Casey Johnson Owns Wisconsin State Championships

JEFFERSON, WI (Saturday, September 16, 2017) Edgerton’s Casey Johnson seems to feel right at home each time he races at Jefferson Speedway. The three time Late Model champ and defending Wisconsin State Champion continued to show his strength at Wisconsin’s Action Track by capturing the 37th annual Wisconsin State Championship presented by American Ethanol. Two top three finishes in the twin 60 lap feature events led to Johnson adding more hardware to his ever-growing trophy case.

The first 60 lapper began with Alex Papini and Dylan Schuyler leading the field of 24 drivers to the green flag. After a caution on the opening lap for a multi car melee, Schuyler grabbed the early lead with Papini dropping back to second and Johnson in third. Johnson made quick work of Papini to take over the second position as he set his sights on Schuyler. Dale Nottestad followed Johnson into third as Johnson took a peek to the low side of Schuyler. Johnson drew even with Schuyler on lap nine, clearing for the lead a lap later and bringing Nottestad along for second. Nottestad immediately began to apply heavy pressure to the new leader. On lap 20, Nottestad got under Johnson on the exit of turn two. After a brief battle, Nottestad slipped into the lead. But Johnson used a crossover move to get back alongside Nottestad on lap 23. Johnson moved out front on lap 24, with Nottestad taking a turn using the crossover move. The pair of competitors swapped paint and the lead a couple times until Nottestad got loose in turns three and four. This allowed Johnson to pull away slightly while Nottestad hung on to second. Nottestad spent the remainder of the race trying to stick close to Johnson, but Johnson stayed strong on the point to grab the checkers for the win. Nottestad was second followed by Shaun Scheel, Jason Erickson and Brent Edmunds.

The second main event started with Jacob Nottestad and Schuyler battling for control. A caution on lap three slowed the pace with Schuyler out front and Nottestad right behind. As racing resumed, Nottestad got back alongside Schuyler, moving out front on lap 18. John Ovadal Jr followed into second on lap 21 and pulled up behind Nottestad. His efforts were slowed on lap 23 for the second caution of the race. Once racing got back underway, Ovadal made his move, diving under Nottestad as they raced into turn three. After a two lap battle, Ovadal slid out front while Nottestad fell back into a fight for second with Michael Grueneberg. Meanwhile, further back in the pack, Johnson was making his way toward the front. Johnson moved up to fourth on lap 33 with Dale Nottestad trying to follow him through. Johnson got past Jacob Nottestad for third on lap 43 with Dale Nottestad in his tracks for fourth. But it was all Ovadal out front as he cruised to the checkers to pick up the win. Grueneberg was second with Johnson, Dale Nottestad and Jacob Nottestad rounding out the top five. With combined finishes of first and third, Johnson was crowned the overall Late Model champion.

Beloit’s Robert Hansberry Jr capped off a very strong season by laying claim to the overall Sportsman Wisconsin State Championship. Andy Welter and Howie Ware led the field to green. Ware dropped off the pace on lap two, handing the lead to Welter with Hansberry quickly up to second. On lap four, Hansberry got alongside Welter, stealing the lead on lap six with Dave Trute following into second. Trute spent the remainder of the race trying to chase down Hansberry. But Hansberry held him at bay to see the checkers first and win feature number one. Trute settled for second followed by Mark Deporter, Randy Breunig and Jason Thoma.

The second 35 lapper began with Chris Jones taking the early lead and Terry Wangsness up to second. Wangsness drove to the high side of Jones, pulling even with him on lap ten. Wangsness stuck his nose out front right before the caution waved on lap 13. Wangsness led the pack back to green with Jones in second and Thoma lurking in third. On lap 17, Thoma got by Jones for second as the yellow waved once again. On the restart, Thoma charged under Wangsness. Hansberry pulled into third as Thoma cleared for the top spot on lap 21. Hansberry followed Thoma past Wangsness with Trute in tow for third. The top three lined up nose to tail as the laps ticked away. At the checkers, it was Thoma claiming the win with Hansberry in second. Trute finished third followed by Wangsness and Deporter. Hansberry’s first and second place finishes handed him the overall title.

Nick Cina Jr of Belvidere, IL, claimed the overall International title following post-race inspection. Neil Higgins led the first of the twin 20 lap features with Tom Berens up to second on lap two. Berens drove alongside Higgins on lap three, with Higgins reclaiming the lead a lap later. Scott Hoeft took a turn next to Higgins, pulling even with the leader on lap eight. Gary Stark joined the battle up front on lap 12, taking the lead just before the cation waved. Stark and Higgins led the field back to green with Stark moving back out front on the restart. Stark remained in control through one more caution period to cross the stripe first at the finish followed by George Sparkman, Higgins, Cina and Brandon Tackes.

Devon Dixon took the early lead in the second feature event with Brandon DeLacy up to second. After a caution on lap 12, Dixon and DeLacy battled for the lead with Stark and Mark English fighting for third behind them. Stark moved into third and drew up behind Dixon on lap 14. Contact between the duo forced both to check up, allowing DeLacy to move into the lead. Another caution slowed the action on lap 17. DeLacy and Dixon once again led the field back to green with DeLacy regaining control on the restart. Stark followed into second and continued forward next to DeLacy. The two leaders raced wheel to wheel on the final lap with Stark holding the advantage on the exit of turn four. At the stripe, it was Stark out front once again with DeLacy right behind. Following post-race inspection, Stark was forced to vacate his finishing positions. This mean Sparkman was credited with winning the first feature while DeLacy won the second. Nick Cina Jr was crowed the overall champion.

Jason Stark of Sparta wrapped up the overall championship in the Hobby Stock division after the twin 25 lap features. Dan Snyder and Kenny Storkson led the first feature to green as they battled side by side. A caution on lap four slowed the pace with Storkson holding the advantage. He led the field back to green with Snyder in second and Stark in third. On the restart, Stark got under Snyder for second with Bud Riedner trying to follow into third. After a second yellow on lap seven, Stark charged under Storkson as they raced off turn two. Stark cleared on the same circuit and immediately began to pull away. Stark streaked to the checkers to win the first feature Storkson, Riedner, AJ Lloyd and Chester Williams rounding out the top five.

Jon Benninger led early in feature number two with Chuck Egli and Jim Tate Jr battling for second. Tate cleared Egli and stayed in the high groove as he pulled even with Benninger on lap seven. Tate moved into sole possession of the lead on lap eight while AJ Lloyd tried to follow in his tracks. Lloyd got to second on lap ten with Stark in tow for third a lap later. After a caution on lap 13, Tate continued to show the way with Lloyd and Stark right behind. On lap 15, Stark drove to the outside of Lloyd, looking to steal away the runner up position. Stark completed the pass on lap 17 and looked to close in on Tate. Stark closed the gap in the final laps, but Tate stayed out front to see the checkers first. Stark crossed the line second followed by Lloyd, Riedner and Egli. Stark’s combined finishes netted him the overall title.

Fort Atkinson’s Chris Gottschalk dominated both Road Warrior 15 lap features to claim the overall championship. Merek Pankow led the first even early on with Bill Sweeney in second. Sweeney drove under Pankow on lap two as Gottschalk joined the leaders as well. On lap three, Gottschalk drove up the middle between Sweeney and Pankow, clearing for the lead. Gottschalk spent the remainder of the race stretching his lead while Sweeney tried to hang on to second. At the checkers, it was Gottschalk for the win followed by Sweeney, Bill Reynolds, AJ Accardi and Mark Dewey.

Rodger Stephenson led the second feature until Craig Henning slipped past on lap four. Bill Reynolds moved into second on lap nine with Gottschalk in his tracks for third. Gottschalk drove around the high side of Reynolds to claim second on lap 11. Gottschalk continued forward next to Henning, wrestling the lead away on lap 12. Gottschalk cruised to the checkers from there to get the win followed by Reynolds, Sweeney, Bryan Gottschalk and Henning.

