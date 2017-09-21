By the Numbers: ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville
The biggest Late Model Stock Car race of the year, the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway (VA), is coming up this weekend. To get you ready for the big race, we take a look at the history of the Martinsville 300 “by the numbers.”
2: In years past the top two drivers lock in through time trials and sit out the heat races on Sunday. Who will be those lucky drivers be this time around?
3: Philip Morris is the only three-time winner of the race. He took the honors in 2000, 2010 and 2012. Morris has 18 starts in the big race with eight top-10 finishes.
5: You had better bring a roster to Martinsville. With a quick glance at our list of expected entries, we we see five number fives and five number 12s. Several other numbers have multiple drivers as well.
6: Lee Pulliam earned his sixth top-five finish last year with his second-consecutive runner-up finish. He has two wins and three seconds now and has completed all by seven laps since 2010.
6: Despite being in the wall and coming across the line sideways while getting t-boned, Timothy Peters was in the top five for a record sixth time in his career last year. Peters, the 2005 winner was sniffing a win coming to the line in 2015. We will see what he can do this year.
25: There will be three 25-lap heats and a 25-lap last chance race to help set the field for the main event.
26: Peyton Sellers is looking for a little magic in the 26 ride that has gone to victory lane before, just not at Martinsville. The 2017 South Boston Speedway track champion was third in 2005.
27: Tommy Lemons Jr. has won two of the last four Martinsville events and he finished third in between his two wins. He will be one to watch come Sunday.
90: Nearly 90 drivers took part in the test last week at Martinsville. We could have over 100 cars this year for the 300.
200: The feature event is 200 laps.
569: Over 550 drivers have run or attempted to run this race. The list is likely more, but records were not kept well in the early years. That’s a lot of broken dreams.
653: Number of laps that Philip Morris has led at Martinsville. If he has that No. 01 machine rolling just right he could be tough to beat. He ran a lot of laps this year and should solidly be in the field after a good test.
$25,000: Not too many races can say they pay this much, plus the winner gets a nice grandfather clock, too. Not a bad Sunday drive for one driver.
Over Due: Josh Berry is due for a solid run at Martinsville and perhaps this is the year it all comes together. Berry is making big noise again on the CARS Tour and is in line for a championship. Maybe this will be a pre cruiser.
Triple Crown: The best average finish from the SoBo 200 and the Hampton Heat 200, combined with Martinsville, will be worth a $10,000 payday. Bobby McCarty, who won the Hampton Heat 200, is tied for the lead with Nick Smith. They both have a 3.5 average. Brenden Queen has a 5, Stacy Puryear enters Martinsville with a 7.5 and Peyton Sellers and Philip Morris are at 8.5. Timothy Peters has a 9 as the rest are over a 10 average. Chances are this will go down to the wire.
From the Back to the Front: If Mike Looney proved one thing last year it was that anyone can end up in victory lane. Looney didn’t run the year before and had only finished in the top 10 once. Now he’s a race winner at Martinsville looking for more.
Back to Form: Anyone not fearful of Philip Morris this weekend may in fact be crazy. Morris ran the full season and won the track title at Motor Mile Speedway. He’s been so much more of a threat when he runs a full season. Look for the 01 to do well.
Past Winners
2016 Mike Loony
2015 Tommy Lemons Jr.
2014 Lee Pulliam
2013 Tommy Lemons Jr.
2012 Philip Morris
2011 Lee Pulliam
2010 Philip Morris
2009 Jake Crum
2008 Jason York
2007 Dennis Setzer
2006 Alex Yontz
2005 Timothy Peters
2004 Tony McGuire
2003 Jamey Caudill
2002 Frank Deiny, Jr.
2001 Phil Warren
2000 Philip Morris
1999 Robert Powell
1998 Dexter Canipe
1997 Billy Hogan
1996 B.A. Wilson
1995 Tony McGuire
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 Expected Entries (Unofficial List):
01 Philip Morris
02 CE Falk
03 Brenden Queen
05 Mason Bailey
06 Davin Scites
07 Dean Ward
07 Kevin Neal
08 Deac McCaskill
1 Jake Crum
1 Jamie Sweeny
1 Jason York
2 Brandon Pierce
2 Myatt Snider
4 Annabeth Crum
4 John Moore
4 Jonathan Findley
4 Kyle Dudley
4 Timmy Phipps
5 Ronnie McCarty
5 Lee Pulliam
7 Jamie Byrd
7 Justin Crider
7 Louis White
8 Anthony Alfredo
8 Thomas Scott
9 Alex Brock
9 Brad Kurth
11 Jeff Oakley
12 Austin Thaxton
12 Nick Smith
12 Ryan Gray
12 Ryan Wilson
12 Timothy Peters
14 Ryan Repko
15 Kres VanDyke
15 Kyle Barnes
16 RD Smith
17 Bryan Reedy
17 Stacy Puryear
18 Bobby Gillespie
18 Jason York
18 Ty Gibbs
19 Cameron Bowen
21 Mike Darne
21 Travis Swaim
22 Bobby McCarty
22 Greyson Cullather
22 Scott Lancaster
23 Dexter Canipe, Jr.
24 Collin Garrett
24 Mason Diaz
25 Derrick Lancaster
25 Jonathan Hall
26 Danny Edwards
26 Peyton Sellers
27 Coy Beard
27 Tommy Lemons, Jr.
28 Jason Barnes
31 Thomas Beane
32 Brandon Grosso
33 Jimmy Wallace
33 Macy Causey
34 Justin Snow
34 Robert Powell
36 Owen Smith
37 Adam Gray
44 Justin Johnson
50 Haley Moody
50 Jamey Caudill
51 Chris Chapman
55 Mark Wertz
57 Eddie Johnson
57 Justin Carroll
61 Justin Hicks
63 Tyler Matthews
76 Ryan Millington
77 Blake Stallings
77 Trevor Ward
78 Ricky Gillespie
81 Jared Fryar
82 Barry Beggarly
83 Matt Bowling
87 Mike Looney
88 Josh Berry
90 Terry Carroll
92 Casey Wyatt
95 Jacob Heafner
99 Bruce Anderson
-By: Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @ElginTraylor
-Photo Credit: Speed51.com
