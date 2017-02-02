By the Numbers: Chilly Willy 150 at Tucson Speedway (AZ)

The 4th Annual Chilly Willy 150, paying $10,000 to the winner, will take place this Saturday, February 4 at Tucson Speedway (AZ). We decided to take a look at the history of the race “by the numbers.”

3 – Three is a magic number, and a few drivers will be making their third start in this race. Noah Gragson seeks to better a fifth-place finish from a year ago. Also Canadian Darrell Midgley comes in having won two Northern Provincial Pipelines Late Model titles. He is also making his third start.

07 – Vail, Arizona driver Chuck Wares walks back into the Chilly Willy 150 as the big man on campus. The defending race winner looks to be the first repeat winner at the Arizona track.

12 – The 12 ride of Bruce Yackey will be back looking to better his third-place finish from a year ago. The multi-time track champion from Colorado looks for his third top 10 in this event.

13.00 – The price of an adult ticket is only 13 dollars to see the biggest Late Model race in Arizona, and that includes admission for both Friday and Saturday.

26.3 – Average car count for the first three runnings of the Chilly Willy. The race saw it’s highest car count of 34 in 2016.

28 – The preliminary entry list received by the track this week shows 28 cars on the list. More are always expected.

34 – Number of cars that started the event last year. Prior to that it was 29 cars.

99 – The 99 of Linny White is one of the few drivers who have run all three Chilly Willy events. Finishes of sixth, sixth and third makes him the only driver with three top 10s.

1562 – The amount of miles between Tucson Speedway and Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, Washington. 2015 Chilly Willy winner Tayler Riddle backed up his win with another big win in Washington state a year later in the Summer Showdown. The trip between the two tracks is 1562 miles and it would take 24 hours to make the trip.

Looking for more: Dustin Ash won the first Chilly Williy 100 and then followed that up with a second-place finish a year ago after setting fast time.

A Veteran First: Garrett Evans, the Northwest racing legend who has won just about everything, will be making his first trip to Arizona for this big race. He has wins in the Idaho 200, the Montana 200 and many championships along the way.

Not the Only Show: Late Models have several events coming up this season in Tucson. The SRL Southwest Tour will return for a second year. Dan Holtz won the race last September.

Past Winners

2014 Dustin Ash

2015 Tayler Riddle

2016 Chuck Wares

-By Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @ElginTraylor

-Photo credit: Northwest Super Late Model Series

Related Posts

« “Funny Encounter” Leads SoBo LMSC Regular to First SLM Start Winter Meltdown, Rich South Carolina History Meet in PASS Opener »