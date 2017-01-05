LOG IN
new smyrna red eye cars lined up

By the Numbers: Breaking Down New Smyrna’s Red Eye 100

January 5, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

2: The last two Red-Eye 100’s have gone to drivers who don’t call the state of Florida home.  Cole Anderson from Minnesota won last year and in 2015 Bubba Pollard from Georgia took the win.  The Red-Eye is becoming a signature event because of how early in the season you can run. It’s not quite a national event, but eyes are watching the east coast of Florida in January.

 

3: Despite being a January race this will only be the third time the event has been run on the 7th of January.  Tim Russell won in 2012 and Jack Cook won in 1995.

 

5: Jack Cook is the only five-time winner of the Red-Eye 100. He won the first in 1984 and took his last in 1999. He won 5 times in 13 starts which is about a 40% winning percentage.

31: This will be the 31st running of the Red-Eye 100. This is annually the first Super Late Model race of the year by weeks normally.  In some years the race was run in December, but it’s been a January race since 1987.

 

74: Stephen Nasse has led 74 laps in three Red-Eye 100’s and he has two wins.  He is one of six drivers to have won the race more than once.

 

100: The race is 100-laps for the Red-Eye 100.

 

All of Them:  We can’t confirm it statistically, but David Rogers has run pretty much every single Red-Eye 100 from what we can gather.  The two-time winner has not seen much success lately as he was sixth in 2014.  Perhaps his most recent big moment was a fire in 2013 that left him on the sidelines after six laps.  It was a scary photo, but a bright memory for the fans.

 

Two for One: The Red-Eye 100 weekend features the Super Late Models for 100 laps and the Pro Late Models for 125 in the Zack Donatti Memorial 125.  Some drivers like Spencer Davis will run both races.

 

Fathers and Sons:  Dick Anderson and his son Wayne Anderson have both won this race.  The Russell family has done the same with father David Russell and son Tim Russell.

 

Past Winners

2016 Cole Anderson

2015 Bubba Pollard

2014 Travis Cope

2013 Stephen Nasse (2)

2012 Tim Russell (2)

2011 Stephen Nasse

2010 Rich Clouser

2009 Tim Russell

2008 Not Held

2007 Not Held

2006 Mike Fritts

2005 Jeff Choquette

2004 B.J. McLeod

2003 Mike Good

2002 Justin Drawdy

2001 David Rogers (2)

2000 Wayne Anderson

1999 Jack Cook  (5)

1998 David Russell (2)

1997 Ronnie Burkett

1996 David Russell

1995 Jack Cook (4)

1994 Jack Cook (3)

1993 Randy Weaver

1992 Dick Anderson (2)

1991 Dick Anderson (1)

1990 Bruce Lawrence

1989 Not Held

1988 David Rogers

1987 Jack Cook (2)

1986 Daniel Keene

1985 Leroy Porter

1984 Jack Cook

 

-By Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Contributor – Photo Credit:

