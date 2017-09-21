By the Numbers: ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville

The biggest Late Model Stock Car race of the year, the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway (VA), is coming up this weekend. To get you ready for the big race, we take a look at the history of the Martinsville 300 “by the numbers.”

2: In years past the top two drivers lock in through time trials and sit out the heat races on Sunday. Who will be those lucky drivers be this time around?

3: Philip Morris is the only three-time winner of the race. He took the honors in 2000, 2010 and 2012. Morris has 18 starts in the big race with eight top-10 finishes.

5: You had better bring a roster to Martinsville. With a quick glance at our list of expected entries, we we see five number fives and five number 12s. Several other numbers have multiple drivers as well.

6: Lee Pulliam earned his sixth top-five finish last year with his second-consecutive runner-up finish. He has two wins and three seconds now and has completed all by seven laps since 2010.

6: Despite being in the wall and coming across the line sideways while getting t-boned, Timothy Peters was in the top five for a record sixth time in his career last year. Peters, the 2005 winner was sniffing a win coming to the line in 2015. We will see what he can do this year.

25: There will be three 25-lap heats and a 25-lap last chance race to help set the field for the main event.

26: Peyton Sellers is looking for a little magic in the 26 ride that has gone to victory lane before, just not at Martinsville. The 2017 South Boston Speedway track champion was third in 2005.

27: Tommy Lemons Jr. has won two of the last four Martinsville events and he finished third in between his two wins. He will be one to watch come Sunday.

90: Nearly 90 drivers took part in the test last week at Martinsville. We could have over 100 cars this year for the 300.

200: The feature event is 200 laps.

569: Over 550 drivers have run or attempted to run this race. The list is likely more, but records were not kept well in the early years. That’s a lot of broken dreams.

653: Number of laps that Philip Morris has led at Martinsville. If he has that No. 01 machine rolling just right he could be tough to beat. He ran a lot of laps this year and should solidly be in the field after a good test.

$25,000: Not too many races can say they pay this much, plus the winner gets a nice grandfather clock, too. Not a bad Sunday drive for one driver.

Over Due: Josh Berry is due for a solid run at Martinsville and perhaps this is the year it all comes together. Berry is making big noise again on the CARS Tour and is in line for a championship. Maybe this will be a pre cruiser.

Triple Crown: The best average finish from the SoBo 200 and the Hampton Heat 200, combined with Martinsville, will be worth a $10,000 payday. Bobby McCarty, who won the Hampton Heat 200, is tied for the lead with Nick Smith. They both have a 3.5 average. Brenden Queen has a 5, Stacy Puryear enters Martinsville with a 7.5 and Peyton Sellers and Philip Morris are at 8.5. Timothy Peters has a 9 as the rest are over a 10 average. Chances are this will go down to the wire.

From the Back to the Front: If Mike Looney proved one thing last year it was that anyone can end up in victory lane. Looney didn’t run the year before and had only finished in the top 10 once. Now he’s a race winner at Martinsville looking for more.

Back to Form: Anyone not fearful of Philip Morris this weekend may in fact be crazy. Morris ran the full season and won the track title at Motor Mile Speedway. He’s been so much more of a threat when he runs a full season. Look for the 01 to do well.

Past Winners

2016 Mike Loony

2015 Tommy Lemons Jr.

2014 Lee Pulliam

2013 Tommy Lemons Jr.

2012 Philip Morris

2011 Lee Pulliam

2010 Philip Morris

2009 Jake Crum

2008 Jason York

2007 Dennis Setzer

2006 Alex Yontz

2005 Timothy Peters

2004 Tony McGuire

2003 Jamey Caudill

2002 Frank Deiny, Jr.

2001 Phil Warren

2000 Philip Morris

1999 Robert Powell

1998 Dexter Canipe

1997 Billy Hogan

1996 B.A. Wilson

1995 Tony McGuire

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 Expected Entries (Unofficial List):

01 Philip Morris

02 CE Falk

03 Brenden Queen

05 Mason Bailey

06 Davin Scites

07 Dean Ward

07 Kevin Neal

08 Deac McCaskill

1 Jake Crum

1 Jamie Sweeny

1 Jason York

2 Brandon Pierce

2 Myatt Snider

4 Annabeth Crum

4 John Moore

4 Jonathan Findley

4 Kyle Dudley

4 Timmy Phipps

5 Ronnie McCarty

5 Lee Pulliam

7 Jamie Byrd

7 Justin Crider

7 Louis White

8 Anthony Alfredo

8 Thomas Scott

9 Alex Brock

9 Brad Kurth

11 Jeff Oakley

12 Austin Thaxton

12 Nick Smith

12 Ryan Gray

12 Ryan Wilson

12 Timothy Peters

14 Ryan Repko

15 Kres VanDyke

15 Kyle Barnes

16 RD Smith

17 Bryan Reedy

17 Stacy Puryear

18 Bobby Gillespie

18 Jason York

18 Ty Gibbs

19 Cameron Bowen

21 Mike Darne

21 Travis Swaim

22 Bobby McCarty

22 Greyson Cullather

22 Scott Lancaster

23 Dexter Canipe, Jr.

24 Collin Garrett

24 Mason Diaz

25 Derrick Lancaster

25 Jonathan Hall

26 Danny Edwards

26 Peyton Sellers

27 Coy Beard

27 Tommy Lemons, Jr.

28 Jason Barnes

31 Thomas Beane

32 Brandon Grosso

33 Jimmy Wallace

33 Macy Causey

34 Justin Snow

34 Robert Powell

36 Owen Smith

37 Adam Gray

44 Justin Johnson

50 Haley Moody

50 Jamey Caudill

51 Chris Chapman

55 Mark Wertz

57 Eddie Johnson

57 Justin Carroll

61 Justin Hicks

63 Tyler Matthews

76 Ryan Millington

77 Blake Stallings

77 Trevor Ward

78 Ricky Gillespie

81 Jared Fryar

82 Barry Beggarly

83 Matt Bowling

87 Mike Looney

88 Josh Berry

90 Terry Carroll

92 Casey Wyatt

95 Jacob Heafner

99 Bruce Anderson

-By: Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @ElginTraylor

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

