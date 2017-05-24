LOG IN
LMSC 40 CE Falk Langley Victory Lane 2017

C.E. Falk Notches 50th Career Win at Langley Speedway

May 24, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

C.E. Falk III picked up his 50th career win at Langley Speedway (VA) this past weekend, taking the second of two twin-66 lap races for a historic win at one of NASCAR’s oldest short tracks.

 

Falk, a three-time Hampton Heat 200 winner, won the pole for the first race, but finished seventh in the first 66 lap race. After an invert, Falk started second for the final race and made his way to Victory Lane from there.

 

"We got the pole and sucked in the first race, but you get to work on your car between races and we kind of just threw stuff at it.  We had no front grip, or grip in general, so we changed our bump stops and springs and stuff, a blind squirrel finds a nut every once in a while."

 

For Falk, it’s his first win at Langley since the 2014 Hampton Heat 200, an event he plans to run this season with Langley re-opened and hosting the event on July 22.

 

“It’s cool, my 50th win at Langley. I think I’m at 67 Late Model wins overall, but it’s a cool and a neat accomplishment,” Falk told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “Langley holds a special pace in my heart, she’s a tough old girl, but she’s been awfully kind to me.”

 

The win at Langley puts Falk, a four-time Late Model Stock track champion, in a rare and elite class of drivers, a mixture of the best Langley has seen.  That elite class includes seven-time track champion Phil Warren, five-time track champion Danny Edwards, Jr. and 65- time Langley Speedway winner Greg Edwards.

 

Those are the drivers you think of first when you think of great Late Model Stock drivers at Langley, and this win, giving Falk his 50th, certainly puts him in that conversation and makes him on of the favorites for the return of the Hampton Heat.

 

-By Reese Nobles, Speed51.com Mid-Atlantic Correspondent – Twitter: @RNoblesSpeed51

-Photo credit:

