SLM SSS Five Flags 26 Chandler Smith 88 Garrett Jones 2017

By the Numbers: Night of Champions at Five Flags

September 22, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

A Late Model doubleheader will take place Friday night at Five Flags Speedway (FL) with the Southern Super Series and Allen Turner Pro Late Model seasons coming to an end. We get you ready for a big night of racing in Pensacola with a look at the Night of Champions “by the numbers.”

 

2: Donnie Wilson in the No. 2 car will hand over the Southern Super Series title this weekend, but before he does he’d love to get a win at Five Flags Speedway in the Blizzard Series.  He’s o-for-53 in the Blizzard Series with five second-place finishes.

 

3: Casey Roderick’s run as Blizzard Series champion will come to an end after he’s won the last two. However, Roderick will likely add a third title in the Allen Turner Pro Late Model division.  Now, he looks to do so by winning the Allen Turner Tune-Up 100 after finishing second last year.

 

3: Mike Garvey is the only three-time winner of the Allen Turner Tune-Up.

 

300x250 2017.09.2311: The Southern Super Series championship comes down to the wire between Stephen Nasse and Chandler Smith.  Nasse leads Smith by 11 markers entering Saturday night’s finale.  Between these two drivers, it will mark the fifth different champion in five years of the series.  Bubba Pollard is third in points and has a mathematical chance at winning the title, but in all likely hood, it will go to the front two.   

 

15: In all, Casey Roderick has 15 wins this season across Pro Late Models and Super Late Models.

 

26: Bubba Pollard has the most wins in the Southern Super Series and a win on Saturday night would push his total to 18 in his career.

 

100: The Pro Late Model race will be 100 laps and it will run after the Super Late Model race.

 

112: We are not sure which race we will see the No. 112 of Augie Grill enter. It could be both, it could be one or the other or it could be none.  Grill is due for a win and Five Flags has been kind to him in the past.

 

125: The Southern Super Series/Blizzard Series finale will be 125 laps.  They will run before the Pro Late Model finale.

 

2000: With his most recent win Bubba Pollard passed the 2000 laps led mark in the Southern Super Series. Only Augie Grill has led over 1000 with Donnie Wilson closing in on the mark.

 

Keep Adding: Bubba Pollard has 13 career Blizzard Series wins and he looks for this 14th and what would be a record three in a season.  Even when the Blizzard Series was five races, no one won more than twice.

 

Feels Like a Long Time:  The last time that two Late Model classes raced on the same night/same weekend that was not during the Snowball Derby was October 12, 2007.  Eddie Mercer won the Blizzard race that night and Brandon Carlson won the Pro Late Model race.

 

Go Connor Go: Connor Okrzesik sits 10th in Blizzard points and eighth in Pro Late Model points as he is one of the several drivers who will be doing double duty.

 

Blizzard / Pro Series Past Champions:

2016  Casey Roderick 

2015  Casey Roderick 

2014  Bubba Pollard

2013  Daniel Hemric

2012  Bubba Pollard

2011  Augie Grill

2010  Chase Elliott

2009  Johanna Long

2008  Josh Hamner

2007  Scott Carlson

2006  Dave Mader III

2005  Eddie Mercer 

 

Track Champions Pro Late Model 

2016  Bret Holmes

2015  Ryan Luza

2014  Johanna Long

2013  Garrett Jones

2012  Mike Garvey

2011  DJ VanderLey

2010  DJ VanderLey

2009  Ronnie Smith

2008  Johanna Long

2007  Sammy McMullen

2006  Steve Davis

2005  Brandon Carlson

2004  Eddie Mercer (SLM)

2003  Bubba Naumann

2002  Donald Long

2001  Donald Long

2000  Not Awarded

1999  Not Awarded

1998  Track Closed

1997  Timothy Bryant

1996  Tracy Goodson

1995  Ricky Brooks

1994  Ricky Brooks

1993  Junior Niedecken

1992  Doug Thorpe Jr.

1991  Jamie Prell

1990  Gerald Wilkerson

1989  Bubba Gale

1988  Gerald Wilkerson

1987  Junior Niedecken

1986  Jay Smith

1985  Bubba Gale

1984  Rick Crawford

1983  Roger Keller

1982  Ronnie Sanders

1981  Rick Crawford

1980  Junior Niedecken

1979  Red Farmer

1978  Junior Niedecken

1977  Junior Niedecken

1976  Junior Niedecken

1975  Stewart England

Note: 2004 was the last year before the Super Late Model Blizzard Series.  The track title would shift to the Pro Late Models.  

 

Allen Turner Tune-Up 100 Winners: 

2016 Jeff Choquette

2015 Derek Thorn

2014 Mike Garvey

2013 Chase Elliott

2012 Mike Garvey

2011 Brandon Bendele

2010 Mike Garvey

2009 Bubba Pollard

2008 Ryan Crane

 

-By Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

