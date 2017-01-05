CARS Tour Announces $10K-to-Win SLM Race; Big LMSC Point Fund

Mooresville, NC – With teams, drivers, and officials preparing to celebrate the 2016 CARS Tour season at next weekend’s championship banquet; a major announcement about the upcoming 2017 season will lead to much anticipation for the third year series. In addition to both divisions competing at Bristol Motor Speedway for this year’s inaugural U.S. Nationals of Short Track Racing on May 19-21st, a hefty championship points fund for the Late Model Stocks will be up for grabs, while Super Late Model teams will race for $50,000 in purse money at Orange County Speedway on July 22nd.

The Late Model Stock championship points fund will award $5,000 to the 2017 champion, with 10th place position receiving $500. In all, the fund will total $18,500 before additional awards and prizes are added. Competing teams must attempt all twelve races in order to take home prize money at season’s end. In addition, the CARS Tour Loyalty Program will continue to award participation amongst Late Model Stock teams this upcoming season. Teams that have perfect attendance through the first nine events will receive two free Hoosier tires at race ten and four free Hoosier tires at the eleventh race of the season.

“Late Model Stock teams will have absolutely no reason not to compete on the circuit this season. Each race pays $5,000 to win, $1,000 for tenth, and $600 to start. They will receive free Hoosier tires for their loyalty throughout the season, regardless of their performance position. And now an $18,000 plus points fund at season end to be distributed through the top ten championship points finishers,” detailed an excited Jack McNelly, owner of the CARS Tour. “We encourage our guys to support their local tracks all the time, but for these twelve events on the 2017 calendar it pays to compete for a CARS Tour Late Model Stock championship.”

Super Late Model fans and teams from across the region can now circle the date of July 22nd on their calendar for the series’ first attempt at building a marquee event on the schedule. Supers will battle for $50,000 in prize money, with $10,000 going to the winner and $1,000 to the final finisher at Orange County Speedway. Just as with Late Model Stocks, the Super Late Models will benefit from the CARS Tour Loyalty Program, with teams receiving two free Hoosier tires at race ten and four free Hoosier tires at the eleventh race of the season for their perfect attendance through the first nine races.

“We are always looking at ways to adjust our program to best fit what our competitors have historically done. As the saying goes, history repeats itself,” explained Series Director Chris Ragle. “Late Model Stocks have shown they prefer to battle for championships throughout the course of a season while Super Late Model drivers from around the country will travel to win marquee, big money, events from California to Pensacola. We believe these major additions to the CARS Tour will take things to a different level for our competitors. We’re not through yet either, we’ve got some more new and exciting things to announce in the coming weeks that will shake our events up and make for some fun nights to watch short track racing again.”

All 2017 forms for the upcoming season including rulebooks, owner/driver registration forms, annual race entry, and the hard card application have been released on the CARS Tour website at www.carsracingtour.com.

-CARS Tour Press Release.

