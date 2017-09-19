LOG IN
Tommy Catalano Victory Lane at Delaware Speedway 9 15 2017

Catalano Wins First RoC Sportsman Mod Race at Delaware

September 19, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Canada, Region - Northeast, Ticker

Delaware, Ontario — Tommy Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., scored the first ever Race of Champions Asphalt Sportsman Modified victory this past Friday night in at Delaware Speedway in Delaware, Ontario, Canada. Catalano’s win came in the track’s traditional “Great Canadian Race Weekend” which played host to the first-ever Race of Champions Asphalt Sportsman Modified Series fueled by Sunoco.

 

Catalano set overall fast time during group qualifying, scored a win his in his qualifying race, his brother Troyer Catalano, redrew the pole in the customary redraw and he held of Patrick Emerling of Orchard Park, N.Y., to take home the victory laurels.

 

“This was a big night for us,” smiled Catalano in victory lane. “It was a new track that I saw for the first time when I walked in earlier. We were able to adapt quickly and make things work. This is a family run team and it is great to come here tonight and be able to put everything together and win. I want to make sure I thank everyone including the track for having us. This was just a great night for all of us.”
Side-by-side racing was at a premium during restarts. Emerling worked his way forward from the 6th position while Scott Wylie of Blasdell, N.Y., challenged Catalano during the early to mid-stages of the race.

 

On each restart Emerling worked his way closer to Catalano and he was able to get to Catalano’s back bumper. Late in the race the duo entered lapped traffic and Catalano was able to break away and hold off Emerling for the victory.

 

Andy Jankowiak of North Tonawanda, N.Y., finished third while Wylie came home fourth. Connor Sellars of Owego, N.Y., who made the longest tow to participate in the event rounded out the top-five.

 

Wylie won the second qualifying race.

 

Feature Finish
The Great Canadian Race
Delaware Speedway, Delaware, Ontario, Canada
Finishing Position, Car Number, Driver, Laps Completed, Reason Out (If Any)
Pos No. Name Laps
1 54 Tommy Catalano 75
2 07 Patrick Emerling 75
3 41 Andy Jankowiak 75
4 44 Scott Wylie 75
5 00 Connor Sellars 75
6 64 Amy Catalano 75
7 82 Justin Demelo 75
8 9 Neil Hopkins 75
9 48 Sam Fullone 75
10 84 Neal Dietz 75
11 27 Jake Vernon 74
12 36 Dave Kozlowski 73
13 88 Ryan Dick 73
14 51 Shawn Nye 43
15 90 Mark Hamacher 39
16 74 Sherri Hogan 30
17 1 Barry Newman DNS

Time of Race: 45 minutes 13 seconds Average Speed 49.760 mph
Margin of victory: .407 Fast Qualifying Lap: Tommy Catalano / 19.567 seconds @ 91.922 mph
Lead Changes: None (Tommy Catalano – 1-75)

Qualifying Race 1:
1 44 Scott Wylie
2 51 Shawn Nye
3 84 Neal Dietz
4 27 Jake Vernon
5 48 Sam Fullone
6 64 Amy Catalano
7 36 Dave Kozlowski
8 74 Sherri Hogan

Qualifying Race 2:
1 54 Tommy Catalano
2 07 Patrick Emerling
3 00 Connor Sellars
4 41 Andy Jankowiak
5 82 Justin Demelo
6 9 Neil Hopkins
7 88 Ryan Dick
8 90 Mark Hamacher

 

-Race of Champions Press Release

-Photo Credit: Zachary Skotnicki

Email, RSS Follow

