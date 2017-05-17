By the Numbers: Compacts, Street Stocks and Modifieds at Bristol

The inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway is just a few short days away. If you haven’t bought your Speed51 TV pay-per-view package yet, you can do so by clicking here, and if you buy before May 19 you can still receive the Early-Bird discount as well.

With six different divisions and more than 500 cars expected to compete, we wanted to give you and in-depth look at every division competing. In today’s “By the Numbers,” we’ll take an inside look at the Vore’s Compacts, Top Speed Modifieds and CRA Street Stocks.

Top Speed Modifieds

Entries: 88

States Represented: 11 and two Canadian drivers

11: Looking for a speedy driver? Then look no further then the 11 car of Brian Nester. He’s a two-time winner of the Run for the Gun 50 at Winchester Speedway and he has seven wins at the track overall. In 2011 he was the Modified winner at the Snowball Derby showing this guy knows how to get things done.

16.395: Jeff Lane ended up the fast man in the Modifieds in the May test. Wait, the same guy from the Street Stocks? Yes. The same guy will be looking for big things in Bristol next week.

16.727: Billy Marcoux had the quick time among the Modifieds in the April test session at Bristol. As you can see the times came down after drivers have had a chance to improve on setups.

50: The main event for the Modifieds will be 50 laps.

78: If there was a driver to watch in short track racing then the name Eddy would be a draw for new and old race fans. Travis Eddy, in the 78 ride, is fresh off the 2017 Speedweeks Modified title and now Bristol is up next on his goals. His dad Mike Eddy won an All Pro race at Bristol in 1982. A year later he was second after leading 274 laps. Perhaps the name will continue its visits to victory lane.

2016: A championship in the Modfieids of Mayhem tour in 2016 put Jeff Letson among the pre-race notables for the Bristol event. Letson did not practice at the last open test so we will see how they do speed wise this coming weekend.

Double Trouble: As you saw from above, Jeff Lane will be racing two cars this weekend at Bristol in the Street Stocks and the Modifieds. He’s bound to run well in one if not both.

Can you From Kalamazoo? Three-time track champion Bubba Brooks is on the entry list as the hot shot driver from Kalamazoo, Michigan looks to make a splash in Bristol, Tennessee.

Starting Field: Fastest 20 cars from Qualifying, four (4) NSTA Provisionals for 2017 Race Winners, two (2) Modifieds of Mayhem Provisionals, Top two from 2017 NSTA Owner’s Points, two (2) NSTA Past Champion Provisionals, two (2) Fastest Cars not yet qualified, plus top four transferring from “B” Feature. There will be a minimum 36 car starting field with a max field of 40 possible. 8, 10 or 12 invert.

CRA Street Stocks

Entries: 114 total entries

States Represented: 19

17.737: Brett Hudson ran two cars at the Bristol test in April, but his best car turned a lap some three tenths quicker than the other car.

17.838: Is the time that Chuck Barnes ran in the final test at Bristol. His speed was not that of Hudson, but the fact that he led all four rounds leads us to believe he will be one to watch.

21: A total of 21 cars were at the final test.

36: The feature will start 36 cars, fastest 28 cars from qualifying, next four in CRA owners points, plus top four transferring from “B” Feature.

What is the Letter? With so many cars the numbers on the sides might not mean as much as the letter next to it. Having close to five No. 25 cars could cause some confusion.

This Year’s Winners: Chuck Barnes Jr. has two wins heading to Bristol and Josh Poore who win at Anderson is also on the list.

Mr. Street Stock: Kevin Eby has been a terror in the south for many years in the Street Stock class. From Hickory, Tri-Couty to elsewhere around the state the wins have come all over. Bristol may be a little different then what he is used to, but be sure that he will be there.

Pick the Right Lane: If you are looking for a smart pick how about Jeff Lane? He has 12 CRA Street Stock wins and was the champion of the series back in 2011. If that’s no good how about six time CRA Street Stock winner Colby Lane? Jeff is the mentor and father as Colby is the student and youthful driver.

Vore’s Compacts

Entries: 114 as of March 27th

States Represented: 18

19.494: In the final day of opening testing Steve Vore set the quick time with a lap of 19.494. Vote is a former compact winner at Winchester so Bristol is right in his wheel house. Look for him to be strong this week.

20.237: This is the fast time set by Billy Hillard in the first open test session in April There were very few cars at the first open test for the compacts.

40: The field could be up to 40 cars. Here is the breakdown: Fastest 24 from qualifying. 2 VCTS and 2 ISO point standings. Top 4 from “B” feature transfer to “A” Feature. Up to 7 possible golden tickets and 1 possible promoter’s option. Golden tickets if not needed revert back to VCTS and may or may not be used along with promoter’s option. There will be a minimum 32 car starting field with a max field of 40 possible. There will be a draw for an invert.

53: Tim Dilg in the 53 car is on the entry list and he will be one to keep an eye on after he won CRA Compact titles in 2009 and 2010. He only won once during those years, but he logged 19 top five finishes in 23 starts. Bristol might be a race where being close to the front late is key to victory.

This Year’s Winners: Both Mark Mason and Bo Hoelscher have won races this season and both are expected to be in Bristol. The third winner of the season, Ricky Weaver, won at Eldora and is not listed on the entry list.

Big Winners: Six wins from 2016 are represented from Chris Jennings and Andy Jennings. Chris is the defending series champion He won on high bank tracks like Anderson and Salem last season.

-By Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Contributor. Photo Credit: Speed51.com

