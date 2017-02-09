By the Numbers: Orange Blossom 100 at New Smyrna (FL)

Much of the talk surrounding New Smyrna Speedway (FL) right now is about the upcoming 51st Annual World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing, but before that takes place there’s another big race to be completed at the track. The Orange Blossom 100 Super Late Model race this weekend happens this weekend at the track and a solid field of cars are expected to show up for the final test before Speedweeks.

To get race fans ready of the race, we decided to take a look at the Orange Blossom 100 “by the numbers.”

11: David Rogers, driver of the No. 11 car, has the most starts in this event. We have him down for nine, but it’s likely closer to 20 starts in this historic race.

51: Keep an eye on the 51 of Stephen Nasse. The Florida native has not won this race and is always fast at New Smyrna. We have seen a lot more speed out of Nasse at other tracks and think the correlation will aid his home track performance. Maybe he’ll be a sleeper for Speedweeks.

100: This race is a straight up four-tire event for the Super Late Models. Track position will be key and there is a good chance the winner will come from the top few qualifying spots.

Final Tuneup: For some teams this will be the final tune up, test session, or look at the New Smyrna track before the 51st Annual World Series of Asphalt Stock Car racing. Only six days later cars will roll in from all around the county to run the nine nights of action. Look for more info in the coming days on Speed51.com.

Double Trouble: Cole Anderson did the double a year by winning the Red Eye 100 and the Orange Blossom 100 at New Smyrna. Anderson passed Stephen Nasse late in the race a year ago. After paring ways with Anthony Campi Racing, Anderson has found a new ride to defend his win this weekend.

Big Multi-Time Winners: Jack Cook is the all-time wins leader with five and he’s followed by Pete Orr who won four in a 10-year stretch. Jim Crowe and Donnie Allison each have three wins.

No Chance for the Double: Bubba Pollard will not be in Florida looking to double up on wins like Cole Anderson did in 2016. Pollard will head west for the Winter Showdown, giving the flag to a different driver for the second race of 2017 at New Smyrna.

Past Winners

Palm Beach Fairgrounds Speedway hosted races from 1966 to 1981, From 1989 to 2002 races were at Smyrna before Orlando Speedworld hosted a pair in 2009 and 2010. The race has returned to New Smyrna since.

2016 Cole Anderson

2010 David Rogers

2009 Jeremy Colangelo

2002 Travis Kittleson

2001 Jack Cook

2000 Pete Orr

1999 David Rogers

1998 Jack Cook

1997 Jack Cook

1996 David Russell

1995 Jack Cook

1994 David Russell

1993 Pete Orr

1992 Pete Orr

1991 Pete Orr

1990 Jack Cook

1989 Leroy Porter

1981 Jim Tuning

1980 Vance Murray

1979 Gary Balough

1978 Dick Anderson

1977 Bobby Brack

1976 Jim Crowe

1975 Bobby Brack

1974 Jim Crowe

1973 Jim Crowe

1972 Paul Conners

1971 Donnie Allison

1970 Randy Tissot

1969 Donnie Allison

1968 Donnie Allison

1967 Will Cagle

1966 Marty Handshaw

Note: The Pete Orr Memorial, run from 2003 to 2015, was considered to be a continuation of the Orange Blossom 100 for the first part of its history, and is currently considered by New Smyrna Speedway to be a part of the history of this event. The Third Turn considers them as seperate events, due to the inconsistent relation of the events and as the OB100 was run for two years side-by-side with the Orr Memorial.

-By Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @Elgin_Traylor

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

