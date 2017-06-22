By the Numbers: Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway (IN)

With the Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway (IN) fast approaching we decided to take a look at some historical numbers in this event as it shifts back to a 400-lap race. Another chapter will be written this weekend and Speed51.com will be there with cameras rolling live as part of the Summer Thunder TV series.

1: The number of laps that Steve Dorer led the year he won in 2011. Dorer passed Chase Elliott for the win on the final corner. Elliott never scored a victory at Anderson and Dorer had the last laugh on that night.

4: Number of drivers who have won the Redbud 300 and the Snowball Derby – Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Gary St. Amant and Butch Miller.

10: Steve Dorer actually has two wins at Anderson as he took the JEGS race in 2014. He has two wins in seven starts and a total of four top-five finishes. Dorer passed Chase Elliott for the Redbud win in the final turn in 2011.

12.043: Was the pole time for Johnny VanDoorn last year. In all, four drivers were under the 12.1 second bracket.

26: Bubba Pollard has been close in the 400 and now he hopes to add this trophy to his case. Pollard won the All American 400 last year when it returned to 400 laps and he hopes to do the same at Anderson.

44: Driving car No. 44 in 1998, a future seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion named Jimmie Johnson led 246 laps but didn’t win the ASA event which was 400 laps that year. Johnson finished ninth.

51: Race fans unable to make the trip to Anderson Speedway will be able to watch the race as part of Speed51.com’s Summer Thunder TV schedule. For just $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year, race fans will be able to watch over 20 short track events, including the Redbud, live on the Speed51 Network.

55: Number of starts that CRA Veteran Rick Turner has at Anderson.

71: If Johnny VanDoorn can find that magic touch likes he’s found in the past then it could be trouble for the rest of the field at Anderson. With a pair of Redbud 400 wins VanDoorn is chasing a third trophy at Anderson.

158: Bubba Pollard has led the field for 158 laps at Anderson in the 300, but he has not yet visited Victory Lane.

400: The race is 400 laps around the tough Anderson 1/4-mile track. Trouble happens quick and often times in bunches. The race is about survival as much as it is about speed.

455: Number of laps led by two-time Redbud 400 winner Johnny VanDoorn.

1136: Number of laps Mike Eddy led at the Redbud / Anderson 400 event. He won the race only once in 1992.

1974: Former Daytona 500 winner Tiny Lund wins on the Anderson high banks in a 300-lap race.

1983: The year the race switched from 300 laps to 400 laps for the first time.

1986: The year that Mark Martin won the race for the final time.

1988: Dick Trickle wins the race for the second year in a row. With Erik Jones not in attendance this Saturday, this feat will remain the last time a driver has gone back-to-back.

1999: The last year the race was an ASA event. Mike Miller won the 400-lap race.

2000: The winner of the 400 in 2000 was Kenny Tweedy. He will be in the field this weekend.

2004: Canadian veteran Junior Hanley won the 300 for his only win in the big show at Anderson.

2009: Kyle Busch won in front of a packed crowd during a mid-week show. The race was switched back to 300 laps and has been at that distance ever since.

2016: In the 50th running, Dalton Armstrong led 266 laps for a dominating win over Wes Griffith.

Past Winners: Some of the biggest names in racing have won the Redbud 300 / Anderson 400. Names like Tiny Lund, Mark Martin, Alan Kulwicki, Bob Senneker, Dick Trickle, Mike Eddy, Butch Miller, Scott Hansen, Junior Hanley, Scott Hantz and Kyle Busch.

-By Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @ElginTraylor

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« SUMMER THUNDER TV: Watch Now Afton Action 50 – STSS It’s Showtime for McLeod in Wheel Man Series »