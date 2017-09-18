LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Casey Johnson- SLM - Wisconsin- Victory Lane -2017

Casey Johnson Owns Wisconsin State Championships

September 18, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest, Ticker

JEFFERSON, WI (Saturday, September 16, 2017)                  Edgerton’s Casey Johnson seems to feel right at home each time he races at Jefferson Speedway. The three time Late Model champ and defending Wisconsin State Champion continued to show his strength at Wisconsin’s Action Track by capturing the 37th annual Wisconsin State Championship presented by American Ethanol. Two top three finishes in the twin 60 lap feature events led to Johnson adding more hardware to his ever-growing trophy case.

The first 60 lapper began with Alex Papini and Dylan Schuyler leading the field of 24 drivers to the green flag. After a caution on the opening lap for a multi car melee, Schuyler grabbed the early lead with Papini dropping back to second and Johnson in third. Johnson made quick work of Papini to take over the second position as he set his sights on Schuyler. Dale Nottestad followed Johnson into third as Johnson took a peek to the low side of Schuyler. Johnson drew even with Schuyler on lap nine, clearing for the lead a lap later and bringing Nottestad along for second. Nottestad immediately began to apply heavy pressure to the new leader. On lap 20, Nottestad got under Johnson on the exit of turn two. After a brief battle, Nottestad slipped into the lead. But Johnson used a crossover move to get back alongside Nottestad on lap 23. Johnson moved out front on lap 24, with Nottestad taking a turn using the crossover move. The pair of competitors swapped paint and the lead a couple times until Nottestad got loose in turns three and four. This allowed Johnson to pull away slightly while Nottestad hung on to second. Nottestad spent the remainder of the race trying to stick close to Johnson, but Johnson stayed strong on the point to grab the checkers for the win. Nottestad was second followed by Shaun Scheel, Jason Erickson and Brent Edmunds.

The second main event started with Jacob Nottestad and Schuyler battling for control. A caution on lap three slowed the pace with Schuyler out front and Nottestad right behind. As racing resumed, Nottestad got back alongside Schuyler, moving out front on lap 18. John Ovadal Jr followed into second on lap 21 and pulled up behind Nottestad. His efforts were slowed on lap 23 for the second caution of the race. Once racing got back underway, Ovadal made his move, diving under Nottestad as they raced into turn three. After a two lap battle, Ovadal slid out front while Nottestad fell back into a fight for second with Michael Grueneberg. Meanwhile, further back in the pack, Johnson was making his way toward the front. Johnson moved up to fourth on lap 33 with Dale Nottestad trying to follow him through. Johnson got past Jacob Nottestad for third on lap 43 with Dale Nottestad in his tracks for fourth. But it was all Ovadal out front as he cruised to the checkers to pick up the win. Grueneberg was second with Johnson, Dale Nottestad and Jacob Nottestad rounding out the top five. With combined finishes of first and third, Johnson was crowned the overall Late Model champion.

Beloit’s Robert Hansberry Jr capped off a very strong season by laying claim to the overall Sportsman Wisconsin State Championship. Andy Welter and Howie Ware led the field to green. Ware dropped off the pace on lap two, handing the lead to Welter with Hansberry quickly up to second. On lap four, Hansberry got alongside Welter, stealing the lead on lap six with Dave Trute following into second. Trute spent the remainder of the race trying to chase down Hansberry. But Hansberry held him at bay to see the checkers first and win feature number one. Trute settled for second followed by Mark Deporter, Randy Breunig and Jason Thoma.

The second 35 lapper began with Chris Jones taking the early lead and Terry Wangsness up to second. Wangsness drove to the high side of Jones, pulling even with him on lap ten. Wangsness stuck his nose out front right before the caution waved on lap 13. Wangsness led the pack back to green with Jones in second and Thoma lurking in third. On lap 17, Thoma got by Jones for second as the yellow waved once again. On the restart, Thoma charged under Wangsness. Hansberry pulled into third as Thoma cleared for the top spot on lap 21. Hansberry followed Thoma past Wangsness with Trute in tow for third. The top three lined up nose to tail as the laps ticked away. At the checkers, it was Thoma claiming the win with Hansberry in second. Trute finished third followed by Wangsness and Deporter. Hansberry’s first and second place finishes handed him the overall title.

Nick Cina Jr of Belvidere, IL, claimed the overall International title following post-race inspection. Neil Higgins led the first of the twin 20 lap features with Tom Berens up to second on lap two. Berens drove alongside Higgins on lap three, with Higgins reclaiming the lead a lap later. Scott Hoeft took a turn next to Higgins, pulling even with the leader on lap eight. Gary Stark joined the battle up front on lap 12, taking the lead just before the cation waved. Stark and Higgins led the field back to green with Stark moving back out front on the restart. Stark remained in control through one more caution period to cross the stripe first at the finish followed by George Sparkman, Higgins, Cina and Brandon Tackes.

Devon Dixon took the early lead in the second feature event with Brandon DeLacy up to second. After a caution on lap 12, Dixon and DeLacy battled for the lead with Stark and Mark English fighting for third behind them. Stark moved into third and drew up behind Dixon on lap 14. Contact between the duo forced both to check up, allowing DeLacy to move into the lead. Another caution slowed the action on lap 17. DeLacy and Dixon once again led the field back to green with DeLacy regaining control on the restart. Stark followed into second and continued forward next to DeLacy. The two leaders raced wheel to wheel on the final lap with Stark holding the advantage on the exit of turn four. At the stripe, it was Stark out front once again with DeLacy right behind. Following post-race inspection, Stark was forced to vacate his finishing positions. This mean Sparkman was credited with winning the first feature while DeLacy won the second. Nick Cina Jr was crowed the overall champion.

Jason Stark of Sparta wrapped up the overall championship in the Hobby Stock division after the twin 25 lap features. Dan Snyder and Kenny Storkson led the first feature to green as they battled side by side. A caution on lap four slowed the pace with Storkson holding the advantage. He led the field back to green with Snyder in second and Stark in third. On the restart, Stark got under Snyder for second with Bud Riedner trying to follow into third. After a second yellow on lap seven, Stark charged under Storkson as they raced off turn two. Stark cleared on the same circuit and immediately began to pull away. Stark streaked to the checkers to win the first feature Storkson, Riedner, AJ Lloyd and Chester Williams rounding out the top five.

Jon Benninger led early in feature number two with Chuck Egli and Jim Tate Jr battling for second. Tate cleared Egli and stayed in the high groove as he pulled even with Benninger on lap seven. Tate moved into sole possession of the lead on lap eight while AJ Lloyd tried to follow in his tracks. Lloyd got to second on lap ten with Stark in tow for third a lap later. After a caution on lap 13, Tate continued to show the way with Lloyd and Stark right behind. On lap 15, Stark drove to the outside of Lloyd, looking to steal away the runner up position. Stark completed the pass on lap 17 and looked to close in on Tate. Stark closed the gap in the final laps, but Tate stayed out front to see the checkers first. Stark crossed the line second followed by Lloyd, Riedner and Egli. Stark’s combined finishes netted him the overall title.

Fort Atkinson’s Chris Gottschalk dominated both Road Warrior 15 lap features to claim the overall championship. Merek Pankow led the first even early on with Bill Sweeney in second. Sweeney drove under Pankow on lap two as Gottschalk joined the leaders as well. On lap three, Gottschalk drove up the middle between Sweeney and Pankow, clearing for the lead. Gottschalk spent the remainder of the race stretching his lead while Sweeney tried to hang on to second. At the checkers, it was Gottschalk for the win followed by Sweeney, Bill Reynolds, AJ Accardi and Mark Dewey.

Rodger Stephenson led the second feature until Craig Henning slipped past on lap four. Bill Reynolds moved into second on lap nine with Gottschalk in his tracks for third. Gottschalk drove around the high side of Reynolds to claim second on lap 11. Gottschalk continued forward next to Henning, wrestling the lead away on lap 12. Gottschalk cruised to the checkers from there to get the win followed by Reynolds, Sweeney, Bryan Gottschalk and Henning.

The first of twin 20 lap Bandit features began with Chad Olds leading lap one. Bart Brockman followed up to second with Bobby Frisch in third. After a caution on lap 11, Olds continued to show the way with Nick Schmidt up to second and Frisch in tow. Another yellow on lap 13 slowed the pace. Olds and Schmidt led the field back to green with Schmidt now in command. Frisch followed into second. As they raced on the final lap, contact between Frisch and Schmidt slowed the leader. Frisch allowed Schmidt to correct and the duo raced off towards the checkers. Schmidt crossed under them first with Frisch close behind. Brockman was third followed by Olds and Cade Watters.

Tyler Deporter and Kenny Au led feature number two to green. Deporter fired into the lead with McKayla Adams up to second. After a caution on lap two, Deporter returned to the lead with Kenny Au up to second. A final caution on lap eight led to Deporter and Au leading the field back to green Deporter once again moved into control with Jeremy Bredeson sliding up to second. Deporter led the remainder of the laps to cross the stripe first for the win. Bredeson was second followed by Adams, Frisch and Brockman. With finishes of second and third, Frisch was crowed the overall Bandit champion.

Riley Stenjem of Cambridge owned both 20 lap Legends features to claim the overall title as well. Cole Grey and Hans Roeschli battled early for the lead with Roeschli grabbing the position onlap three. Stenjem motored up to second on lap five. Roeschli drifted high entering turn one on lap six allowing Stenjem to move up next to him. A caution on lap seven slowed the action with Stenjem and Roeschli leading the field back to green. Stenjem rocketed into the lead on the restart with Matt Berlin following into second. Stenjem raced through one final caution to cross the stripe first and get the win. Berlin finished second with Ethan Ross, Dilon Schwanbeck and Ryan Weyer rounding out the top five.

Dale Kiley-Schaefer led the second feature early until Frank Beutel motored by on lap three. Beutel and Matt Berlin led the field back to green after a caution on lap four. This time it was Berlin grabbing the lead with Beutel dropping back into a battle for second with Stenjem. Another caution on lap 14 set up a six lap shootout to the finish. Berlin and Stenjem led the pack back to green as they battle door to door. Stenjem moved out front on lap 17 and flew to the checkers from there to get the win. Ethan Ross got by Berlin late to finish second with Schwanbeck and Beutel completing the top five.

Max Price of Holt, MI, captured the 20 lap Bandolero feature event. Kaeden Wangsness and Michael Guderski led the field to green with Guderski taking the initial lead. Robbie Rucks powered into the lead on lap two with Emma Hunstiger up to second followed by Logan Taylor in third. Taylor drove around the outside of Hunstiger to claim second on lap five. After a caution, Rucks and Taylor paced the field back to green. Taylor eventually cleared for the top spot on lap nine. Price moved up to second on lap 14 as the leaders began to encounter heavy lapped traffic. After another caution on lap 15, Taylor returned to the lead with Price in second. A final caution waved on lap 17 when Taylor spun in turns three and four. This time, it was Price and Anna Malouf leading the field back to green. Price grabbed the lead on the restart and hung on to cross under the checkers first. Rucks came home second followed by Chase Wangsness, Guderski and Carli Lenz.

This ends the regular racing season at Wisconsin’s Action Track in 2017. Jefferson Speedway would like to thank all the fans, race teams and sponsors for a great season. Stay tuned to jeffersonspeedway.com for upcoming events.

JEFFERSON SPEEDWAY RACE SUMMARY

Late Model-

Qualifying Results- 1) Jason Erickson, Fort Atkinson 14.140  2) Jacob Nottestad, Cambridge 14.238  3) Casey Johnson, Edgerton 14.254  4) Craig Phillips, Edgerton 14.326  5) Luke Westenberg, Jefferson 14.333  6) John Ovadal Jr, Watertown 14.339  7) Brent Edmunds, Monitcello 14.342  8) Dale Nottestad, Cambridge 14.348  9) Shaun Scheel, Lake Mills 14.361  10) Brody Willett, Aubernet (IA) 14.397  11) Jason Schuler, Cambridge 14.408  12) Dylan Schuyler, Jefferson 14.424  13) Stephen Scheel, Lake Mills 14.432  14) Steve Dobbratz, Rio 14.445  15) Alex Papini, Machesney Park (IL) 14.485  16) Kyle Smith, Lake Mills 14.577  17) Max Kahler, Caledonia (IL) 14. 585  18) Ed Wolff III, Watertown 14. 588  19) Jerry Eckhardt, Johnson Creek 14. 592  20) Noel Ramge, Helenville 14. 595  21) Steven Sauer, Waterloo 14. 605  22) Joe Wendorf, Beaver Dam 14. 650  23) Kyle Taylor, Deerfield 14. 693  24) David Malisch, Madison 14. 711  25) Tyler Peterson, Lake Geneva 14. 822  26) Seth Green, Milton 14.868  27) Lincoln Keeser, Johnson Creek 14.923  28) Jody Krueger, Edgerton 14.924  29) Brian Van Epps, 14.952  30) Mike Taylor, Stoughton 14.996  31) Michael Grueneberg, Madison  32) Dan Heying,

Feature #1 Results- 1) Casey Johnson  2) Dale Nottestad  3) Shaun Scheel  4) Jason Erickson  5) Brent Edmunds  6) Luke Westenberg  7) Alex Papini  8) John Ovadal Jr  9) Stephen Scheel  10) Michael Grueneberg  11) Dylan Schuyler  12) Jacob Nottestad  13) Steve Dobbratz  14) Kyle Taylor  15) Brody Willett  16) Noel Ramge  17) Kyle Smith  18) Max Kahler  19) Jerry Echardt  20) Steven Sauer  21) Jason Schuler  22) Craig Phillips  23) Joe Wendorf  24) Ed Wolff III

Feature #2 Results- 1) John Ovadal Jr  2) Michael Grueneberg  3) Casey Johnson  4) Dale Nottestad  5) Jacob Nottestad  6) Shaun Scheel  7) Dylan Schuyler  8) Jason Erickson  9) Brent Edmunds  10) Stephen Scheel  11) Steve Dobbratz  12) Max Kahler  13) Luke Westenberg  14) Noel Ramge  15) Jerry Eckhardt  16) Craig Phillips  17) Ed Wolff III  18) Kyle Smith  19) Steven Sauer  20) Joe Wendorf  21) Kyle Taylor  22) Alex Papini  23) Jason Schuler

Overall Results- 1) Casey Johnson  2) Dale Nottestad  3) John Ovadal Jr  4) Shaun Scheel  5) Jason Erickson

Last Chance- Steven Sauer, Joe Wendorf, Ed Wolff III, Kyle Smith

Preview Feature Results- 1) Dale Nottestad  2) Stephen Scheel  3) Shaun Scheel  4) Brent Edmunds  5) John Ovadal Jr  6) Michael Grueneberg  7) Jason Erickson  8) Casey Johnson  9) Dylan Schuyler  10) Alex Papini  11) Brody Willett  12) Jason Schuler  13) Jacob Nottestad  14) Kyle Taylor  15) Craig Phillips  16) Noel Ramge  17) Luke Westenberg  18) Steve Dobbratz

Dash Winners- 1) Dylan Schuyler  2) Stephen Scheel

Qualifier Transfers- 1) Michael Grueneberg, Noel Ramge  2) Alex Papini, Kyle Taylor

Race of Champions Winner- Shaun Scheel

Sportsman-

Qualifying Results-1)  Dave Trute, New Lisbon 14.881 seconds  2) Jason Thoma, Jefferson 14.951  3) Robert Hansberry Jr, Beloit 14. 983  4) Andy Welter, Cedarburg 15.126  5) Mark Deporter, Fort Atkinson 15.140  6) Bryce Miller, Columbus 15.170  7) Jim Taylor, Stoughton 15.188  8) Chris Jones, Capron (IL)  9) Michael Giloman, Northfield (MN) 15.192  10) Howie Ware,  15.209  11) Randy Breunig, Columbus 15.209  12) Terry Wangsness, Jefferson 15.227  13) Chris Chenoweth, Watertown 15.232  14) Tim Coley, Madison 15.262  15) Jake Biever, Janesville 15.266  16) Johnny Robinson II, Beloit 15.292  17) Trevor Robinson, Beloit 15.347  18) Cody Houseweart, Machesney Park (IL) 15.354  19) Dustin Ward, Waterloo 15.386  20) Joe Shelby, Slinger 15.452  21) Boyd Eichelkraut, Stoughton 15.464  22) Kyle Stark, Marshall 15.589

