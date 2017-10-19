CARS Tour Champ Headed to Pensacola for Third Shot at Snowball Glory

All season long Cole Rouse has proven that he is a force to be reckoned with when he shows up to the track with his Kyle Busch Motorsports team. Rouse was recently crowned champion for the 2017 CARS Super Late Model Tour, and had the dominant car at the Winchester 400 before a mechanical issue ended his race prematurely.

With recent success to help boost his confidence, Cole Rouse rolls into the 50th Annual Snowball Derby intent on being one of the top contenders in the toughest and most historic short track race in the country.

This will be Rouse’s third trip to Pensacola, Florida to try his hand at the Snowball Derby but he was unable to qualify for the race in his previous trips. Rouse hopes that this year will be the year he proves he deserves a spot among the best short trackers who take the green flag on December 3rd.

“Our confidence is high going into this years Derby. We, as a team, are really good on bigger tracks and I feel like that will translate to Pensacola,” Rouse told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

Team dynamics is one of the things Rouse believes will help propel him to a strong run at this years derby as his KBM team led him to two SLM wins and a SLM Touring title. He also was strong at big races including the All American 400 and Winchester 400 and hopes to carry the same dynamics with his team into Derby weekend

Rouse won’t be the only driver out of the Kyle Busch Motorsports stable as his boss, Kyle Busch, has also filed an entry for the 50th running of the Snowball Derby. Las Vegas’ Noah Gragson completes the third entry for KBM.

While Busch will be his competition, Rouse also sees having Busch as a “teammate” as a learning experience and hopes to take advantage of the chance to learn from the 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion. But, Rouse also hopes to give his boss a run for his money as well.

“I know we will be in the same equipment so I will do my best to keep up with him all I can,” Rouse said. “Any questions I have he will give me an answer. I have asked a lot of questions throughout the year.”

Rouse and his team have high expectations rolling into the Snowball Derby which is just under two months away. They are looking for all or nothing as they plan on bringing home the trophy.

“We want to be able to get the pole and then win the race. We show up to every race planning on being the ones to beat and I don’t think our mindset should change even though it is a bigger race.”

-By Hannah Newhouse, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @HannahNewhouse

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« McCreadie Thanks Fans for Support Heading into Championship Race VIDEO: Millbridge Speedway – Box Stock Report – 10/18/17 »