 Summer Thunder TV Series presented by PFC Brakes, Speed51.com will keep the ball rolling with four races being broadcast live during the next four days.

Announced on Tuesday, the Speed51 Network powered by JEGS will now be the home for the prestigious Redbud 400 broadcast from Anderson Speedway (IN). Originally scheduled to be a pay-per-view event, Speed51.com and track officials recently made the decision to make the event available to race fans through the Summer Thunder TV series.

This year the race has added 100 laps to the distance becoming a 400-lap race. Last year’s race winner, Dalton Armstrong will be in attendance along with Bubba Pollard who picked up a big $20,000 win at Berlin Raceway for the Money in the Bank 150 earlier this week and many more top Late Model drivers in the country.

“The Redbud 400 is one of the most exciting and prestigious Super Late Model events in the entire country,” said Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor. “All of us at Speed51.com, as well as Rick Dawson and the great folks at Anderson Speedway, wanted to give race fans nationwide the opportunity to experience this race at an even more affordable price. We’re excited to have this race as part of a busy week on Summer Thunder TV and the Speed51 Network.”

Fans who previously purchased a live video ticket for the pay-per-view broadcast will be given a full refund.

Before the Summer Thunder TV schedule gets to the Redbud 400, the next stop on the schedule is the first dirt race on the Summer Thunder TV schedule, taking place Wednesday, June 21. The Short Track Super Series Big-Block Modifieds hit the track for the Afton Action 50 at Afton Motorsports Park (NY).

After the first two races of the 2017 season for the STSS, Andy Bachetti and Stewart Friesen are tied for the points lead going into the Afton Action 50. Along with the Short Track Super Series and Afton Motorsports Park regulars, Matt Sheppard is expected to be in attendance.

The following day, Thursday, June 22 will be the Flip Merwin Memorial. The Super Late Models will take on State Park Speedway (WI) after rain postponed this event last week. Some of Wisconsin’s best Super Late Model drivers are looking to pick up the win this Thursday night. Last year it was Derek Kraus picking up the victory.

The Summer Thunder TV Series then moves to an action-packed Saturday. On June 24, the Speed51 Network will showcase two races in one night as Indiana’s Anderson Speedway runs the prestigious Redbud 400 and Massachusetts’ Seekonk Speedway (MA) hosts the Granite State Pro Stock Series.

The Granite State Pro Stock Series will be making its first visit to the the “Cement Palace” in series history. This will be the only time this season the GSPSS travels to the state of Massachusetts.

All Summer Thunder TV events will be available via an on-demand replay on the Speed51 Network upon the completion of the event.

-By Cody Edgington, Speed51.com Intern