Feature #1 Results- 1) Robert Hansberry Jr  2) Dave Trute  3) Mark Deporter  4) Randy Breunig  5) Jason Thoma  6) Andy Welter  7) Chris Chenoweth  8) Terry Wangsness  9) Jim Taylor 10) Chris Jones  11) Kyle Stark  12) Joe Shelby  13) Cody Houseweart  14) Dustin Ward  15) Bryce Miller  16) Jake Biever  17) Trevor Robinson  18) Tim Coley  19) Boyd Eichelkraut  20) Howie Ware  21) Michael Giloman  22) Johnny Robinson II

Feature #2 Results- 1) Jason Thoma  2) Robert Hansberry Jr  3) Dave Trute  4) Terry Wangsness  5) Mark Deporter  6) Chris Jones  7) Chris Chenoweth  8) Randy Breunig  9) Kyle Stark  10) Dustin Ward  11) Joe Shelby  12) Trevor Robinson  13) Jake Biever  14) Bryce Miller  15) Johnny Robinson II  16) Tim Coley  17) Andy Welter  18) Jim Taylor  19) Cody Houseweart  20) Boyd Eichelkraut  21) Howie Ware  22) Michael Giloman

Overall Results- 1) Robert Hansberry Jr  2) Dave Trute  3) Jason Thoma  4) Mark Deporter  5) Terry Wangsness

Preview Feature Results- 1) Chris Chenoweth  2) Randy Breunig  3) Terry Wangsness  4) Michael Giloman  5) Jason Thoma  6) Mark Deporter  7) Dave Trute  8) Robert Hansberry Jr  9) Howie Ware  10) Andy Welter  11) Tim Coley  12) Chris Jones  13) Bryce Miller  14) Kyle Stark  15) Jim Taylor  16) Cody Houseweart  17) Joe Shelby  18) Trevor Robinson

Qualifier Transfers- Kyle Stark, Trevor Robinson, Cody Houseweart, Joe Shelby

International-

Qualifying Results-1) George Sparkman, Loves Park (IL) 15.986  2) Gary Stark, Sun Prairie 16.027  3) Mark English, Edgerton 16.032  4) Aaron Rude, Cambridge 16.105  5) Tom Berens, Slinger 16.150  6) Nick Cina Jr, 16.160  7) Josh Marx, Dousman 16.173  8) Neil Higgins, Watertown 16.224  9) Devon Dixon, Janesville 16.241  10) Scott Hoeft, Watertown 16.254  11) Noah Pankow, Jefferson 16.292 12) Brandon Tackes, 16.296  13) Keith Bell, Brodhead 16.378  14) Nick Schmidt, Watertown 16.401  15) Ashley Gottschalk, Fort Atkinson 16.460  16) John Handeland, Belleville 16.467  17) Brandon DeLacy, Stoughton 16.492  18) Joe Cross, Sun Prairie 16.502  19) Jason Uttech, Watertown 16.515  20) David Russell, 16.525  21) Chris Gottschalk, Fort Atkinson 16.533  22) Desting Genore, 16.640  23) Chris Jackson, Jefferson 16.659  24) Josh Rusch, Fort Atkinson 16.708  25) Brandon Johnson,  16.711  26) Bob Peters, Janesville 17.076

Feature #1 Results- 1) George Sparkman  2) Neil Higgins  3) Nick Cina Jr  4) Brandon Tackes  5) Aaron Rude  6) Mark English  7) Noah Pankow  8) Brandon DeLacy  9) Josh Marx  10) Devon Dixon  11) James Bell  12) Nick Schmidt  13) Tom Berens  14) David Russell  15) Ashley Gottschalk  16) Destiny Genore  18) John Handeland  19) Joe Cross  20) Scott Hoeft  21) Brandon Johnson  22) Chris Jackson  23) Chris Gottschalk  24) Gary Stark

Feature #2 Results- 1) Brandon DeLacy  2) Mark English  3) James Bell  4) Nick Cina Jr  5) Josh Marx  6) Aaron Rude  7) Scott Hoeft  8) Brandon Tackes  9) Noah Pankow  10) George Sparkman  11) David Russell  12) Neil Higgins  13) Ashley Gottschalk  14) Nick Schmidt  15) Destiny Genore  16) John Handeland  17) Tom Berens  18) Joe Cross  19) Jason Uttech  20) Devon Dixon  21) Gary Stark

