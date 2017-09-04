Casey Roderick Hunting For Alabama 200 Win

Some drivers would be thrilled about a handful of wins or even strong runs throughout the season but Casey Roderick has set a goal of 20 wins this season and finds that goal within his grasp. One win he is looking to add to that list is the Alabama 200 at Montgomery Motor Speedway this weekend.

Roderick is almost unbeatable in his Pro Late Model at tracks like Five Flags Speedway (FL), The Fairgrounds (TN), and Montgomery where he is currently leading the points in the local division at all three tracks. For the first time the Alabama 200 is a Pro Late Model race and the probability of Roderick finding his way to victory lane is high.

“Confidence is high but there is still times where you can be better and I think we can. There are areas I think we need to improve on to make it that much better but we are steadily doing that little by little and it helps when we are racing every weekend to accomplish that,” Roderick told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

Last year Roderick ran the Alabama 200 in his Super Late Model and came runner up to Donnie Wilson. This year, with the race being a Pro Late Model race and the success he has found, Roderick thinks his chances are good.

“I am very thankful this year for all the races I have run and will continue to run the rest of the year. We definitely do have a good pro late model program and pretty much everywhere we go we are strong. It’s something to be proud of. I am really looking forward to this weekend and I think we have a pretty good shot at another Bear Trophy.”

Success is something that is intertwined in the history of the team that Roderick races for. Ronnie Sanders Racing has housed the like of Bubba Pollard who has been dominant in the Super Late Model world recently winning big races such as Slinger Nationals (WI) and Money in the Bank at Berlin (MI).

“For me especially. Ronnie has had season like this before where Bubba Pollard drove for him and he hasn’t had a season like this since Bubba drove for him so its pretty cool to be a part of that and we have a set goal of twenty wins and I don’t know if we can get there but we are trying really hard to get there.”

To be in comparison with one of the most decorated late model drivers in the country is an accomplishement in its own and Roderick hopes that an Alabama 200 win this weekend will get him that much closer to his goal.

“We have five more until 19 which is what him and Bubba did together when they had their best season,” said Roderick. “It would be nice to get to 20 and have the best season that Ronnie Sanders Racing has had in the last 10 years.”

While the Georgia native has seen success like this before, this is his first taste of it in stock cars and hopes to continue it into the rest of the year. Roderick knows that it takes a whole team to make success like this happen and credits his crew and his sponsors for making it possible.

“It’s been really cool to be a part of that many wins. I haven’t won like that since my legend days where we had close to 50 starts and won half of them. The last two years I have had 24 wins total so its been really cool to be a part of that. I cant continue to thank James Finch with Phoenix Racing/Phoenix Construction enough along with Ronnie Sanders Racing and Graham Trucking.’

The Alabama 200 kicks off Saturday with local racing and qualifying for the feature event that will be held on Sunday. Fans can catch all the action with lap-by-lap updates on Speed51.com’s Trackside Now coverage.

Story by: Hannah Newhouse – Southeast Correspondent

Photo by: Speed51.com

