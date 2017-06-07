Cassill Returning to Home Track for Late Model Race

For the first time in almost 10 years, NASCAR driver Landon Cassill will be returning to race at his home track of Hawkeye Downs (IA). Cassill, who currently drives the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports car on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series circuit, will be competing in a special Late Model race at the track on June 16.

The Late Model race will be a 50-lap feature race, including a $1000-to-win purse. The track is also including a $100 out-of-state bonus to any driver that enters the race from out of state to try and beat Cassill. Many drivers from across the Midwest are expected, as well as some of the talented regulars at the track, such as Caleb Adrian, Griffin McGrath and Brody Willett.

Cassill has partnered up with three-time Iowa state wrestling champion, Mark Ironside, and will be racing his No. 10 Iowa Hawkeye’s Late Model for the event.

“Mark is great, it is a real honor to drive his car,” Cassill said. “It is really fun to come out to Hawkeye Downs. The racing is always competitive and exciting.”

Ironside was equally excited about the partnership.

“We are excited for the fans at Hawkeye Downs to watch a guy like Cassill.”

Cassill Motors, a company owned by Landon Cassill’s family, is sponsoring the night as part of honoring Military and Veterans who have served the country, and is expected to be the biggest night the track has seen in years.

All free-will admission donations will be going to three charities, Midwest Military Outreach, Operation Home, and National Golf Tee Tournament, each devoted to helping military/veteran personnel and their families. The night will also include a couple bands, a DJ, military obstacle course, dunk tank, military dinner and more. There will also be a raffle in which over $10,000 in items will be available.

For more information about the event, please visit www.hawkeyedowns.org, or call 319-365-8656.

-By Caleb Slouha, Speed51.com Midwest Correspondent

-Photo credit: Caleb Slouha/Hawkeye Downs