The first of twin 20 lap Bandit features began with Chad Olds leading lap one. Bart Brockman followed up to second with Bobby Frisch in third. After a caution on lap 11, Olds continued to show the way with Nick Schmidt up to second and Frisch in tow. Another yellow on lap 13 slowed the pace. Olds and Schmidt led the field back to green with Schmidt now in command. Frisch followed into second. As they raced on the final lap, contact between Frisch and Schmidt slowed the leader. Frisch allowed Schmidt to correct and the duo raced off towards the checkers. Schmidt crossed under them first with Frisch close behind. Brockman was third followed by Olds and Cade Watters.

Tyler Deporter and Kenny Au led feature number two to green. Deporter fired into the lead with McKayla Adams up to second. After a caution on lap two, Deporter returned to the lead with Kenny Au up to second. A final caution on lap eight led to Deporter and Au leading the field back to green Deporter once again moved into control with Jeremy Bredeson sliding up to second. Deporter led the remainder of the laps to cross the stripe first for the win. Bredeson was second followed by Adams, Frisch and Brockman. With finishes of second and third, Frisch was crowed the overall Bandit champion.

Riley Stenjem of Cambridge owned both 20 lap Legends features to claim the overall title as well. Cole Grey and Hans Roeschli battled early for the lead with Roeschli grabbing the position onlap three. Stenjem motored up to second on lap five. Roeschli drifted high entering turn one on lap six allowing Stenjem to move up next to him. A caution on lap seven slowed the action with Stenjem and Roeschli leading the field back to green. Stenjem rocketed into the lead on the restart with Matt Berlin following into second. Stenjem raced through one final caution to cross the stripe first and get the win. Berlin finished second with Ethan Ross, Dilon Schwanbeck and Ryan Weyer rounding out the top five.

Dale Kiley-Schaefer led the second feature early until Frank Beutel motored by on lap three. Beutel and Matt Berlin led the field back to green after a caution on lap four. This time it was Berlin grabbing the lead with Beutel dropping back into a battle for second with Stenjem. Another caution on lap 14 set up a six lap shootout to the finish. Berlin and Stenjem led the pack back to green as they battle door to door. Stenjem moved out front on lap 17 and flew to the checkers from there to get the win. Ethan Ross got by Berlin late to finish second with Schwanbeck and Beutel completing the top five.

Max Price of Holt, MI, captured the 20 lap Bandolero feature event. Kaeden Wangsness and Michael Guderski led the field to green with Guderski taking the initial lead. Robbie Rucks powered into the lead on lap two with Emma Hunstiger up to second followed by Logan Taylor in third. Taylor drove around the outside of Hunstiger to claim second on lap five. After a caution, Rucks and Taylor paced the field back to green. Taylor eventually cleared for the top spot on lap nine. Price moved up to second on lap 14 as the leaders began to encounter heavy lapped traffic. After another caution on lap 15, Taylor returned to the lead with Price in second. A final caution waved on lap 17 when Taylor spun in turns three and four. This time, it was Price and Anna Malouf leading the field back to green. Price grabbed the lead on the restart and hung on to cross under the checkers first. Rucks came home second followed by Chase Wangsness, Guderski and Carli Lenz.

This ends the regular racing season at Wisconsin’s Action Track in 2017. Jefferson Speedway would like to thank all the fans, race teams and sponsors for a great season. Stay tuned to jeffersonspeedway.com for upcoming events.

JEFFERSON SPEEDWAY RACE SUMMARY

Late Model-

Qualifying Results- 1) Jason Erickson, Fort Atkinson 14.140 2) Jacob Nottestad, Cambridge 14.238 3) Casey Johnson, Edgerton 14.254 4) Craig Phillips, Edgerton 14.326 5) Luke Westenberg, Jefferson 14.333 6) John Ovadal Jr, Watertown 14.339 7) Brent Edmunds, Monitcello 14.342 8) Dale Nottestad, Cambridge 14.348 9) Shaun Scheel, Lake Mills 14.361 10) Brody Willett, Aubernet (IA) 14.397 11) Jason Schuler, Cambridge 14.408 12) Dylan Schuyler, Jefferson 14.424 13) Stephen Scheel, Lake Mills 14.432 14) Steve Dobbratz, Rio 14.445 15) Alex Papini, Machesney Park (IL) 14.485 16) Kyle Smith, Lake Mills 14.577 17) Max Kahler, Caledonia (IL) 14. 585 18) Ed Wolff III, Watertown 14. 588 19) Jerry Eckhardt, Johnson Creek 14. 592 20) Noel Ramge, Helenville 14. 595 21) Steven Sauer, Waterloo 14. 605 22) Joe Wendorf, Beaver Dam 14. 650 23) Kyle Taylor, Deerfield 14. 693 24) David Malisch, Madison 14. 711 25) Tyler Peterson, Lake Geneva 14. 822 26) Seth Green, Milton 14.868 27) Lincoln Keeser, Johnson Creek 14.923 28) Jody Krueger, Edgerton 14.924 29) Brian Van Epps, 14.952 30) Mike Taylor, Stoughton 14.996 31) Michael Grueneberg, Madison 32) Dan Heying,

Feature #1 Results- 1) Casey Johnson 2) Dale Nottestad 3) Shaun Scheel 4) Jason Erickson 5) Brent Edmunds 6) Luke Westenberg 7) Alex Papini 8) John Ovadal Jr 9) Stephen Scheel 10) Michael Grueneberg 11) Dylan Schuyler 12) Jacob Nottestad 13) Steve Dobbratz 14) Kyle Taylor 15) Brody Willett 16) Noel Ramge 17) Kyle Smith 18) Max Kahler 19) Jerry Echardt 20) Steven Sauer 21) Jason Schuler 22) Craig Phillips 23) Joe Wendorf 24) Ed Wolff III

Feature #2 Results- 1) John Ovadal Jr 2) Michael Grueneberg 3) Casey Johnson 4) Dale Nottestad 5) Jacob Nottestad 6) Shaun Scheel 7) Dylan Schuyler 8) Jason Erickson 9) Brent Edmunds 10) Stephen Scheel 11) Steve Dobbratz 12) Max Kahler 13) Luke Westenberg 14) Noel Ramge 15) Jerry Eckhardt 16) Craig Phillips 17) Ed Wolff III 18) Kyle Smith 19) Steven Sauer 20) Joe Wendorf 21) Kyle Taylor 22) Alex Papini 23) Jason Schuler

Overall Results- 1) Casey Johnson 2) Dale Nottestad 3) John Ovadal Jr 4) Shaun Scheel 5) Jason Erickson

Last Chance- Steven Sauer, Joe Wendorf, Ed Wolff III, Kyle Smith

Preview Feature Results- 1) Dale Nottestad 2) Stephen Scheel 3) Shaun Scheel 4) Brent Edmunds 5) John Ovadal Jr 6) Michael Grueneberg 7) Jason Erickson 8) Casey Johnson 9) Dylan Schuyler 10) Alex Papini 11) Brody Willett 12) Jason Schuler 13) Jacob Nottestad 14) Kyle Taylor 15) Craig Phillips 16) Noel Ramge 17) Luke Westenberg 18) Steve Dobbratz

Dash Winners- 1) Dylan Schuyler 2) Stephen Scheel

Qualifier Transfers- 1) Michael Grueneberg, Noel Ramge 2) Alex Papini, Kyle Taylor

Race of Champions Winner- Shaun Scheel

Sportsman-

Qualifying Results-1) Dave Trute, New Lisbon 14.881 seconds 2) Jason Thoma, Jefferson 14.951 3) Robert Hansberry Jr, Beloit 14. 983 4) Andy Welter, Cedarburg 15.126 5) Mark Deporter, Fort Atkinson 15.140 6) Bryce Miller, Columbus 15.170 7) Jim Taylor, Stoughton 15.188 8) Chris Jones, Capron (IL) 9) Michael Giloman, Northfield (MN) 15.192 10) Howie Ware, 15.209 11) Randy Breunig, Columbus 15.209 12) Terry Wangsness, Jefferson 15.227 13) Chris Chenoweth, Watertown 15.232 14) Tim Coley, Madison 15.262 15) Jake Biever, Janesville 15.266 16) Johnny Robinson II, Beloit 15.292 17) Trevor Robinson, Beloit 15.347 18) Cody Houseweart, Machesney Park (IL) 15.354 19) Dustin Ward, Waterloo 15.386 20) Joe Shelby, Slinger 15.452 21) Boyd Eichelkraut, Stoughton 15.464 22) Kyle Stark, Marshall 15.589

