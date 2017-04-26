LOG IN
SLM CARS Tour Orange County Speedway Steve Wallace practice 8-1-15

CARS Tour Announces New Orange County Date; Shuffles Schedule

April 26, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Ticker

Mooresville, NC – Upon this past weekend’s rainout at Orange County Speedway, CARS Tour officials have shuffled the 2017 schedule to announce a makeup date for the Thrifty Tire Service Centers Puryear Tank Lines 300 pres. by The Grilling Store.

 

The Tri County Motor Speedway race in Hudson, NC will move to Saturday July 8th, and the Orange County Speedway makeup event will fill the June 24th date, originally held by Tri County. The shuffle will not only give fans some space in between events at Orange County, but it will also allow Super Late Models to still run a race to “tune up” for the $10,000 to win and $1,000 to 300x250 Bristol Early Birdstart Mid Atlantic Classic on July 22nd.

 

“This was the best option not only for the fans, but for our competitors. Moving things around like this will prevent us from running on back-to-back weekends,” explained Jack McNelly, CARS Tour Owner. “This will still allow our Super teams to get a race in to prep for the Classic in July, which is the feedback we received the most. A big thank you to both Tri County and Orange County management for working with us to make it all happen.”

 

The CARS Tour returns to action next at Hickory Motor Speedway on Saturday May 6th in Hickory, North Carolina for duel 75 lap races for both Late Model Stocks and Super Late Models. Complete event information including entry forms, event schedule, and to purchase tickets for the Catawba Valley 300 is available at www.carsracingtour.com.

 

-CARS Tour Press Release.  Photo Credit: Speed51.com photo

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • April 28: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Southern Super Series/Blizzard Series

  • April 28: Kalamazoo Speedway (MI) - Intimidator 100 - Outlaw Super Late Models

  • April 29: Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) - PASS 300 - Super Late Models

  • April 29: Fulton Speedway (NY) - Super DIRTcar Series Season Opener

