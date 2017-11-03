By the Numbers: 15th Annual North South Shootout

One of the biggest open shows of the year will take place for the Tour-type Modifieds this weekend with the 15th Annual North South Shootout being held at Concord Speedway (NC). We get you ready for the Modifieds and the PASS South Super Late Models by taking a look at the history of the event “by the numbers.”

2: Burt Myers is a two-time winner of the North-South Shootout, but at the same time is a five-time finisher in the top five.

5: Matt Hirschman is a five-time winner at the North-South Shootout. His total does not include an SK win that he also gathered a few years back. Hirschman also captured a sixth checkered flag in 2015 but lost that win due to a ruling that was made after the race.

9: Chuck Hossfeld has nine top-10 finishes in his 13 North-South Shootout appearances. Hossfeld has completed every lap but one since he sat on the pole for the 2009 North South Shootout. That night he ended up stuffed in the wall and finished 30th.

10: A year ago, Matt Hirschman finished in the top five for the 10th time and he also finished second for the third time in his career at the North-South Shootout.

11: Andy Seuss reunites with car owner Eddie Harvey and the No. 11 to defend their North South Shootout victory from one year ago.

15: This historic race reaches it’s 15 year. In that time, the race has been held at Concord 10 times.

17: A year ago, Richard Savary drove from 17th to finish third in the Modified feature.

50: The SK Modified race will be 50 laps.

125: The main event will be 125 laps for the Modifeids and the PASS Super Late Models.

1,000: The pole winner will get $1,000 for setting fast time.

10,000: The winner of the Modified race will collect $10,000 for the win.

Double Duty: Ryan Preece, Jimmy Blewett, Danny Bohn, Andrew Krause and Chase Dowling are slated to run both the SK race and the Tour race.

Every Lap: Matt Hirschman has completed every lap at the North-South since 2005.

New Champion: Jeremy Gerstner will walk into Concord Speedway with his head held high after winning the 2017 Southern Modified Racing Series championship.

PASS Super Late Models

3: Jared Irvan is back after his third-place finish a year ago in the Super Late Model North-South Shootout.

8: Tate Fogleman in the No. 8 car picked up his first win of the season last time out at Orange County.

15: Colt James has won at Concord in the past and this season he was almost unbeatable at Southern National. Look for Colt to be in the mix.

15: 2016 Snowball Derby winner Christian Eckes, driver of the No. 15, will be on hand looking for a late-season win. The bad news for the rest of the field is that he started to gel in November as the calendar changed this week.

54: Matt Craig leads the PASS South point standings after five wins in eight starts. Craig was in the top 10 at the Shootout last year and he wants to cap off the year with a win at the local track.

Former North South Shootout Tour-type Modified Winners

2016 Andy Seuss

2015 Justin Bonsignore

2014 Ryan Preece

2013 Matt Hirschman

2012 Ryan Preece

2011 Matt Hirschman

2010 Matt Hirschman

2009 Burt Myers

2008 Burt Myers

2007 Matt Hirschman

2006 Matt Hirschman

2005 John Blewett, III

2004 Donny Lia

2003 John Blewett, III

Former North South Shootout PASS Winners

2016 Dalton Sergeant

2015 Dave Garbo Jr.

2014 Ryan Moore

2013 Ben Rowe

2012 Jay Fogleman

-By Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