Feature #1 Results- 1) Robert Hansberry Jr 2) Dave Trute 3) Mark Deporter 4) Randy Breunig 5) Jason Thoma 6) Andy Welter 7) Chris Chenoweth 8) Terry Wangsness 9) Jim Taylor 10) Chris Jones 11) Kyle Stark 12) Joe Shelby 13) Cody Houseweart 14) Dustin Ward 15) Bryce Miller 16) Jake Biever 17) Trevor Robinson 18) Tim Coley 19) Boyd Eichelkraut 20) Howie Ware 21) Michael Giloman 22) Johnny Robinson II

Feature #2 Results- 1) Jason Thoma 2) Robert Hansberry Jr 3) Dave Trute 4) Terry Wangsness 5) Mark Deporter 6) Chris Jones 7) Chris Chenoweth 8) Randy Breunig 9) Kyle Stark 10) Dustin Ward 11) Joe Shelby 12) Trevor Robinson 13) Jake Biever 14) Bryce Miller 15) Johnny Robinson II 16) Tim Coley 17) Andy Welter 18) Jim Taylor 19) Cody Houseweart 20) Boyd Eichelkraut 21) Howie Ware 22) Michael Giloman

Overall Results- 1) Robert Hansberry Jr 2) Dave Trute 3) Jason Thoma 4) Mark Deporter 5) Terry Wangsness

Preview Feature Results- 1) Chris Chenoweth 2) Randy Breunig 3) Terry Wangsness 4) Michael Giloman 5) Jason Thoma 6) Mark Deporter 7) Dave Trute 8) Robert Hansberry Jr 9) Howie Ware 10) Andy Welter 11) Tim Coley 12) Chris Jones 13) Bryce Miller 14) Kyle Stark 15) Jim Taylor 16) Cody Houseweart 17) Joe Shelby 18) Trevor Robinson

Qualifier Transfers- Kyle Stark, Trevor Robinson, Cody Houseweart, Joe Shelby

International-

Qualifying Results-1) George Sparkman, Loves Park (IL) 15.986 2) Gary Stark, Sun Prairie 16.027 3) Mark English, Edgerton 16.032 4) Aaron Rude, Cambridge 16.105 5) Tom Berens, Slinger 16.150 6) Nick Cina Jr, 16.160 7) Josh Marx, Dousman 16.173 8) Neil Higgins, Watertown 16.224 9) Devon Dixon, Janesville 16.241 10) Scott Hoeft, Watertown 16.254 11) Noah Pankow, Jefferson 16.292 12) Brandon Tackes, 16.296 13) Keith Bell, Brodhead 16.378 14) Nick Schmidt, Watertown 16.401 15) Ashley Gottschalk, Fort Atkinson 16.460 16) John Handeland, Belleville 16.467 17) Brandon DeLacy, Stoughton 16.492 18) Joe Cross, Sun Prairie 16.502 19) Jason Uttech, Watertown 16.515 20) David Russell, 16.525 21) Chris Gottschalk, Fort Atkinson 16.533 22) Desting Genore, 16.640 23) Chris Jackson, Jefferson 16.659 24) Josh Rusch, Fort Atkinson 16.708 25) Brandon Johnson, 16.711 26) Bob Peters, Janesville 17.076

Feature #1 Results- 1) George Sparkman 2) Neil Higgins 3) Nick Cina Jr 4) Brandon Tackes 5) Aaron Rude 6) Mark English 7) Noah Pankow 8) Brandon DeLacy 9) Josh Marx 10) Devon Dixon 11) James Bell 12) Nick Schmidt 13) Tom Berens 14) David Russell 15) Ashley Gottschalk 16) Destiny Genore 18) John Handeland 19) Joe Cross 20) Scott Hoeft 21) Brandon Johnson 22) Chris Jackson 23) Chris Gottschalk 24) Gary Stark

Feature #2 Results- 1) Brandon DeLacy 2) Mark English 3) James Bell 4) Nick Cina Jr 5) Josh Marx 6) Aaron Rude 7) Scott Hoeft 8) Brandon Tackes 9) Noah Pankow 10) George Sparkman 11) David Russell 12) Neil Higgins 13) Ashley Gottschalk 14) Nick Schmidt 15) Destiny Genore 16) John Handeland 17) Tom Berens 18) Joe Cross 19) Jason Uttech 20) Devon Dixon 21) Gary Stark

Overall Results- 1) Nick Cina Jr 2) Mark English 3) Brandon DeLacy 4) Aaron Rude 5) George Sparkman

Preview Feature Results- 1) Gary Stark 2) George Sparkman 3) Brandon Tackes 4) Noah Pankow 5) Josh Marx 6) Nick Schmidt 7) Tom Berens 8) Scott Hoeft 9) Neil Higgins 10) Jason Uttech 11) Keith Bell 12) Ashley Gottschalk 13) Destiny Genore 14) Devon Dixon 15) Mark English 16) Aaron Rude 17) Nick Cina Jr

Qualifier Transfers- 1) John Handeland, Destiny Genore 2) Jason Uttech, Ashley Gottschalk

Hobby Stock-

Qualifying Results- 1) AJ Lloyd, Loves Park (IL) 15.563 2) Jim Tate Jr, Doylestown 15.633 3) Jason Stark, Sparta 15.680 4) Brandon Angileri, Beloit 15.681 5) Bud Riedner, Waunakee 6) Chester Williams, Waukesha 15.810 7) Kenny Storkson, Indianford 15.812 8) Dan Snyder, Madison 15.896 9) Phil Wuesthoff, Beaver Dam 15.922 10) Jim Robinson, Orfordville 15.971 11) Chuck Egli, Stoughton 16.055 12) Robby Robinson, Orfordville 16.064 13) Korey Bengsch, Fond du Lac 16.121 14) Lucas Buckingham, Whitewater 16.193 15) Jon Benninger, Windsor 16.223 16) Jordan Egli, Stoughton 16.310 17) Josh Thiering, 16.330 18) Mike Storkson, Evansville 16.331 19) Jamie Tate, Doylestown 16.538 20) Jessica Breunig, Columbus 16.569 21) Eaan Carson, Fort Atkinson 16.633 22) Bill Schott, LaCrosse 16.947 23) Jasper Gronert, Jefferson 18.280

Feature #1 Results- 1) Jason Stark 2) Kenny Storkson 3) Bud Riedner 4) AJ Lloyd 5) Chester Williams 6) Jim Tate Jr 7) Phil Wuesthoff 8) Chuck Egli 9) Korey Bengsch 10) Lucas Buckingham 11) Mike Storkson 12) Jordan Egli 13) Jon Benninger 14) Josh Thiering 15) Jessica Breunig 16) Jim Robinson 17) Brandon Angileri 18) Jasper Gronert 19) Jamie Tate 20) Dennis Stitz 21) Dan Snyder

Feature #2 Results- 1) Jim Tate Jr 2) Jason Stark 3) AJ Lloyd 4) Bud Riedner 5) Chuck Egli 6) Phil Wuesthoff 7) Kenny Storkson 8) Dan Snyder 9) Lucas Buckingham 10) Jordan Egli 11) Korey Bengsch 12) Jamie Tate 13) Jasper Gronert 14) Jon Benninger 15) Brandon Angileri 16) Josh Thiering 17) Jessica Breunig 18) Chester Williams 19) Mike Storkson

Overall Results- 1) Jason Stark 2) AJ Lloyd 3) Jim Tate Jr 4) Bud Riedner 5) Kenny Storkson

Preview Feature Results- 1) Phil Wuesthoff 2) AJ Lloyd 3) Korey Bengsch 4) Chester Williams 5) Chuck Egli 6) Jason Stark 7) Brandon Angileri 8) Bud Riedner 9) Kenny Storkson 10) Dan Snyder 11) Lucas Buckingham 12) Mike Storkson 13) Robby Robinson 14) Jordan Egli 15) Jon Benninger 16) Jim Robinson 17) Eaan Carson