Overall Results- 1) Nick Cina Jr  2) Mark English  3) Brandon DeLacy  4) Aaron Rude  5) George Sparkman

Preview Feature Results- 1) Gary Stark  2) George Sparkman  3) Brandon Tackes  4) Noah Pankow  5) Josh Marx  6) Nick Schmidt  7) Tom Berens  8) Scott Hoeft  9) Neil Higgins  10) Jason Uttech  11) Keith Bell  12) Ashley Gottschalk  13) Destiny Genore  14) Devon Dixon  15) Mark English  16) Aaron Rude  17) Nick Cina Jr

Qualifier Transfers- 1) John Handeland, Destiny Genore  2) Jason Uttech, Ashley Gottschalk

Hobby Stock-

Qualifying Results- 1) AJ Lloyd, Loves Park (IL) 15.563  2) Jim Tate Jr, Doylestown 15.633  3) Jason Stark, Sparta 15.680  4) Brandon Angileri, Beloit 15.681  5) Bud Riedner, Waunakee  6) Chester Williams, Waukesha 15.810  7) Kenny Storkson, Indianford 15.812  8) Dan Snyder, Madison 15.896  9) Phil Wuesthoff, Beaver Dam 15.922  10) Jim Robinson, Orfordville 15.971  11) Chuck Egli, Stoughton 16.055  12) Robby Robinson, Orfordville 16.064  13) Korey Bengsch, Fond du Lac 16.121  14) Lucas Buckingham, Whitewater 16.193  15) Jon Benninger, Windsor 16.223  16) Jordan Egli, Stoughton 16.310  17) Josh Thiering, 16.330  18) Mike Storkson, Evansville 16.331  19) Jamie Tate, Doylestown 16.538  20) Jessica Breunig, Columbus 16.569  21) Eaan Carson, Fort Atkinson 16.633  22) Bill Schott, LaCrosse 16.947  23) Jasper Gronert, Jefferson 18.280

Feature #1 Results- 1) Jason Stark  2) Kenny Storkson  3) Bud Riedner  4) AJ Lloyd  5) Chester Williams  6) Jim Tate Jr  7) Phil Wuesthoff  8) Chuck Egli  9) Korey Bengsch  10) Lucas Buckingham  11) Mike Storkson  12) Jordan Egli  13) Jon Benninger  14) Josh Thiering  15) Jessica Breunig  16) Jim Robinson  17) Brandon Angileri  18) Jasper Gronert  19) Jamie Tate  20) Dennis Stitz  21) Dan Snyder

Feature #2 Results- 1) Jim Tate Jr  2) Jason Stark  3) AJ Lloyd  4) Bud Riedner  5) Chuck Egli  6) Phil Wuesthoff  7) Kenny Storkson  8) Dan Snyder  9) Lucas Buckingham 10) Jordan Egli  11) Korey Bengsch  12) Jamie Tate  13) Jasper Gronert  14) Jon Benninger  15) Brandon Angileri  16) Josh Thiering  17) Jessica Breunig  18) Chester Williams  19) Mike Storkson

Overall Results- 1) Jason Stark  2) AJ Lloyd  3) Jim Tate Jr  4) Bud Riedner  5) Kenny Storkson

Preview Feature Results- 1) Phil Wuesthoff  2) AJ Lloyd  3) Korey Bengsch  4) Chester Williams  5) Chuck Egli  6) Jason Stark  7) Brandon Angileri  8) Bud Riedner  9) Kenny Storkson  10) Dan Snyder  11) Lucas Buckingham  12) Mike Storkson  13) Robby Robinson  14) Jordan Egli  15) Jon Benninger  16) Jim Robinson  17) Eaan Carson

Qualifier Transfers- Mike Storkson, Jordan Egli, Eaan Carson, Jon Benninger

Road Warrior-

Qualifying Results- 1) Chris Gottschalk, Fort Atkinson 16.563  2) Bryan Gottschalk, Jefferson 16.692  3) Bill Reynolds, Watertown 16.763  4) Bill Sweeney, Lake Mills 16.819  5) Craig Henning, Helenville 16.927  6) Merek Pankow, Jefferson 17.183  7) Chester Williams, Waukesha 17.370  8) Rodger Stephenson, Cambridge 17.375  9) AJ Accardi, Madison 17.395  10) Jasper Gronert, Jefferson 17.435  11) Mark Dewey, Janesville 17.453  12) Richie Nelson, Stoughton 17.687  13) Miguel Baladez, Jefferson 18.743

