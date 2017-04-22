LOG IN
SLM - CRA Super Series - Toledo Speedway - Brian Campbell - 4-22-17

Campbell Gets Redemption in the Glass City at Spring 200

April 22, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest, Top Stories

Brian Campbell had won two of his last three ARCA/CRA Super Series races at Toledo Speedway (OH) entering Saturday’s Spring 200.  But even with that record, he still was seeking redemption.  One year ago it appeared that Campbell had the car to beat, but a crash in turn three ended any hopes at a three-peat.  This weekend, Campbell got his redemption by taking the checkered flag over Johnnny VanDoorn to improve his Toledo record to three wins in the last four races.

 

“We probably should have won that race (last year).  We had mechanical issues that cost us,” Campbell told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.  “I always like to come to Toledo.  It’s one of our favorite tracks and it’s just one of our favorite tracks to race at.”

 

300x250 51 Network 2017(2)VanDoorn had the dominant car early on, leading most of the first 75 laps of the 100-lap race.  Campbell, despite pitting at lap 10 for adjustments, was able to rally to the front and get by VanDoorn with about 25 laps to go.

 

“Just persistence. Good car, good crew, good everything. Just persistence.  We didn’t qualify that well and we came in on Lap 10 for adjustments. I knew after qualifying we were going in with some issues and we fixed that.  Then we charged through the field. The car was stout.  I like racing Johnny.  Coming up through the field, Terry Senneker was calling off lap times so I knew I was catching him.  It was good clean racing.”

 

Despite finishing second after such a performance, VanDoorn, who has struggled since returning to the driver’s seat recently, was able to find some positives.

 

“I’m not quite sure what happened. We had a flawless car all weekend. It was good right out of the box. It was great at the start of the race. And then, I don’t know. With about 25 to go, everything changed. It just went dead tight out of the blue. But great debut for this car. Everything was great all weekend, I had a blast and I’m looking forward to the next one.”

 

The 100-lap race was halted at lap 10 for a multi-car crash at the exit of turn two that began when Dalton Armstrong and Martin Latulippe made contact.  Latulippe spun and collected Joey Miller who crashed hard into the backstretch wall.  All drivers were okay after the incident.

 

The ARCA/CRA Super Series is back in action on Saturday, May 6 at the high-banked quarter-mile of Anderson Speedway in Anderson, Indiana.

 

For an on-demand replay of Saturday’s Trackside Now coverage presented by AP Brakes, click here.

 

Speed51.com will have more from Toledo Speedway including video highlights and interviews still to come on the Speed51 Network powered by JEGS.

 

-By Koty Geyer, Speed51.com Contributor – Twitter: @KGeyer3

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

 

ARCA/CRA Super Series Spring 200

Toledo Speedway, Toledo, Ohio

Unofficial Results

1 47 Brian Campbell
2 71 Johnny VanDoorn
3 42 Chad   Finley
4 66 Stephen Wallace
5 58 Tyler Ankrum
6 15E Christian Eckes
7 4 Dalton   Armstrong
8 51 Cole Rouse
9 17 Josh Brock
10 131 Kyle Crump
11 41 Hunter   Jack
12 26 Travis Braden
13 6 Logan Runyon
14 26T Rick Turner
15 7 Wes Griffith   Jr
16 11 Tommy O’Leary IV
17 62 Cassten   Everidge
18 1 Cody Coughlin
19 84 Martin   Latulippe
20 15M Joey Miller