Qualifier Transfers- Mike Storkson, Jordan Egli, Eaan Carson, Jon Benninger

Road Warrior-

Qualifying Results- 1) Chris Gottschalk, Fort Atkinson 16.563 2) Bryan Gottschalk, Jefferson 16.692 3) Bill Reynolds, Watertown 16.763 4) Bill Sweeney, Lake Mills 16.819 5) Craig Henning, Helenville 16.927 6) Merek Pankow, Jefferson 17.183 7) Chester Williams, Waukesha 17.370 8) Rodger Stephenson, Cambridge 17.375 9) AJ Accardi, Madison 17.395 10) Jasper Gronert, Jefferson 17.435 11) Mark Dewey, Janesville 17.453 12) Richie Nelson, Stoughton 17.687 13) Miguel Baladez, Jefferson 18.743

Feature #1 Results- 1) Chris Gottschalk 2) Bill Sweeney 3) Bill Reynolds 4) AJ Accardi 5) Mark Dewey 6) Craig Henning 7) Rodger Stephenson 8) Jasper Gronert 9) Richie Nelson 10) Miguel Baladez 11) Leroy Gronert 12) Bryan Gottschalk 13) Merek Pankow 14) Chester Williams

Feature #2 Results- 1) Chris Gottschalk 2) Bill Reynolds 3) Bill Sweeney 4) Bryan Gottschalk 5) Craig Henning 6) Rodger Stephenson 7) Mark Dewey 8) Jasper Gronert 9) AJ Accardi 10) Chester Williams 11) Richie Nelson 12) Miguel Baladez 13) Leroy Gronert

Overall Results- 1) Chris Gottschalk 2) Bill Reynolds 3) Bill Sweeney 4) Craig Henning 5) Mark Dewey

Preview Feature Results- 1) Chris Gottschalk 2) Craig Henning 3) Bill Reynolds 4) Bryan Gottschalk 5) Bill Sweeney 6) Mark Dewey 7) Rodger Stephenson 8) AJ Accardi 9) Merek Pankow 10) Richie Nelson 11) Jasper Gronert 12) Chester Williams 13) Miguel Baladez

Bandit-

Qualifying Results- 1) Nick Schmidt, Watertown 14.103 2) Lyle Phillips, Edgerton 14.322 3) Bart Brockman, Rockford (IL) 14.331 4) Chad Olds, Whitewater 14.367 5) Brody Chilvers, Milton 14.368 6) Jeremy Bredeson, Deforest 14.382 7) James Junget, Poynette 14.505 8) Cade Watters, Sun Prairie 14.512 9) CJ Hemiller, Watertown 14.555 10) McKayla Adams, Sun Prairie 14.563 11) Duane Lounsbury, 14.605 12) Josh Lenz, Lake Mills 14.683 13) Tom Eslinger Jr, West Bend 14.712 14) Tyler Deporter, Fort Atkinson 14.723 15) Bobby Frisch, Rockford (IL) 14.824 16) Kenny Au, Watertown 14.879 17) Tyler Edmundson, Jefferson 14.990 18) Derek Dixon, Janesville 14.999 19) Al Strobel III, 15.078 20) Jim Hill, Watertown 15.159 21) Brian Stanczyk, 15.370 22) Parker Gawlick, West Bend 15.410 23) Marty Tackes, 15.458

Feature #1 Results- 1) Nick Schmidt 2) Bobby Frisch 3) Bart Brockman 4) Chad Olds 5) Cade Watters 6) Jeremy Bredeson 7) Tyler Edmundson 8) James Junget 9) Jim Hill 10) Brody Chilvers 11) Tom Eslinger Jr 12) McKayla Adams 13) Kenny Au 14) Tyler Deporter 15) Brian Stanczyk 16) Derek Dixon 17) Al Strobel 18) Parker Gawlick 19) CJ Hemiller 20) Josh Lenz 21) Marty Tackes 22) Duane Lounsbury 23) Lyle Phillips

Feature #2 Results- 1) Tyler Deporter 2) Jeremy Bredeson 3) McKayla Adams 4) Bobby Frisch 5) Bart Brockman 6) Brody Chilvers 7) Chad Olds 8) Nick Schmidt 9) James Junget 10) Jim Hill 11) Tom Eslinger Jr 12) Al Strobel 13) Cade Watters 14) CJ Hemiller 15) Brian Stanczyk 16) Josh Lenz 17) Kenny Au 18) Tyler Edmundson 19) Derek Dixon 20) Lyle Phillips 21) Parker Gawlick 22) Marty Tackes

Overall Results- 1) Bobby Frisch 2) Jeremy Bredeson 3) Bart Brockman 4) Nick Schmidt 5) Chad Olds

Preview Feature Results- 1) Josh Lenz 2) Duane Lounsbury 3) McKayla Adams 4) Jeremy Bredeson 5) CJ Hemiller 6) Lyle Phillips 7) Bobby Frisch 8) Cade Watters 9) Bart Brockman 10) Nick Schmidt 11) Chad Olds 12) Tyler Deporter 13) James Junget 14) Tyler Edmundson 15) Kenny Au 16) Brody Chilvers 17) Tom Eslinger Jr 18) Marty Tackes

Qualifier Transfers- Bobby Frisch, Tyler Edmundson, Kenny Au, Marty Tackes

Legends-

Qualifying Results- 1) Riley Stenjem, Cambridge 15.614 2) Ethan Ross, 15.846 3) Dilon Schwanbeck, Poynette 15.929 4) Frank Beutel, Calendonia 15.951 5) Matt Berlin, Mequon 15.957 6) Ryan Weyer, Hubertus 16.021 7) Dale Kiley-Schaefer, West Bend 16.218 8) Hans Roeschli, 16.219 9) Derek Mueller, Verona 16.330 10) Cole Grey, Endeavor 16.464 11) Shelby Berlin, 16.491 12) Lucas Stevenson, Janesville 17.108 13) Michael Hoffmann II, Darien 17.236 14) Michael Hoffman, Darien 18.434

Feature #1 Results- 1) Riley Stenjem 2) Matt Berlin 3) Ethan Ross 4) Dilon Schwanbeck 5) Ryan Weyer 6) Hans Roeschli 7) Frank Beutel 8) Cole Grey 9) Dale Kiley-Schaefer 10) Shelby Berlin 11) Derek Mueller 12) Lucas Stevenson 13) Michael Hoffman II 14) Michael Hoffman

Feature #2 Results- 1) Riley Stenjem 2) Ethan Ross 3) Matt Berlin 4) Dilon Schwanbeck 5) Frank Beutel 6) Ryan Weyer 7) Hans Roeschli 8) Shelby Berlin 9) Cole Grey 10) Dale Kiley-Schaefer 11) Lucas Stevenson 12) Derek Mueller 13) Michael Hoffman 14) Michael Hoffman II

Overall Results- 1) Riley Stenjem 2) Ethan Ross 3) Matt Berlin 4) Dilon Schwanbeck 5) Ryan Weyer

Bandolero-

Qualifying Results- 1) Alex Hartwig, Portage 14.447 2) Karter Stark, Marshall 14.521 3) Logan Taylor, Watertown 4) Anna Malouf, Rhinelander 5) Max Price, Holt (MI) 14.870 6) Emma Hunstiger, Helenville 15.215 7) Chase Wangsness, Jefferson 15.224 8) Robbie Rucks, Deerfield 15.323 9) Keegan Kehoe, Fort Atkinson 15.563 10) Kaeden Wangsness, Jefferson 15.878 11) Michael Guderski, Markesan 16.038 12) Carli Lenz, Lake Mills 16.465 13) Mason Wilcott, Watertown 19.252

Friday Feature Results- 1) Karter Stark 2) Alex Hartwig 3) Chase Wangsness 4) Anna Malouf 5) Logan Taylor 6) Max Price 7) Emma Hunstiger 8) Keegan Kehoe 9) Robbie Ruck 10) Michael Guderski 11) Kaeden Wangsness 12) Carli Lenz 13) Mason Wilcott

Saturday Feature Results- 1) Max Price 2) Robbie Rucks 3) Chase Wangsness 4) Michael Guderski 5) Carli Lenz 6) Mason Wilcott 7) Logan Taylor 8) Anna Malouf 9) Karter Stark 10) Kaeden Wangsness 11) Emma Hunstiger 12) Keegan Kehoe