Feature #1 Results- 1) Chris Gottschalk  2) Bill Sweeney  3) Bill Reynolds  4) AJ Accardi  5) Mark Dewey  6) Craig Henning  7) Rodger Stephenson  8) Jasper Gronert  9) Richie Nelson  10) Miguel Baladez  11) Leroy Gronert  12) Bryan Gottschalk  13) Merek Pankow  14) Chester Williams

Feature #2 Results- 1) Chris Gottschalk  2) Bill Reynolds  3) Bill Sweeney  4) Bryan Gottschalk  5) Craig Henning  6) Rodger Stephenson  7) Mark Dewey  8) Jasper Gronert  9) AJ Accardi  10) Chester Williams  11) Richie Nelson  12) Miguel Baladez  13) Leroy Gronert

Overall Results- 1) Chris Gottschalk  2) Bill Reynolds  3) Bill Sweeney  4) Craig Henning  5) Mark Dewey

Preview Feature Results- 1) Chris Gottschalk  2) Craig Henning  3) Bill Reynolds  4) Bryan Gottschalk  5) Bill Sweeney  6) Mark Dewey  7) Rodger Stephenson  8) AJ Accardi  9) Merek Pankow  10) Richie Nelson  11) Jasper Gronert  12) Chester Williams  13) Miguel Baladez

Bandit-

Qualifying Results- 1) Nick Schmidt, Watertown 14.103  2) Lyle Phillips, Edgerton 14.322  3) Bart Brockman, Rockford (IL) 14.331  4) Chad Olds, Whitewater 14.367  5) Brody Chilvers, Milton 14.368  6) Jeremy Bredeson, Deforest 14.382  7) James Junget, Poynette 14.505  8) Cade Watters, Sun Prairie 14.512  9) CJ Hemiller, Watertown 14.555  10) McKayla Adams, Sun Prairie 14.563  11) Duane Lounsbury, 14.605  12) Josh Lenz, Lake Mills 14.683  13) Tom Eslinger Jr, West Bend 14.712  14) Tyler Deporter, Fort Atkinson 14.723  15) Bobby Frisch, Rockford (IL) 14.824  16) Kenny Au, Watertown 14.879  17) Tyler Edmundson, Jefferson 14.990  18) Derek Dixon, Janesville 14.999  19) Al Strobel III, 15.078  20) Jim Hill, Watertown 15.159  21) Brian Stanczyk, 15.370  22) Parker Gawlick, West Bend 15.410  23) Marty Tackes, 15.458

Feature #1 Results- 1) Nick Schmidt  2) Bobby Frisch  3) Bart Brockman  4) Chad Olds  5) Cade Watters  6) Jeremy Bredeson 7) Tyler Edmundson  8) James Junget  9) Jim Hill  10) Brody Chilvers  11) Tom Eslinger Jr  12) McKayla Adams  13) Kenny Au  14) Tyler Deporter  15) Brian Stanczyk  16) Derek Dixon  17) Al Strobel  18) Parker Gawlick  19) CJ Hemiller  20) Josh Lenz  21) Marty Tackes  22) Duane Lounsbury  23) Lyle Phillips

Feature #2 Results- 1) Tyler Deporter  2) Jeremy Bredeson  3) McKayla Adams  4) Bobby Frisch  5) Bart Brockman  6) Brody Chilvers  7) Chad Olds  8) Nick Schmidt  9) James Junget  10) Jim Hill  11) Tom Eslinger Jr  12) Al Strobel  13) Cade Watters  14) CJ Hemiller  15) Brian Stanczyk  16) Josh Lenz  17) Kenny Au  18) Tyler Edmundson  19) Derek Dixon  20) Lyle Phillips  21) Parker Gawlick  22) Marty Tackes

Overall Results- 1) Bobby Frisch  2) Jeremy Bredeson  3) Bart Brockman  4) Nick Schmidt  5) Chad Olds

