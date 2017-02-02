By the Numbers: PASS Winter Meltdown at Dillon (SC)

The PASS Winter Meltdown takes place this Saturday at Dillon Motor Speedway (SC). We take a look at some of the drivers and past events at Dillon “by the numbers” as we get ready for the event.

10: There have been a total of 10 PASS races at Dillon and still the race has yet to have been won by a South Carolinian.

12: Derek Griffith is heading south from New Hampshire to run the Dillon race. The northern crew always tends to run well in the south. A new year and a new season could start out much like it did for Joey Dorion in 2016.

28: In six of his last eight PASS South starts Jared Irvan, who rides in the 28 machine, finished in the top five. In pretty much all those races he had a shot to win the feature event. Watch for him to contend this weekend.

45: Keep an eye on Kodie Conner at Dillon Motor Speedway. He was second in PASS South points a year ago and was shut out of victory lane. He’s a former PASS Pro Late Model winner at Dillon.

75: The Dillon Late Models will battle for 75-laps on Saturday as well. The Pro-4 Cylinders will also be in action.

98: Over the years the Pro All Star Series has produced 98 different winners in Super Late Model action. That counts all races dating back to 2001. This year they should have their 100th different winner.

200: The main event for the PASS South Super Late Models is a 200-lap affair. A reminder that in PASS all the laps are green flag laps so there will be lots of action.

Rowe Time: Four-time PASS National champion Ben Rowe heads to Dillon looking for yet another PASS National title. The defending champion is a former winner at Dillon and has a fourth-place finish to go along with his victory.

Berry to Dillon: Late Model Stock Car ace Josh Berry will be at Dillon in a Super Late Model in the Hamke Racing No. 74 ride. Berry should be a contender at some point in the 200-lap event.

Star Power: Even before the race goes green we can see lots of star power for the weekend. Defending PASS South champion Matt Craig leads an all-star cast that includes Ben Rowe, Tate Fogleman, Joey Polewarczyk, Jr., Tyler Church and Snowball Derby winner Christian Eckes.

Future Power: The entry list has a few drivers to keep an eye on. Tanner Thorson has made a big splash in Late Models after winning the USAC National Midget Series. Hayes Goodson is the 22-year-old son of former NASCAR Southeast champion Hal Goodson. We are sure others will turn our heads soon.

Past Dillon PASS Winners

2016 Brandon Setzer

2015 Tyler Church

2014 Daniel Hemric

2013 Daniel Hemric

2013 Austin Theriault

2012 Preston Peltier

2011 Ryan Blaney

2010 Ryan Blaney

2009 Ben Rowe

2008 Justin Wakefield

-By Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @ElginTraylor

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