Preview Feature Results- 1) Josh Lenz  2) Duane Lounsbury  3) McKayla Adams  4) Jeremy Bredeson  5) CJ Hemiller  6) Lyle Phillips  7) Bobby Frisch  8) Cade Watters   9) Bart Brockman  10) Nick Schmidt  11) Chad Olds  12) Tyler Deporter  13) James Junget  14) Tyler Edmundson  15) Kenny Au  16) Brody Chilvers  17) Tom Eslinger Jr  18) Marty Tackes

Qualifier Transfers- Bobby Frisch, Tyler Edmundson, Kenny Au, Marty Tackes

Legends-

Qualifying Results- 1) Riley Stenjem, Cambridge 15.614  2) Ethan Ross,  15.846  3) Dilon Schwanbeck, Poynette  15.929  4) Frank Beutel, Calendonia 15.951  5) Matt Berlin, Mequon  15.957  6) Ryan Weyer, Hubertus 16.021  7) Dale Kiley-Schaefer, West Bend 16.218  8) Hans Roeschli, 16.219  9) Derek Mueller, Verona 16.330  10) Cole Grey, Endeavor 16.464  11) Shelby Berlin, 16.491  12) Lucas Stevenson, Janesville 17.108  13) Michael Hoffmann II, Darien 17.236  14) Michael Hoffman, Darien 18.434

Feature #1 Results- 1) Riley Stenjem  2) Matt Berlin  3) Ethan Ross  4) Dilon Schwanbeck  5) Ryan Weyer  6) Hans Roeschli  7) Frank Beutel  8) Cole Grey  9) Dale Kiley-Schaefer  10) Shelby Berlin  11) Derek Mueller 12) Lucas Stevenson  13) Michael Hoffman II  14) Michael Hoffman

Feature #2 Results- 1) Riley Stenjem  2) Ethan Ross  3) Matt Berlin  4) Dilon Schwanbeck  5) Frank Beutel  6) Ryan Weyer  7) Hans Roeschli  8) Shelby Berlin  9) Cole Grey  10) Dale Kiley-Schaefer  11) Lucas Stevenson  12) Derek Mueller  13) Michael Hoffman  14) Michael Hoffman II

Overall Results- 1) Riley Stenjem  2) Ethan Ross  3) Matt Berlin  4) Dilon Schwanbeck  5) Ryan Weyer

Bandolero-

Qualifying Results- 1) Alex Hartwig, Portage 14.447  2) Karter Stark, Marshall 14.521  3) Logan Taylor, Watertown  4) Anna Malouf, Rhinelander  5) Max Price, Holt (MI) 14.870  6) Emma Hunstiger, Helenville 15.215  7) Chase Wangsness, Jefferson 15.224  8) Robbie Rucks, Deerfield 15.323  9) Keegan Kehoe, Fort Atkinson 15.563  10) Kaeden Wangsness, Jefferson 15.878  11) Michael Guderski, Markesan 16.038  12) Carli Lenz, Lake Mills 16.465  13) Mason Wilcott, Watertown 19.252

Friday Feature Results- 1) Karter Stark  2) Alex Hartwig  3) Chase Wangsness  4) Anna Malouf  5) Logan Taylor  6) Max Price  7) Emma Hunstiger  8) Keegan Kehoe  9) Robbie Ruck  10) Michael Guderski  11) Kaeden Wangsness  12) Carli Lenz  13) Mason Wilcott

Saturday Feature Results- 1) Max Price  2) Robbie Rucks  3) Chase Wangsness  4) Michael Guderski  5) Carli Lenz  6) Mason Wilcott  7) Logan Taylor  8) Anna Malouf 9) Karter Stark  10) Kaeden Wangsness  11) Emma Hunstiger  12) Keegan Kehoe

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 16: Riverhead Raceway (NY) - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

  • September 16: State Park Speedway (WI) - Lodi Memorial - Super Late Models

  • September 16: Toledo Speedway (OH) - Glass City 200 - ARCA/CRA Super Series & Outlaw SLM

  • September 16: South Boston Speedway (VA) - PASS South & Late Model Stock Cars

  • September 17: Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) - PASS North - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner